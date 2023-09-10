Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.0094

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 12th of October to £0.0094, which will be 4.4% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.009. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Macfarlane Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Macfarlane Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.0155 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.0346. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.4% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Macfarlane Group might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Macfarlane Group has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. Macfarlane Group definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Macfarlane Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Macfarlane Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Macfarlane Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Macfarlane Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.