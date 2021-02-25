Mabry Health Care & Rehab Center Partners with Encore Healthcare to add Respiratory Therapy Services and Pulmonary Rehab Program

GAINSBORO, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabry Health Care & Rehab Center is excited to announce a clinical respiratory excellence partnership with Encore Healthcare, based in Livingston, TN. Over the last year, Mabry has been investing in significant improvements to the facility, leadership team, and culture, to meet their goal of creating a brand-new patient experience. In addition to these changes, Mabry is expanding into another key service greatly needed in the Upper Cumberland area, Respiratory Therapy Services provided by Encore Healthcare. Encore's Respiratory Therapy services will allow for the advanced care and management of patients with COPD and other chronic respiratory conditions including tracheostomized patients and those requiring specialty respiratory equipment.

"Encore is known for outstanding Respiratory Programs and has reduced 30-day hospital readmissions of greater than 50% for COPD, CHF, and Pneumonia patients," said Amy Lee, LNHA, Administrator, Mabry Health & Rehab Center. "We are excited about this partnership and the ability to bring a much-needed service to our community and our region."

About Mabry Health Care

Mabry Health Care was founded in 1979 as a family-owned nursing home. After 40 plus years, they still maintain the same high quality of care and family traditions on which they were built. Mabry Health Care & Rehab Center takes great pride in maintaining the highest standards, employing quality nurses and staff to better care for your loved one.

About Encore Healthcare

Founded in 2015, Encore Healthcare is reinventing respiratory population health by empowering HME providers, Skilled Nursing Facilities, and Payers with the Nexus software platform that transforms the lives of respiratory patients.

The Encore team has successfully implemented respiratory population health programs with Physician practices, Hospital systems, Sub-Acute facilities, and Payers to achieve outstanding outcomes. The Nexus platform aligns HME respiratory providers across traditional boundaries while increasing provider productivity and clinical outcomes with their Ventilator/High-Risk COPD patients.

Story continues

www.EncoreHC.com

Media Contact:

Zach Gantt, RRT -

9312619302

298471@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mabry-health-care--rehab-center-partners-with-encore-healthcare-to-add-respiratory-therapy-services-and-pulmonary-rehab-program-301235153.html

SOURCE Encore Healthcare