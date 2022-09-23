Macadamia Milk Market Size to Grow by USD 1.39 billion, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The macadamia milk market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market has various small and large vendors. The prominent vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. Significant investments are required in the research and development of macadamia milk. Hence, small vendors are partnering with large players. which is highly beneficial for the growth of the global macadamia milk market during the forecast
The macadamia milk market size is expected to grow by USD 1.39 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.92% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising cases of lactose intolerance and allergies associated with soy, hazelnut, and almond milk. However, the availability of substitutes can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global macadamia milk market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. The growth of the global packaged foods and meats market will be driven by factors such as health benefits associated with intake of minimally processed food, increasing demand for processed vegetables, strong distribution network, private label marketplace, increased offerings of packaged food under the halal category, the increasing popularity of superfruits, and rise in online sales. However, factors such as the threat from unorganized players and intense competition among vendors, lack of awareness of the difference between minimally and heavily processed vegetables, stringent food safety regulations, and increasing food allergy among consumers are challenging the growth of the market.
Major Macadamia Milk Companies
Buderim Ginger
Camellia Plc
Dr Paulos Kona Coffee and Macadamia Nut Farms
GOLDEN MACADAMIAS (PTY) LTD.
Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co.
Health and Plant Protein Group Ltd.
Kenya Nut Co.
macamilk
MacFarms LLC
Makua Coffee Co.
Marquis
Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp.
Mayo Macs
Milkadamia
MWT Foods
Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd.
Superior Nut Co. Inc.
T M Ward Coffee Inc.
WONDAREE MACADAMIA NUTS
Ivory Macadamias
Macadamia Milk Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Conventional - size and forecast 2021-2026
Organic - size and forecast 2021-2026
Macadamia Milk Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Macadamia Milk Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.92%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.39 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.9
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Buderim Ginger, Camellia Plc, Dr Paulos Kona Coffee and Macadamia Nut Farms, GOLDEN MACADAMIAS (PTY) LTD., Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co., Health and Plant Protein Group Ltd., Kenya Nut Co., macamilk, MacFarms LLC, Makua Coffee Co., Marquis, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp., Mayo Macs, Milkadamia, MWT Foods, Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd., Superior Nut Co. Inc., T M Ward Coffee Inc., WONDAREE MACADAMIA NUTS, and Ivory Macadamias
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
