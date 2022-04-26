Macaloney Distillers resolves dispute with Scotch Whisky Association over whisky labelling and wins big at 2022 World Whiskies Awards, UK.

VICTORIA, BC, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Macaloney Brewer & Distillers Ltd (MBD) and the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) have resolved their branding dispute after reaching agreement on the re-labelling of Macaloney Brewer & Distillers' Canadian whiskies. MBD also recently also took another medal haul at the World Whiskies Awards including 'Worlds Best'.

The SWA settlement agreement follows the lawsuit filed by the SWA in the B.C. Supreme Court on 5th March 2021 where they expressed concern over the use of various branding terms 'evocative of Scotland'. Dr. Graeme Macaloney, MBD's President and Whiskymaker, a native Scot and proud Canadian, commented:

"We are delighted to announce that we have come to an agreement with the SWA. As a result, we will be rebranding our distillery and its associated tours and beer garden to 'Macaloney's Island Distillery & Twa Dogs Brewery'".

"I am doubly pleased to announce that recently at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards in London, UK, our whiskies took 'Canadian Best Single Malt' for our signature expression formerly known as Glenloy, 'Canadian Best Triple Distilled Potstill Whisky' for our 'Killeigh' whisky, and 'Worlds Best New Make-Young Spirit' for our seaweed-peated spirit".

With its SWA agreement and World Whiskies Awards medal haul in hand, MDB is now selling its award-winning, proudly Canadian whiskies, across the USA, the European Union, and the UK, both via whisky retailers and direct to consumers via its Canadian and international online shop at www.MacaloneyDistillers.com.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, distillery-brewery tours and beer garden tastings at Macaloney's Island Distillery & Twa Dogs Brewery are now fully back in swing.

