Macatawa Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MCBC), the holding company for Macatawa Bank (collectively, the “Company”), today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.



Full year 2021 net income of $29.0 million versus $30.2 million in prior year

Net income of $6.2 million in fourth quarter 2021 versus $9.0 million in fourth quarter 2020

Decline in fourth quarter 2021 earnings from prior year fourth quarter earnings primarily due to decrease in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fees recognized

Provision for loan losses benefit of $750,000 in fourth quarter 2021 reflecting improvement in economic conditions

Continued expense management discipline – 5% decrease in total noninterest expense from fourth quarter 2020

Loan portfolio balances, excluding PPP loans, down for the year but showing growth in the fourth quarter

Further growth in deposit balances – up 12% from fourth quarter 2020

Grew investment securities portfolio by $174 million in fourth quarter 2021 to strategically deploy excess liquidity

Asset-sensitive balance sheet is well-positioned for a rising interest rate environment



The Company reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $9.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2020. For the full year 2021, the Company reported net income of $29.0 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $30.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the full year 2020.

"We are pleased to report solid results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the full year 2021,” said Ronald L. Haan, President and CEO of the Company. “We are encouraged by our commercial loan origination activity and the resulting portfolio growth in the fourth quarter 2021, excluding run-off of PPP loans. Our credit quality remains strong and we had no commercial loan chargeoffs during the fourth quarter 2021, contributing to a provision for loan loss benefit of $750,000 for the quarter. Other fee income including wealth management fees, debit card interchange income and treasury management fees experienced healthy growth, offsetting most of the reduction in mortgage gains for the year while total non-interest expenses were flat for the year and down in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year.

“Through measured growth of our investment portfolio, we accelerated the deployment of excess liquid funds caused by our robust deposit growth. Focusing on short-term, high quality securities, we grew our investment portfolio by $174.0 million in the fourth quarter 2021.”

Mr. Haan concluded: "Despite a challenging environment, we produced strong earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the year. Our asset quality is strong and as we have managed our balance sheet to be asset-sensitive, we are very well-positioned to benefit from the rising interest rate environment that we expect in 2022. We look forward to building on our fourth quarter momentum and seizing more opportunities to strategically deploy the excess funds our customers have entrusted us with.”

Operating Results

Net interest income for the fourth quarter 2021 totaled $12.8 million, a decrease of $1.5 million from the third quarter 2021 and a decrease of $3.7 million from the fourth quarter 2020. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2021 was 1.85 percent, down 19 basis points from the third quarter 2021, and down 84 basis points from the fourth quarter 2020. Net interest income for the fourth quarter 2021 reflected amortization of $1.2 million in fees from loans originated under the PPP, compared to $2.8 million in the third quarter 2021 and $3.2 million in the fourth quarter 2020. These fees are amortized over the loans’ contractual maturity, which is 24 months or 60 months, as applicable. Upon SBA forgiveness, the remaining unamortized fees are recognized into interest income. During the fourth quarter 2021, the Company had approved and received forgiveness disbursements from the SBA on 245 loans with balances totaling $36.7 million. In the third quarter 2021, the Company had approved and received forgiveness disbursements from the SBA on 909 loans with balances totaling $92.4 million. Net interest margin was further negatively impacted in the fourth quarter 2021 versus the fourth quarter 2020 by our carrying significantly higher balances of federal funds sold due to the significant increase in balances held by depositors throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. These balances, which earn only 10-15 basis points in interest, increased by $582.4 million, on average, from the fourth quarter 2020 and caused a 49 basis point decrease in net interest margin in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to fourth quarter 2020. Floor rates established by the Company on its variable rate loans over recent years served to soften the negative impact on net interest income of the 2020 federal funds rate decreases. Without these floors, net interest income for the quarter would have been lower than stated by approximately $1.0 million.

On July 7, 2021, the Company redeemed its remaining $20.0 million of trust preferred securities. The Company estimates that this will save approximately $600,000 of interest expense annually, with regulatory capital remaining significantly above levels required to be categorized as well capitalized.

Non-interest income decreased $296,000 in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the third quarter 2021 and decreased $1.7 million from the fourth quarter 2020. Gains on sales of mortgage loans in the fourth quarter 2021 were down $337,000 compared to the third quarter 2021 and were down $1.9 million from the fourth quarter 2020. The Company originated $16.4 million in mortgage loans for sale in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $21.3 million in the third quarter 2021 and $36.2 million in the fourth quarter 2020. For the full year 2021 non-interest income decreased by only $281,000 despite a decrease in mortgage gains of $1.8 million. Higher deposit service charge income, wealth management fees and debit card interchange income from customer usage softened the effect of a lower level of mortgage gains recognized in the quarter and the full year.

Non-interest expense was $11.3 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $11.6 million for the third quarter 2021 and $12.0 million for the fourth quarter 2020. The largest component of non-interest expense was salaries and benefit expenses. Salaries and benefit expenses were down $254,000 compared to the third quarter 2021 and were down $569,000 compared to the fourth quarter 2020. The decreases compared to the third quarter 2021 and the fourth quarter 2020 were due largely to a lower level of commissions from mortgage production as volume decreased and also due to lower medical insurance costs. The table below identifies the primary components of the changes in salaries and benefits between periods.





Dollars in 000s Q4 2021

to

Q3 2021 Q4 2021

to

Q4 2020 Salaries and other compensation $ (149 ) $ (189 ) Salary deferral from commercial loans (32 ) 24 Bonus accrual 142 (16 ) Mortgage production – variable comp (41 ) (221 ) 401k matching contributions (13 ) (80 ) Medical insurance costs (161 ) (87 ) Total change in salaries and benefits $ (254 ) $ (569 )

FDIC assessment expense was $217,000 in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $204,000 in the third quarter 2021 and $194,000 in the fourth quarter 2020. FDIC assessment expense increased primarily as a result of the significant increase in deposit balances between periods. Data processing expenses were up $15,000 in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the third quarter 2021 and were down $194,000 compared to the fourth quarter 2020 due to online banking conversion related expenses incurred in the fourth quarter 2020. Other categories of non-interest expense were relatively flat compared to the third quarter 2021 and the fourth quarter 2020 due to a continued focus on expense management.

Federal income tax expense was $1.4 million for the fourth quarter 2021, $1.7 million for the third quarter 2021, and $1.8 million for the fourth quarter 2020. Federal income tax expense for the fourth quarter 2020 benefitted from the reversal of $92,000 deferred tax valuation allowance at the end of 2020. The effective tax rate was 18.0 percent for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to 19.4 percent for the third quarter 2021 and 16.8 percent for the fourth quarter 2020.



Asset Quality

A provision for loan losses benefit of $750,000 was recorded in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to provision benefit of $550,000 in the third quarter 2021 and provision expense of $800,000 in the fourth quarter 2020. Net loan recoveries for the fourth quarter 2021 were $107,000, compared to third quarter 2021 net loan recoveries of $276,000 and fourth quarter 2020 net loan recoveries of $50,000. At December 31, 2021, the Company had experienced net loan recoveries in twenty-six of the past twenty-eight quarters. Total loans past due on payments by 30 days or more amounted to $129,000 at December 31, 2021, down $308,000 from $437,000 at September 30, 2021 and down $452,000 from $581,000 at December 31, 2020. Delinquencies at December 31, 2021 were comprised of just four individual loans. Delinquency as a percentage of total loans was just 0.01 percent at December 31, 2021, well below the Company’s peer level.

The allowance for loan losses of $15.9 million was 1.43 percent of total loans at December 31, 2021, compared to $16.5 million or 1.45 percent of total loans at September 30, 2021, and $17.4 million or 1.22 percent at December 31, 2020. The ratio at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 includes PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA and receive no allowance allocation. The ratio excluding PPP loans was 1.49 percent at December 31, 2021, 1.56 percent at September 30, 2021 and 1.45 percent at December 31, 2020. The coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans continued to be strong and significantly exceeded 1-to-1 coverage at 173-to-1 as of December 31, 2021.

At December 31, 2021, the Company's nonperforming loans were $92,000, representing 0.01 percent of total loans. This compares to $420,000 (0.04 percent of total loans) at September 30, 2021 and $533,000 (0.04 percent of total loans) at December 31, 2020. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets were $2.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.3 million at September 30, 2021 and $2.5 million at December 31, 2020. Total non-performing assets, including other real estate owned and nonperforming loans, were $2.4 million, or 0.08 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2021. Total nonperforming assets, including other real estate owned and nonperforming loans, decreased by $635,000 from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021.

A break-down of non-performing loans is shown in the table below.



Dollars in 000s Dec 31,

2021 Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Commercial Real Estate $ 5 $ 332 $ 341 $ 432 $ 438 Commercial and Industrial 1 --- --- --- --- Total Commercial Loans 6 332 341 432 438 Residential Mortgage Loans 86 88 92 93 95 Consumer Loans --- --- --- --- --- Total Non-Performing Loans $ 92 $ 420 $ 433 $ 525 $ 533

A break-down of non-performing assets is shown in the table below.





Dollars in 000s Dec 31,

2021 Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Non-Performing Loans $ 92 $ 420 $ 433 $ 525 $ 533 Other Repossessed Assets --- --- --- --- --- Other Real Estate Owned 2,343 2,343 2,343 2,371 2,537 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 2,435 $ 2,763 $ 2,776 $ 2,896 $ 3,070

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $2.93 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $27.3 million from $2.90 billion at September 30, 2021 and an increase of $286.7 million from $2.64 billion at December 31, 2020. Assets were elevated at each period due to customers holding a higher level of deposits during the COVID-19 pandemic, including balances from PPP loan proceeds. Total loans were $1.11 billion at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $27.6 million from $1.14 billion at September 30, 2021 and a decrease of $320.3 million from $1.43 billion at December 31, 2020.

Commercial loans decreased by $281.2 million from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021, along with a decrease of $31.8 million in the residential mortgage portfolio, and a decrease of $7.4 million in the consumer loan portfolio. Within commercial loans, commercial real estate loans decreased by $36.1 million and commercial and industrial loans decreased by $57.0 million. However, the largest decrease in commercial loans was in PPP loans which decreased by $187.1 million due to forgiveness by the SBA, partially offset by new PPP loan originations of $126.9 million. Excluding PPP loans, total commercial loans increased by $10.4 million during the fourth quarter 2021.

The composition of the commercial loan portfolio is shown in the table below:





Dollars in 000s Dec 31,

2021 Sept 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Construction and Development $ 103,755 $ 104,636 $ 102,608 $ 117,178 $ 118,665 Other Commercial Real Estate 412,346 422,574 427,291 423,424 433,508 Commercial Loans Secured

by Real Estate 516,101 527,210 529,899 540,602 552,173 Commercial and Industrial 378,318 356,812 359,846 392,208 436,331 Paycheck Protection Program 41,939 77,571 169,679 253,811 229,079 Total Commercial Loans $ 936,358 $ 961,593 $ 1,059,424 $ 1,186,621 $ 1,217,583

Bank owned life insurance was $52.5 million at December 31, 2021, down $313,000 from $52.8 million at September 30, 2021 and up $10.0 million from $42.5 million at December 31, 2020 due to an additional $10.0 million in insurance policies purchased early in the second quarter 2021 and earnings on the underlying investments.



Total deposits were $2.58 billion at December 31, 2021, up $24.8 million, or 1.0 percent, from $2.55 billion at September 30, 2021 and up $279.4 million, or 12.2 percent, from $2.30 billion at December 31, 2020. Demand deposits were down $18.0 million in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the third quarter 2021 and were up $170.3 million compared to the fourth quarter 2020. Money market deposits and savings deposits were up $47.3 million from the third quarter 2021 and were up $122.9 million from the fourth quarter 2020. Certificates of deposit were down $4.5 million at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 and were down $13.8 million compared to December 31, 2020 as customers reacted to changes in market interest rates. As deposit rates have dropped, the Company has experienced some shifting between deposit types and, overall, deposit customers are holding higher levels of liquid deposit balances in the low interest rate environment and due to uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company continues to be successful at attracting and retaining core deposit customers. Customer deposit accounts remain insured to the highest levels available under FDIC deposit insurance.

Other borrowed funds of $85.0 million at December 31, 2021 were unchanged compared to $85.0 million at September 30, 2021 and were up $15.0 million compared to $70.0 million at December 31, 2020. The increases were due to an additional $25.0 million advance taken in the third quarter 2021. This advance is putable quarterly by the FHLB and carries a rate of 0.01%. Considering the additional dividend provided by the FHLB on activity based stock, this advance effectively carries a negative interest rate, resulting in positive income for the Company from the advance. The put option on this advance was executed by the FHLB and the advance was repaid in full on January 21, 2022.

The Company's total risk-based regulatory capital ratio at December 31, 2021 was consistent with the ratio at December 31, 2020 despite the redemption of the remaining trust preferred securities in the third quarter 2021. Macatawa Bank’s risk-based regulatory capital ratios continue to be at levels considerably above those required to be categorized as “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines. As such, the Bank was categorized as "well capitalized" at December 31, 2021.

About Macatawa Bank

Headquartered in Holland, Michigan, Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for ten years as “West Michigan’s 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For”. For more information, visit www.macatawabank.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates, plans and intentions. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “anticipates,” "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "will," ”intend,” "continue," "improving," "additional," "focus," "forward," "future," "efforts," "strategy," "momentum," "positioned," and other similar words or phrases. Such statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements include, among others, statements related to risks and uncertainties related to, and the impact of, the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the business, financial condition and results of operations of our company and our customers, trends in our key operating metrics and financial performance, future levels of earnings and profitability, future levels of earning assets, future asset quality, future growth, and future net interest margin. All statements with references to future time periods are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses, the appropriate carrying value of intangible assets (including deferred tax assets) and other real estate owned and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment) involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. Our ability to sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, reduce non-performing asset expenses, utilize our deferred tax asset, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, maintain liquidity, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, improve profitability, and produce consistent core earnings is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the real estate, financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Macatawa Bank Corporation, specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Macatawa Bank Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These and other factors are representative of the risk factors that may emerge and could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement.

MACATAWA BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share information) Quarterly Twelve Months Ended 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr December 31 EARNINGS SUMMARY 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total interest income $ 13,334 $ 14,842 $ 17,401 $ 58,634 $ 67,224 Total interest expense 508 546 888 2,565 5,687 Net interest income 12,826 14,296 16,513 56,069 61,537 Provision for loan losses (750 ) (550 ) 800 (2,050 ) 3,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,576 14,846 15,713 58,119 58,537 NON-INTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges 1,206 1,183 1,073 4,446 4,030 Net gains on mortgage loans 514 851 2,432 4,691 6,477 Trust fees 1,114 1,079 957 4,331 3,758 Other 2,512 2,529 2,610 10,227 9,711 Total non-interest income 5,346 5,642 7,072 23,695 23,976 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 6,024 6,278 6,593 25,216 25,530 Occupancy 963 992 971 3,986 3,955 Furniture and equipment 1,011 1,014 974 3,940 3,678 FDIC assessment 217 204 194 749 400 Other 3,122 3,062 3,234 12,199 12,162 Total non-interest expense 11,337 11,550 11,966 46,090 45,725 Income before income tax 7,585 8,938 10,819 35,724 36,788 Income tax expense 1,369 1,736 1,822 6,710 6,623 Net income $ 6,216 $ 7,202 $ 8,997 $ 29,014 $ 30,165 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 0.26 $ 0.85 $ 0.88 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 0.26 $ 0.85 $ 0.88 Return on average assets 0.85 % 0.98 % 1.39 % 1.02 % 1.27 % Return on average equity 9.84 % 11.52 % 15.24 % 11.74 % 13.19 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 1.85 % 2.04 % 2.69 % 2.09 % 2.75 % Efficiency ratio 62.39 % 57.93 % 50.74 % 57.78 % 53.47 % BALANCE SHEET DATA December 31 September 30 December 31 Assets 2021 2021 2020 Cash and due from banks $ 23,669 $ 30,413 $ 31,480 Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,128,119 1,239,525 752,256 Debt securities available for sale 416,063 241,475 236,832 Debt securities held to maturity 137,003 137,569 79,468 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 11,558 11,558 11,558 Loans held for sale 1,407 2,635 5,422 Total loans 1,108,993 1,136,613 1,429,331 Less allowance for loan loss 15,889 16,532 17,408 Net loans 1,093,104 1,120,081 1,411,923 Premises and equipment, net 41,773 42,343 43,254 Bank-owned life insurance 52,468 52,781 42,516 Other real estate owned 2,343 2,343 2,537 Other assets 21,244 20,777 24,780 Total Assets $ 2,928,751 $ 2,901,500 $ 2,642,026 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 886,115 $ 934,477 $ 809,437 Interest-bearing deposits 1,691,843 1,618,698 1,489,150 Total deposits 2,577,958 2,553,175 2,298,587 Other borrowed funds 85,000 85,000 70,000 Long-term debt - - 20,619 Other liabilities 11,788 11,112 12,977 Total Liabilities 2,674,746 2,649,287 2,402,183 Shareholders' equity 254,005 252,213 239,843 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,928,751 $ 2,901,500 $ 2,642,026 MACATAWA BANK CORPORATION SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share information) Quarterly Year to Date 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 EARNINGS SUMMARY Net interest income $ 12,826 $ 14,296 $ 14,457 $ 14,490 $ 16,513 $ 56,069 $ 61,537 Provision for loan losses (750 ) (550 ) (750 ) - 800 (2,050 ) 3,000 Total non-interest income 5,346 5,642 6,169 6,539 7,072 23,695 23,976 Total non-interest expense 11,337 11,550 11,718 11,485 11,966 46,090 45,725 Federal income tax expense 1,369 1,736 1,840 1,766 1,822 6,710 6,623 Net income $ 6,216 $ 7,202 $ 7,818 $ 7,778 $ 8,997 $ 29,014 $ 30,165 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.26 $ 0.85 $ 0.88 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.26 $ 0.85 $ 0.88 MARKET DATA Book value per common share $ 7.41 $ 7.38 $ 7.26 $ 7.09 $ 7.01 $ 7.41 $ 7.01 Tangible book value per common share $ 7.41 $ 7.38 $ 7.26 $ 7.09 $ 7.01 $ 7.41 $ 7.01 Market value per common share $ 8.82 $ 8.03 $ 8.75 $ 9.95 $ 8.37 $ 8.82 $ 8.37 Average basic common shares 34,229,664 34,190,264 34,193,016 34,195,526 34,154,820 34,202,179 34,120,275 Average diluted common shares 34,229,664 34,190,264 34,193,016 34,195,526 34,154,820 34,202,179 34,120,275 Period end common shares 34,259,945 34,189,799 34,192,317 34,193,132 34,197,519 34,259,945 34,197,519 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.85 % 0.98 % 1.11 % 1.17 % 1.39 % 1.02 % 1.27 % Return on average equity 9.84 % 11.52 % 12.79 % 12.91 % 15.24 % 11.74 % 13.19 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 1.85 % 2.04 % 2.19 % 2.33 % 2.69 % 2.09 % 2.75 % Efficiency ratio 62.39 % 57.93 % 56.81 % 54.62 % 50.74 % 57.78 % 53.47 % Full-time equivalent employees (period end) 311 318 321 327 328 311 328 ASSET QUALITY Gross charge-offs $ 22 $ 22 $ 30 $ 50 $ 22 $ 124 $ 4,268 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ (107 ) $ (276 ) $ (104 ) $ (44 ) $ (50 ) $ (531 ) $ 2,792 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) -0.04 % -0.09 % -0.03 % -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.04 % 0.19 % Nonperforming loans $ 92 $ 420 $ 433 $ 525 $ 533 $ 92 $ 533 Other real estate and repossessed assets $ 2,343 $ 2,343 $ 2,343 $ 2,371 $ 2,537 $ 2,343 $ 2,537 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.04 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.08 % 0.12 % Allowance for loan losses $ 15,889 $ 16,532 $ 16,806 $ 17,452 $ 17,408 $ 15,889 $ 17,408 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.43 % 1.45 % 1.36 % 1.26 % 1.22 % 1.43 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) 1.49 % 1.56 % 1.57 % 1.55 % 1.45 % 1.49 % 1.45 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 17270.65 % 3936.19 % 3881.29 % 3324.19 % 3266.04 % 17270.65 % 3266.04 % CAPITAL Average equity to average assets 8.66 % 8.48 % 8.70 % 9.04 % 9.11 % 8.71 % 9.62 % Common equity tier 1 to risk weighted assets (Consolidated) 17.24 % 17.43 % 17.10 % 16.73 % 15.79 % 17.24 % 15.79 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Consolidated) 8.72 % 8.51 % 9.48 % 9.80 % 9.89 % 8.72 % 9.89 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Consolidated) 18.32 % 18.58 % 19.66 % 19.33 % 18.29 % 18.32 % 18.29 % Common equity tier 1 to risk weighted assets (Bank) 16.70 % 16.88 % 16.57 % 17.60 % 16.67 % 16.70 % 16.67 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank) 8.44 % 8.24 % 8.49 % 9.52 % 9.63 % 8.44 % 9.63 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank) 17.77 % 18.02 % 17.73 % 18.81 % 17.84 % 17.77 % 17.84 % Common equity to assets 8.67 % 8.69 % 8.44 % 8.87 % 9.08 % 8.67 % 9.08 % Tangible common equity to assets 8.67 % 8.69 % 8.44 % 8.87 % 9.08 % 8.67 % 9.08 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total portfolio loans $ 1,108,993 $ 1,136,613 $ 1,238,327 $ 1,382,951 $ 1,429,331 $ 1,108,993 $ 1,429,331 Earning assets 2,803,853 2,768,507 2,803,634 2,611,093 2,510,882 2,803,853 2,510,882 Total assets 2,928,751 2,901,500 2,941,086 2,734,341 2,642,026 2,928,751 2,642,026 Deposits 2,577,958 2,553,175 2,600,076 2,387,945 2,298,587 2,577,958 2,298,587 Total shareholders' equity 254,005 252,213 248,217 242,379 239,843 254,005 239,843 AVERAGE BALANCES Total portfolio loans $ 1,109,863 $ 1,182,633 $ 1,324,915 $ 1,401,399 $ 1,481,054 $ 1,253,706 $ 1,495,068 Earning assets 2,780,236 2,804,157 2,669,862 2,537,300 2,457,746 2,698,846 2,247,850 Total assets 2,917,569 2,948,664 2,809,487 2,666,802 2,590,875 2,836,627 2,376,523 Deposits 2,564,961 2,605,043 2,468,398 2,321,012 2,249,679 2,490,838 2,044,643 Total shareholders' equity 252,606 249,994 244,516 241,023 236,127 247,075 228,692

