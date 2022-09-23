Macadamia Milk Market Size to Grow by USD 1.39 billion, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The macadamia milk market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market has various small and large vendors. The prominent vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. Significant investments are required in the research and development of macadamia milk. Hence, small vendors are partnering with large players. which is highly beneficial for the growth of the global macadamia milk market during the forecast

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Macadamia Milk Market 2022-2026

The macadamia milk market size is expected to grow by USD 1.39 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.92% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising cases of lactose intolerance and allergies associated with soy, hazelnut, and almond milk. However, the availability of substitutes can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global macadamia milk market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. The growth of the global packaged foods and meats market will be driven by factors such as health benefits associated with intake of minimally processed food, increasing demand for processed vegetables, strong distribution network, private label marketplace, increased offerings of packaged food under the halal category, the increasing popularity of superfruits, and rise in online sales. However, factors such as the threat from unorganized players and intense competition among vendors, lack of awareness of the difference between minimally and heavily processed vegetables, stringent food safety regulations, and increasing food allergy among consumers are challenging the growth of the market.

Major Macadamia Milk Companies

Buderim Ginger

Camellia Plc

Dr Paulos Kona Coffee and Macadamia Nut Farms

GOLDEN MACADAMIAS (PTY) LTD.

Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co.

Health and Plant Protein Group Ltd.

Kenya Nut Co.

macamilk

MacFarms LLC

Makua Coffee Co.

Marquis

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp.

Mayo Macs

Milkadamia

MWT Foods

Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd.

Superior Nut Co. Inc.

T M Ward Coffee Inc.

WONDAREE MACADAMIA NUTS

Ivory Macadamias

Macadamia Milk Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Conventional - size and forecast 2021-2026

Organic - size and forecast 2021-2026

Macadamia Milk Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Macadamia Milk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Buderim Ginger, Camellia Plc, Dr Paulos Kona Coffee and Macadamia Nut Farms, GOLDEN MACADAMIAS (PTY) LTD., Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co., Health and Plant Protein Group Ltd., Kenya Nut Co., macamilk, MacFarms LLC, Makua Coffee Co., Marquis, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp., Mayo Macs, Milkadamia, MWT Foods, Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd., Superior Nut Co. Inc., T M Ward Coffee Inc., WONDAREE MACADAMIA NUTS, and Ivory Macadamias Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Buderim Ginger

10.4 Camellia Plc

10.5 GOLDEN MACADAMIAS (PTY) LTD.

10.6 Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co.

10.7 Health and Plant Protein Group Ltd.

10.8 Ivory Macadamias

10.9 Kenya Nut Co.

10.10 Marquis

10.11 Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp.

10.12 Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

