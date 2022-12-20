U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,845.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,001.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,177.00
    -16.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.00
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.84
    -0.35 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    +15.80 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    +0.67 (+2.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.59
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1220
    -4.7420 (-3.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,832.96
    +70.37 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.29
    +3.90 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,350.96
    -10.35 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Mabwell Bioscience Partners with Binnopharm Group to Market 9MW0113, 9MW0321 and 9MW0311 in Russia and Eurasian Economic Union Countries

·6 min read

SHANGHAI and MOSCOW, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabwell Bioscience (688062.SH), an innovative biopharmaceutical company with the layout of whole industry chain, today announced the company has entered into an licensing agreement with the Russian pharmaceutical company Binnopharm Group, for 9MW0113, 9MW0321 and 9MW0311, its Adalimumab and Denosumab biosimilars, under which Binnopharm Group will have exclusive rights to develop, register, manufacture and market the drugs with a status of local product in Russia and Eurasian Economic Union countries.9MW0113(Junmaikang) is a biosimilar of Humira®, Junmaikang was approved in China for 8 indications: Rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Psoriasis, Crohn's disease, uveitis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, plaque psoriasis in children, Crohn's disease in children, and has received support from the Major Scientific and Technological Special Project for Significant New Drug Development during the Twelfth Five-year Plan Period. Humira® is a blockbuster drug with more than 15 indications approved and grossed $20 billion in sales in 2021, making it the highest grossing drug in the world during 2021 that was not a COVID-19 vaccine.

9MW0321 is a proposed biosimilar of Xgeva®. Xgeva® was approved for the indications of:

  • Prevention of skeletal-related events in patients with multiple myeloma and in patients with bone metastases from solid tumors.

  • Treatment of adults and skeletally mature adolescents with giant cell tumor of bone that is unresectable or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity.

  • Treatment of hypercalcemia of malignancy (HCM) refractory to bisphosphonate therapy.

9MW0311 is a proposed biosimilar of Prolia®. Prolia® was approved for the indications of:

  • Treatment of osteoporosis in women who have undergone menopause who have an increased risk for fractures or who cannot take or did not respond to other medication treatments for osteoporosis;

  • Treatment of men who have an increased risk for fractures or who cannot take or did not respond to other medication treatments for osteoporosis;

  • Treatment of osteoporosis that is caused by corticosteroid medications in men and women who will be taking corticosteroid medications for at least 6 months and have an increased risk for fractures or who cannot take or did not respond to other medication treatments for osteoporosis;

  • Treatment of bone loss in men who are being treated for prostate cancer with certain medications that cause bone loss;

  • Treatment of bone loss in women with breast cancer who are receiving certain medications that increase their risk for fractures.

Mabwell's 9MW0321 and 9MW0311 have been filed for MA approval with the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) at the end of 2021. The total sales of originator drug Xgeva® and Prolia® in 2021 exceeded $5.2 billion.

Mabwell intends to bring 9MW0113, 9MW0321 and 9MW0311 for global markets for the benefit of millions of patients around the world, as part of this global strategy Mabwell is partnering with Binnopharm Group which will be responsible for the local clinical studies, registration, promotion, and finally full-scale local production of all three products in Russia and Eurasian Economic Union countries with a target to obtain local product designation.

This strategic partnership will leverage Binnopharm Group's strength as one of the biggest Russian pharmaceutical producers with significant manufacturing, registration, sales and marketing capabilities in Russia and Eurasian Economic Union countries.

Dr. Datao Liu, the co-founder and CEO of Mabwell, said: "Mabwell is pleased to partner with Binnopharm Group to commercialize and localize three of our biosimilars in Russia and Eurasian Economic Union countries, this collaboration represents the approval of our product quality and high standard of clinical data of our products. This strategic partnership is the first to expand Mabwell's presence in Russia and Eurasian Economic Union countries, an important market for biosimilars and innovative drugs."

Mr. Rustem Muratov, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Binnopharm Group said: "Partnership with Mabwell is an integral part of our strategy to develop further our biotechnology business in Russia and Eurasian Economic Union territories. The goal of this project is not only to bring Mabwell products in Russia and EEU, but also to establish mutual cooperation with such an innovative company as Mabwell. This cooperation also represents an important milestone for Binnopharm Group, and for our patients in Russia and Eurasian Economic Union countries that will ensure the social benefit from an increased access to high-quality affordable medicines."

About Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Mabwell (688062.SH), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company, has the whole industrial chain of R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization. We provide more effective and accessible therapy and innovative medicines to fulfill global medical needs. Since 2017, an advanced R&D system which covers target discovery, early discovery, druggability, preclinical, clinical research and manufacturing transformation was established. Mabwell has 14 pipeline products in different R&D stages based on a world-class and state-of-the-art R&D engine, including 10 novel drug candidates and 4 biosimilars. We focus on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune diseases, oncology, metabolic disorders, ophthalmologic diseases and infectious diseases, etc. Of these, 1 product has been approved and commercialized, 2 products have been filed for MA approval, 3 products are in pivotal trials. We have also undertaken 1 national major scientific and technological special project for "Significant New Drugs Development", 2 projects for National Key R&D Programmes, and several provincial and municipal science and technological innovation projects. Mabwell's Taizhou factory possesses robust in-house manufacturing capability compliant with international GMP standards regulated by the NMPA, FDA and EMA, and has passed the EU QP Audit. The large-scale manufacturing base located in Shanghai is under construction. Our mission is "Explore Life, Benefit Health" and our vision is "Innovation, from ideas to reality". For more information, please visit www.mabwell.com.

About Binnopharm Group:

Binnopharm Group was founded through the consolidation of pharmaceutical assets of Sistema PJSFC (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS). Binnopharm Group is a Top 5 Russian Pharmaceutical company (according to AlphaRM) with more than 25 Billion Rubles turnover and Russia's largest producer of generic medicines and the No. 1 manufacturer of products intended for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) markets). In 2020, Binnopharm Group became the first company in the world to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine. The company has 5 states of the arts manufacturing facilities in different Russian regions for the production of chemical and biological medicines. Binnopharm Group manufactures a total of 200+ pharmaceutical products in various dosage forms (from tablets and capsules to ointments, gels, suppositories, infusion solutions, etc.) It has one of the largest portfolios among Russian manufacturers – 450+ registration certificates of drugs. For more information, log on to: https://en.binnopharmgroup.ru.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mabwell-bioscience-partners-with-binnopharm-group-to-market-9mw0113-9mw0321-and-9mw0311-in-russia-and-eurasian-economic-union-countries-301706985.html

SOURCE Mabwell

Recommended Stories

  • Madrigal Pharma Stock Soars 268% After Knocking NASH Study Out Of The Park

    Madrigal scored a win in the particularly tricky NASH field on Monday after its study hit both its goals, sending MDGL stock flying.

  • Madrigal Stock Triples After Liver Disease Drug Succeeds in Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares surged 268%, adding about $2.9 billion to its market value, after a late-stage clinical trial of its drug candidate met the main goals in patients with a type of liver disease.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normal

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • FDA Needs More Time For Ardelyx's Appeal To Rejection Of Kidney Disease Candidate

    Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares are down after an update regarding the appeal to the Complete Response Letter (received in July 2021) for the marketing application seeking approval for Xphozah (tenapanor). Peter Stein, Director of the Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the FDA, requested a meeting with Ardelyx to discuss the status of his review of the appeal. Dr. Stein communicated that the FDA is finalizing the response and may require up to a few more weeks to d

  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock More Than Doubles on ‘NASH’ Breakthrough

    A late-stage trial of its drug resmetirom showed a 'best-case dataset' in resolving NASH and improving liver fibrosis.

  • Why Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crushing It Today

    The company reported stellar late-stage clinical trial results for its experimental NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) drug.

  • Viking Therapeutics' stock rallies after Madrigal shares positive data about its liver drug

    Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. jumped 55% in premarket trading on Monday after a company that is also developing a selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist as a treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis announced positive, late-stage data. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Monday it is aiming to get an accelerated approval in the U.S. for its drug. Viking's treatment candidate is currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial. The company's stock is down 24.7% so far th

  • Virus death toll in China's capital shows further rise

    The death toll in the latest COVID-19 surge in China’s capital Beijing has risen incrementally, as feverish clinic patients and an increase in the funeral business point to a widening outbreak after an easing of strict virus containment regulations. Unofficial reports suggest a widespread wave of new coronavirus cases, and relatives of victims and people who work in the funeral business said deaths tied to COVID-19 were increasing. The National Health Commission on Tuesday said five newly recorded fatalities, all in Beijing, had taken the country’s total death toll to 5,242 — relatively low by global standards but potentially set to increase substantially following moves by the government to step away from the “zero-COVID” policy of lockdowns, quarantines and compulsory testing that has staggered the economy and prompted rare anti-government protests.

  • Roche's (RHHBY) Hemophilia A Drug Gets Positive CHMP Opinion

    Roche (RHHBY) receives a positive CHMP recommendation for label expansion of the hemophilia A drug Hemlibra in the European Union (EU).

  • I'm a Doctor and Here Are 6 Tips for Seniors to Stay Healthy in 2023

    As 2022 is winding down and we enter the new year, many individuals will be making New Year's resolutions to be more active or lose weight. As a doctor who treats seniors, I encourage my patients to not only be active in the new year, but also be proactive about the other factors impacting their health Working at CenterWell Senior Primary Care Center, I have become very familiar with the health obstacles that my patients face, and I strive to address those issues within my practice. Read on for

  • Are These Multibillion-Dollar Vaccine Stocks Still a Buy?

    Pharmaceutical companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw their shares rise 19.6% and 1.7%, respectively, on Tuesday after they announced impressive early results from their mRNA cancer vaccine to prevent melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. This would be a vaccine against cancer, not just against a virus that could cause cancer (like the human papillomavirus and hepatitis B virus vaccines). It's also different from two other "cancer vaccines," Sipuleucel-T and Talimogene laherparepvec, which are used on advanced prostate and melanoma patients, respectively, because this vaccine would be a preventative used on patients who have had prior melanomas excised by surgery and have not yet seen any signs of recurrence.

  • They Created a Drug for Susannah. What About Millions of Other Patients?

    Susannah Rosen, 8, spent much of her childhood in hospitals in New York City as doctors documented the gradual loss of her ability to stand, walk and see. But on a visit in October, her parents thought for the first time that she might leave the hospital better off than before. That’s when surgeons infused a drug into her spine to fix the ultrarare genetic glitch that had vexed her nervous system since infancy. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Every other time we go in

  • Warning signs of suicide: What to know about prevention, red flags and how to deal with the issue

    Three experts on mental health issues weighed in on the difficult topic of suicide and its warning signs — and shared important tips for keeping an eye out for potential threats and what to do.

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • As police arrest more seniors, those with dementia face deadly consequences

    Many cities are changing how they respond to mental health calls, but less attention has been paid to the unique risks for people with brain diseases.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Biogen Stock

    The bear market has weighed on stocks across industries this year. Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) have both climbed in the double digits -- and for good reason. Which one of these top stocks represents the better bear market buy right now?

  • How many people might die, and why, under relaxed China COVID curbs

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's abrupt end to its zero-COVID policy has raised concerns of widespread infections among a vulnerable, undervaccinated population with little natural immunity that would overload the health system and result in up to 2 million deaths, or more, various research groups are reporting. As of Monday, China has officially reported 5,242 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic, a tiny fraction of its 1.4 billion population. Zhou Jiatong, head of the Center for Disease Control in southwestern Guangxi region, said last month in a paper published by the Shanghai Journal of Preventive Medicine that mainland China faces more than 2 million deaths if it loosened COVID curbs in the same way Hong Kong did this year.

  • Sanofi (SNY) Dupixent Gets CHMP Nod to Eosinophilic Esophagitis

    The CHMP recommends approval of Sanofi (SNY) and partner Regeneron's Dupixent for the treatment of adults and adolescents with eosinophilic esophagitis.

  • Where Will Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be in 10 Years?

    For a company like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), 10 years isn't a long time. The drug-development process takes between 12 and 14 years, on average, around 8 years of which are devoted to clinical-stage testing and the regulatory-review process.

  • AbbVie's Antipsychotic Drug Scores FDA Approval As Adjunct Therapy For Depression Patients

    The FDA approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Vraylar (cariprazine) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. Supported by clinical data demonstrating efficacy and well-established tolerability, this additional indication provides a new option for adults who have a partial response to the treatment of an antidepressant. In addition to being approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for MDD in adults, it is FDA-approved to treat adults with