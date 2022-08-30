U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,054.75
    +23.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,233.00
    +158.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,593.25
    +100.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.40
    +9.70 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.71
    -2.30 (-2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.10
    -6.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0020
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.39
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1694
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3730
    -0.3370 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,355.75
    +386.86 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.83
    +18.94 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,440.84
    +13.53 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

MACCO Restructuring Group Leads Successful Efforts to Captain and Transit Semi-Submersible Oil Drilling Rig Across Gulf of Mexico

MACCO Restructuring Group, LLC
·3 min read
MACCO Restructuring Group, LLC
MACCO Restructuring Group, LLC

MACCO Managing Director David Weinhoffer Acts As Chief Restructuring Officer in Bankruptcy Proceedings for In re: LaForta - Gestão e Investimentos, Sociedade Unipessoal, Lda

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACCO Restructuring Group, a national, middle-market-focused interim leadership and financial advisory firm, recently announced that MACCO Managing Director David Weinhoffer, serving as Chief Restructuring Officer for LaForta - Gestão e Investimentos, Sociedade Unipessoal, Lda., successfully assumed control of and transited La Muralla IV, a sixth generation, semi-submersible oil drilling rig. La Muralla IV is the primary asset of LaForta, which filed a voluntary petition under chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division on June 16, 2022. Under Weinhoffer’s leadership, the massive drilling rig, capable of operating in 10,000 ft of water and drilling to a 35,000 ft depth, has been successfully towed across the Gulf of Mexico from Tampico, Mexico to Freeport, Grand Bahamas.

MACCO, which has extensive restructuring experience in energy, including both onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration and production, was able to ensure the safe transit of the drilling rig. Weinhoffer led the complex international efforts to assume control of the rig and assure its safety and that of its crew despite numerous operational and regulatory challenges. His deep knowledge of seafaring, marine operations, business restructuring and bankruptcy were central to the successful transit.

La Muralla IV is being readied for a marketing and sale process expected to commence in earnest next month. Under the proposed bid procedures, available at https://cases.stretto.com/LaForta/, Weinhoffer will direct the marketing and sale process, including by soliciting and evaluating bids for La Muralla IV. The proposed bid deadline is October 26, 2022, with sale approval expected 3 weeks later and sale consummation by the end of November. If you are interested in being a bidder for La Muralla IV, please contact Weinhoffer at davidw@macco.group to gain access to the Data Room and schedule an in-person inspection.

LaForta is also advised by Counsel, Rebecca Blake Chaikin, Genevieve M. Graham, and Veronica A. Polnick of Jackson Walker, LLP; Special Corporate Counsel, Jennifer Demarco and Sarah Campbell of Clifford Chance; and Ole’ Aagvaard, Project Manager, of ABW Vessel Management, Ltd. The Backstop Lenders are advised by Counsel, Mark Shinderman, Casey Fleck, and Brian Kinney of Milbank, LLP; Michael Warner and Benjamin Wallen of Pachulski, Stang, Ziehl & Jones, LLP; and Kristen Bodden of Maritime Finance Ltd.

Drew McManigle, Founder and CEO of MACCO said, “David and the MACCO La Forta team working collaboratively with legal counsel, accomplished what initially appeared, almost unachievable. He successfully navigated international troubled waters in order to preserve stakeholder’s value.”

About MACCO

MACCO Restructuring Group, LLC is a national, middle-market focused interim leadership and financial advisory based in Houston with offices in Las Vegas, Denver, Oklahoma City, Wilmington/Philadelphia, and New York City. MACCO’s professionals possess real world business experience and have managed and led companies across a wide array of industries while acting as CEOs, CROs, CFOs, Senior Workout Lenders, and Fiduciaries. For more information, please visit: www.macco.group.

Media Contact:
Annie Graf
KCSA Strategic Communications
MACCO@KCSA.com

Company Contact:
Drew McManigle
drew@macco.group
Cell: (410) 350-1839


Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos used to flip burgers at McDonald’s. Here’s what it taught him about management

    Jeff Bezos tweeted that he still loves McDonald’s 40 years after working the morning shift. He’s said this first job taught him responsibility.

  • Exxon Escalates Dispute With Russia Over Barred Exit From Giant Oil Project

    The U.S. oil giant has notified Moscow it will sue unless the government lifts a decree barring Exxon from exiting its stake in an energy project it has invested in for decades.

  • I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it had a name — and I’ve regretted it ever since

    HELP MY CAREER For much of my 35 or so years in the workforce, I’ve prided myself on going the extra mile — such as trying to put in a solid 8-hour day that has sometimes stretched into a 10- to 12-hour day.

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • Oil Retreats From Biggest Gain in Six Weeks Amid Supply Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil moved below $96 a barrel, retreating from its biggest gain in more than a month as traders weighed potential supply disruptions, including the possibility of an OPEC+ output cut.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent Crunch‘Inflation Fever’ Is

  • Inflation, Social Security, healthcare, the 4% rule — your retirement questions answered

    ​I spend a significant amount of time reading the viewpoints of people who are planning for retirement or who are already retired. When I review retirement planning discussions on social media and elsewhere, I often find the participants show little understanding of how to proceed or even what some basic terms mean. What is discretionary spending?

  • Best Buy Posts Drop in Sales as Shoppers Pull Back on Electronics

    Sales declined in almost all product categories, the retailer said, with the biggest drops in computing and home theater.

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla billions

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has set his young company on an aggressive expansion path like no other auto executive has dreamed - but one riddled with potholes and road blocks that could stall or sidetrack the journey. Musk's audacious goal of selling 20 million electric vehicles in 2030 is at the center of the company's growth promise for shareholders and its pledge to drive the adoption of sustainable energy. If achieved, it would make Tesla twice the size of any automaker in history, accounting for roughly 20% of the global vehicle market.

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Americans are retiring later in life versus 30 years ago

    The average retirement age has crept up by four years in the past three decades, from 57 in 1991 to the current 61.

  • Shortage of 50-Cent Chips Holds Up $50,000 Cars, TSMC Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An endemic shortage of chips costing anywhere from 50 cents to $10 is slowing down swathes of the $600 billion semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s top executive warned Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent Cru

  • Think California’s EV Rules Are Ridiculous? They Just Reflect Reality.

    The blowback from a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 has been fierce--but it won't change the auto industry's direction.

  • Elon Musk Calls for More Oil and Gas Drilling to Avert Human Disaster

    Tesla's CEO has been sounding the alarm on the importance of the Russian war in Ukraine for the world.

  • Apple Is Not Out of the Woods Just Yet

    Shares of Apple topped around $175 in the middle of August and turned lower - we hope traders took appropriate action. The trading volume does not appear to have increased on the late August decline but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing lower. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of AAPL, below, we can see a top reversal pattern in August looking at the candles.

  • Dell’s Shares Are Cheap, But Lately No One’s Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- As investors fled high-flying tech stocks this year, they turned to old-school companies such as computer maker Dell Technologies Inc., offering growth at a much cheaper price. Now that trade is running out of steam.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End

  • Meta’s WhatsApp could get boost from Jio grocery shopping

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the launch of a Jio grocery platform in conjunction with WhatsApp.

  • Biden’s Latest Move to Lower Gas Prices Could Hurt Refiner Stocks

    Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm wants refineries to refocus on supplying domestic markets instead of sending more supplies abroad.

  • Oil falls by over $3 on inflation woes, Iraq exports

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell by more than $3 a barrel on Tuesday on fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand, and as Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes. Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $3.81, or 3.63%, to $101.28 a barrel by 1156 GMT, after hitting a session low of $100.90 a barrel. This could prompt central banks in the United States and Europe to resort to more aggressive interest rate hikes that could curtail economic growth and weigh on fuel demand.

  • Netflix's new ad-supported tier will return company to growth: analyst

    Netflix's new ad-supported tier will reportedly cost between $7-$9 per month. Analysts think this will return the company to growth.