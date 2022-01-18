U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,577.11
    -85.74 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.47
    -543.34 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,506.90
    -386.86 (-2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,096.23
    -66.23 (-3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.56
    +2.74 (+3.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.59 (+2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0083 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0051 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5840
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,334.41
    +632.54 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.15
    -0.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

MACERICH ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2021 DIVIDENDS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) today announced the tax treatment for dividend distributions taxable in 2021 on its Common Stock.

Macerich (PRNewsFoto/Macerich)
Macerich (PRNewsFoto/Macerich)

During the calendar year ended December 31, 2021 Macerich paid dividends of $0.60 per share. The 2021 dividends are classified for income tax purposes as follows for The Macerich Company, Common Stock, CUSIP # 554382101:

Record Date

Payable Date

Rate per Share

2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividends

2021 Total Capital Gain Distribution

2021 Nondividend Distribution

2/19/2021

3/3/2021

$0.150

$0.009

$0.037

$0.104

5/7/2021

6/3/2021

$0.150

$0.009

$0.037

$0.104

8/19/2021

9/8/2021

$0.150

$0.009

$0.037

$0.104

11/9/2021

12/3/2021

$0.150

$0.009

$0.037

$0.104

The 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividends are treated as "qualified REIT dividends" for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A.

About Macerich: Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional town centers throughout the United States.

Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast, and in Arizona and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for seven straight years (2015 – 2021). Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.Macerich.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macerich-announces-tax-treatment-of-2021-dividends-301462970.html

SOURCE Macerich Company

Recommended Stories

  • Mortgage rates: Homeowners face a shrinking window to refinance

    Millions of homeowners no longer would benefit from refinancing after mortgage rates jumped.

  • ‘5G and airline safety can co-exist,’ former FAA administrator says

    Former FAA Administrator Michael Huerta joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss 5G expansions, safety concerns over flight control interference, and airport infrastructure.

  • Activision CEO stands to reap nearly $400 million in Microsoft deal, and that may be just the start

    Activision Blizzard Inc. Chief Executive Bobby Kotick stands to make nearly $400 million from Microsoft Corp.'s acquisition of the videogame maker, and could reap millions more whether he stays or not.

  • Microsoft could have just kicked off a Big Tech gold rush, which helps videogame stocks but maybe not gamers

    Microsoft Corp.'s agreement to buy Activision Blizzard Inc. would be the largest tech acquisition ever, and the chance it could prompt other Big Tech names to make their own acquisitions sent videogame stocks higher in response, according to analysts.

  • Stocks close lower on tech sell-off, interest rate worries

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how the market closed on Tuesday.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Unilever Stock Tanked 10% at the Open Today

    Shares of the consumer goods giant dropped as investors digested a failed attempt to buy its way into the healthcare niche.

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Are Tumbling Today

    Meme stock trio AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) were all lower in morning trading Tuesday following the long weekend. There was no news directly associated with any of the stocks, but GameStop has a tangential relationship to big market news -- though it may surprise a few people its shares are moving in the direction they are. Microsoft announced this morning it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion in cash, or around $95 per share.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Ford to book $8.2 billion fourth-quarter profit on Rivian investment

    Ford Motor Co. said late Tuesday it has realized a $8.2 billion gain in the fourth quarter related to its investments in Rivian Automotive Inc. following the electric-vehicle maker's November initial public offering.

  • Activision Blizzard shares skyrocket on acquisition by Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick remaining CEO of the video game company, and the outlook for gaming publishers.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The market is seeing red in Tuesday's trading, and Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock is suffering a substantial pullback. The workplace software company's share price was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2:15 p.m. ET. High levels of inflation, rising Treasury bond yields, weak economic data, and anticipation for upcoming interest rate hikes are combining to make investors more risk averse.

  • 2 Promising New Growth Stocks to Watch in 2022

    If so, then two names you'll want to keep a close eye on this year are Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR). Keep in mind that neither of these companies is profitable today -- so you may want to watch them for now -- but with their potential for growth and focus on artificial intelligence (AI), there's plenty of reason to take a closer look as potential additions to your portfolio in 2022. U.K.-based Babylon Holdings went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in October 2021.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Intel stock has a bright near-term future, says analyst

    Intel Corp. shares may have some bright spots ahead—at least in the very near future. Citi Research analyst Christopher Danely likes the setup for the chipmaker’s stock in the weeks to come, given the potential for a positive earnings surprise and optimism heading into the company’s February investor day. While Danely still has a neutral rating on Intel’s shares (INTC) he added a “positive Catalyst Watch” designation to the name on Tuesday, which he said reflects expectations for near-term upside.

  • Market strategist: Stocks are ‘repositioning’ due to anticipated Fed moves

    Citi Global Wealth Chief Investment Officer and Head of Global Wealth Investments David Bailin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the market, the Fed winding down its accommodative policy, and inflation