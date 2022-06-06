MacBook Air M2 hands-on: Bye-bye wedge

At WWDC today, Apple not only unveiled its new M2 Silicon, but also a pair of devices that will be equipped with it — the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Though most of the Pro seems similar to older models, the Air is also getting a redesign, making it thinner and lighter than before. It also comes in four colors and sports a new, squarish look. I was able to quickly play with the new Air today at Apple Park, and so far, I'm just glad it looks noticeably different, given it's been four years since Apple last redesigned the MacBook Air..

Of the four colors the Air now comes in, my personal favorite is Midnight, which is a deep blue. Our editor-in-chief, who attended the event with me, also preferred that hue. The silver and space grey models are very familiar, while starlight did not stand out to me.

If you're a fan of Apple's distinct wedge design on previous MacBooks, you might be concerned about the new, squarer look. I didn't mind it — I actually prefer the refresh since the older aesthetic feels pretty outdated to me by now. It's similar to the new MacBook Pros, though, so if you liked those you'll appreciate this. Just like the recent Pros, too, the new Air has a fullsize row of physical function keys. At the right end of this sits the power button with a Touch ID sensor. Dana is a fan of the groove here, which makes it easy to tell by touch where you should lay your finger. It also doesn't have a glossy finish that would attract fingerprints.

A MacBook Air with the M2 processor on an empty table, showing the home screen.

Importantly, the new MacBook Air has a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina, up from the last model's 13.3-inch Retina display. This made the photo that was being edited on some of the demo units look bright and crisp. The new Air goes up to 500 nits of brightness, compared to 400 nits before, and is just about 64 pixels taller.

I also liked the quality of the webcam's feed when I opened up the FaceTime app, though I didn't actually snap a picture or spend too much time scrutinizing my face.

Of course, the quality has a lot to do with the improved webcam, which is now 1080p (as opposed to 720p before). Again, I didn't actually take a call or get enough time with the device so I can't tell you if it's significantly better than before.

The FaceTime app open on the new MacBook Air with M2.

I can tell you that I definitely noticed the new notch that houses the camera. Again, this is similar to the recent MacBook Pros and has been a polarizing feature since its introduction. My colleague Devindra Hardawar, who reviewed the MacBook Pros, did not mind it and I'm inclined to agree with him. Though I thought the notch was oddly tall, it didn't extend beyond macOS' title bar, ending just a hair before its bottom edge.

With the new MacBook Air, Apple is bringing back the MagSafe charging port. The company also made MagSafe cables that are color-matched to the four new laptop hues, in case that aesthetic is important to you. I plugged one such wire in and out of the socket on a demo unit repeatedly and can tell you it works well and feels secure when connected.

One downside to the port arrangement on the new Air is that the MagSafe and two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports are placed on the left edge, while a solo headphone jack sits on the right. I'd prefer if Apple offered one USB-C per side, so it would work better with more dongles. But perhaps the reason the company wasn't able to make this happen has to do with the new four-speaker audio system, which, by the way, supports Spatial Audio when you're playing music or video with Dolby Atmos.

A close-up shot of a MagSafe charger plugged into the new MacBook Air with M2.

In spite of the added speakers and larger screen, the new MacBook Air manages to be slightly lighter than the M1 model, weighing 2.7 pounds compared to the latter's 2.8 pounds.

Of course, one of the biggest highlights of the new MacBook Air is the M2 processor inside it.

