Mace Security International Announces its 3rd Qtr. 2022 Earnings Release Date

MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC
·2 min read
MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, will conduct its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT, 8:00 AM PDT. The earnings conference call can be joined by using the following link Connect Me (Ctrl + Click to follow link) or by telephone within the US at (800) 776-0420. Please use passcode number 323345.

A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will also be available at www.corp.mace.com on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 after the market closes, and will remain available after the call.

The full set of financial statements and the accompanying slide presentation will be available after the market closes on November 1, 2022, on Mace's website www.corp.mace.com under the subheading "Newsroom."

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay after the call's completion. It will be available two hours after the call and will expire on November 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM. To access the encore recording, To access the encore recording, click the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1574266.

About Mace® Security International, Inc.:

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Press Contact:

Remigijus Belzinskas
rbelzinskas@mace.com

SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721531/Mace-Security-International-Announces-its-3rd-Qtr-2022-Earnings-Release-Date

