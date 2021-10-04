MacGregor receives EUR 31 million RoRo orders from Asia

RoRo orders from Asia

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured RoRo equipment orders for 8 vessels to be built in Asia. The orders are booked into Cargotec's second (EUR 9 million) and third quarter (EUR 22 million) 2021 order intake with deliveries planned to commence during the second quarter of 2022 and completed during the third quarter of 2023.

Scope of supply includes quarter and side ramps, hoistable car decks and rampway doors. The customers have established relationships with MacGregor, built on proven capability to deliver and support critical cargo access equipment.

”We have been able to build strong and valuable relationships with these customers over a number of years, and are delighted to be able to enhance our cooperation through these new orders,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.





