Macfarlane Group's (LON:MACF) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.0094

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 12th of October to £0.0094, which will be 4.4% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.009. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Macfarlane Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, Macfarlane Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 3.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.0155, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.0342. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.2% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Macfarlane Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. Macfarlane Group definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Macfarlane Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Macfarlane Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is Macfarlane Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

