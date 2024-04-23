Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Macfarlane Group's (LON:MACF) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Macfarlane Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = UK£23m ÷ (UK£221m - UK£66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Macfarlane Group has an ROCE of 15%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 15%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Macfarlane Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Macfarlane Group .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Macfarlane Group Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 105% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 15%. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 30% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Macfarlane Group's ROCE

In the end, Macfarlane Group has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 61% return if they held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

