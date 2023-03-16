Macaloney's Island Distillery Launches Canada's First-Ever Triple-Distilled Single Potstill Whisky Range

SAANICH, BC, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Macaloney's whisky maker Graeme Macaloney may be Scottish by birth, but this esteemed whisky maker has more than a touch of that famed roguish Irish twinkle in his eye. Which is why it makes perfect sense that Macaloney's Island Distillery is launching a quartet of Irish-style Triple Distilled Single Potstill Whiskies – and just in time for St. Patrick's Day!

"As a Scot of 7th century Irish extraction, I used to revel in the joke that the Irish say they 'gave whisky making to the Scots and the Scots begrudgingly agree… but add that they made it better!'" laughs Macaloney about his foray into the potstill whisky category. "In our case here at Macaloney's, I come by my potstill whisky making honestly: I studied Irish potstill whisky making at Midleton distillery in Ireland where I spent time with their Master Whiskymaker who taught me their traditional methods."

Fast forward to their inaugural launch of their first-ever triple-distilled single potstill whiskies, and Macaloney is thrilled to reveal that the range has already been lauded by critics and whisky lovers alike, winning two Gold medals at the World Whiskies Awards in the UK. Killeigh Whiskymaker's Signature Selection won Canada's Best Potstill at WWA 2022, with Kildara Whiskymaker's Signature Selection taking a gold medal at the awards too.

Both these beautiful drams, as well as the other two potstill whiskies in this range – the single cask Kirkinriola Moscatel, and the single cask Kirkinriola Portuguese Red Wine – are now available in Canada, USA, UK and select EU countries via their online shop at www.MacaloneyDistillers.com, and at the distillery's tasting room in Saanich on Vancouver Island.

About Macaloney's Potstill Whisky Range

In order to make traditional Irish-style triple distilled potstill whisky, Macaloney attended the Midleton Irish Whiskey Academy and personally met twice with their past Master Distiller Brian Nation over the course of two years in order to get his advice and input on traditional Irish methods.

Back in Canada, Macaloney then overlaid whisky master Dr. Jim Swan's methods whereby he optimized a traditional whisky process to be the best that it can possibly be.

The result is that Macaloney's triple distilled single potstill process is true to a traditional Irish method but optimized using Dr. Swan's learning. The resulting newmake was amazing and won gold – Top Two in the World, and Best in Canada – in blind tastings at the World Whisky Awards.

Why Irish-Style Whiskies from a Scotsman?

As reported by Whisky Advocate magazine recently, Irish whiskey exports to North America have taken off in a big way over the last couple of years, seeing a 28% growth rate from 2021. What's more, single potstill has increasingly become the most important part of Irish whiskey's repertoire.

Recognising this, and already a long-time fan of Irish-style potstill whiskies, as evidenced by his educational adventures in the style, Macaloney decided the time was right to produce his very own range of potstill whiskies, but celebrating local ingredients. The end result is a range of triple-distilled single potstill whiskies which are as remarkable for their flavour as for their provenance.

This inaugural launch also showcases Macaloney's expertise and ability to embrace more than just one style, without ever sacrificing quality and, ultimately, deliciousness.

Visit Macaloney's Island Distillery

If you happen to be on Vancouver Island this St. Patrick's Day (Friday March 17, 2023), the official launch day of the Macaloney's Triple-Distilled Single Potstill range, visit their tasting room donned in green or wearing a kilt to receive happy hour pricing all day long!

The Saanich tasting room is open Friday and Saturday 11am to 8pm; and Sunday through Thursday 12pm to 6.30pm.

For full tasting notes and images to support this story, click here.

About Macaloney's Island Distillery

Guided by his love for Uisge Beatha, the water of life, Graeme Macaloney, the expat Scot founder and whisky maker at Macaloney's Island Distillery, set out to create the finest single malt whisky in North America and perhaps the world. Driven by quality he focused his efforts on bringing together the industry's best Scottish distillers, ingredients (great Canadian barley, select American & European oak, and island air!) and the best equipment (from the famed Forsyth's copperworks, Speyside, Scotland).

Thanks to these high-quality ingredients, world-class facilities, and deep expert knowledge base, Macaloney and his team were able to produce exceptional single malt whiskies in just three short years using exclusively traditional techniques. They then expanded their range, and now produce more than a dozen different drams for whisky lovers of all whisky and whiskey styles.

Their world-class and internationally recognised distillery celebrates local ingredients, using exceptional Canadian barley combined with island water and air, to produce a complex but balanced spirit, with a pristine quality.

The Macaloney's team is passionate about what they've created and can't wait to share it with you.

