MACH Alliance Passes 60 Members with New Joiners Apply Digital, Novicell, Scaleflex, Webscale and Zaelab

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON and AMSTERDAM and BERLIN, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MACH Alliance, the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, announced today five new certified member companies, surpassing 60 total members in less than two years.

(PRNewsfoto/MACH Alliance)
(PRNewsfoto/MACH Alliance)

The new members are:

  • Apply Digital is an innovation, products, and experiences company. They are a global network of digital experts who solve complex business challenges for clients across industries and verticals. Their workforce brings a plurality of ideas to the table to build digital solutions for its clients as one unified team. Apply Digital has implemented MACH for a multitude of organizations, helping companies transform through strategy, design, engineering, and data.

  • Novicell - Novicell is an international award-winning digital agency with +20 years of experience and a strong team of +400 ecommerce specialists, strategists, software developers, designers and marketing specialists in Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Norway, Sweden, and UK. Novicell has an extensive client portfolio of mid-size & enterprise ecommerce solutions, website development, UX and brand design solutions, mobile applications and bespoke software. Combining strategic and technical skills, Novicell can advise you competently and put the recommendations into practice. The approach is digital – the goal is business results.

  • Scaleflex - Driven by the mission to simplify the management, optimization and acceleration of any kind of digital content anywhere in the world, Scaleflex is a global B2B SaaS company developing powerful and scalable Digital Asset Management and Media Acceleration solutions. Scaleflex provides scalable, reliable and affordable Cloud services - to load, store, organize, optimize, publish and accelerate all media assets (images, videos, static files such as JS and CSS files, etc.), both for websites and mobile applications.

  • Webscale - Webscale is powering modern commerce by layering software for performance, security, availability, and compliance, over a distributed global network that leverages the cloud, automation, machine learning, and DevOps protocols to address the needs of growing brands. With use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, Webscale simplifies the deployment and day-to-day management of storefronts, including headless and progressive web application infrastructure, and across any self-hosted or fully hosted commerce cloud.

  • Zaelab - Zaelab is a digital commerce advisory and solutions provider enabling B2B organizations to transform and thrive through exceptional customer experiences, modern cloud platforms, and agile methodologies. Zaelab's experience spans business models including B2B, D2C, and Marketplaces. It is also the innovator behind ZCommerce, the industry-leading headless digital experience for B2B Manufacturers.

A MACH architecture, which stands for Microservices, API-first, Cloud native SaaS and Headless, gives companies a deeper level of agility, allowing them to deliver new features to customers at speed. It is fundamentally changing the way enterprise software is developed and utilized across virtually every industry.

"We've seen huge acceptance of the MACH philosophy and a clear paradigm shift in the past few years as business leaders reimagine what the digital experience looks like," said MACH Alliance Co-Founder & President, Sonja Keerl. "The four MACH principles are the recipe for open, pluggable, future proof technology ecosystems. Through its work and certification program, the Alliance is educating companies about how to adopt new composable architectures that by nature connect, scale, and adapt quickly to serve customers anywhere, any time."

All members of the MACH Alliance meet a stringent set of certification standards. To become an Alliance member and carry the MACH Certified seal, a company must be in full compliance.

The Alliance will host its first annual conference MACH ONE June 28-29 in London, where executive leaders, technology decision-makers and MACH practitioners from the growing global MACH ecosystem will come together to discuss the latest developments, share experiences and show the speed and versatility with which MACH propels digital experiences.

Learn more at www.machalliance.org.

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Megan Lampros
Megan.lampros@machalliance.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mach-alliance-passes-60-members-with-new-joiners-apply-digital-novicell-scaleflex-webscale-and-zaelab-301561148.html

SOURCE MACH ALLIANCE, Inc

