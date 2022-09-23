U.S. markets closed

Macerich Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release And Conference Call

0
·2 min read

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Macerich (PRNewsFoto/Macerich)
Macerich (PRNewsFoto/Macerich)

WHAT: Macerich (NYSE: MAC) Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

WHEN: Earnings Results will be released before market open on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time) on that same day to discuss quarterly results.

WHERE: Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Macerich website at www.macerich.com (Investors Section). 

Dial-In Number: Toll Free 1-888-256-1007 or International (toll) 1-323-701-0225 Conference ID # 5747475.

REBROADCAST: A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the Investors Section of the Company's website at www.macerich.com. In addition, an audio replay of the earnings conference call will be available by telephone until Thursday, November 17, 2022, 11:59 PM Eastern Time at toll free 1-844-512-2921, or International (toll) 1-412-317-6671, PIN # 5747475.

ABOUT MACERICH: Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 48 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 GRESB ranking for the North American retail sector for seven straight years (2015-2021). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macerich-schedules-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301631724.html

SOURCE Macerich Company

