Mach Capital Makes a Significant Investment in K&Y Diamond Ltd.

·3 min read

MONTREAL, April 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - K&Y Diamond Ltd. ("K&Y" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mach Capital Inc. ("Mach Capital") has made a significant investment in the Company which shall further strengthen its expansion efforts and secure its long-term value.

Logo Mach Capital (CNW Group/MACH Capital)

Mach Capital has made a significant investment

Rene Guillaume, the second-generation President of K&Y, will retain substantial ownership in the company and remain in his current role. Joining Rene on the board of directors of K&Y will be Vincent Chiara, Ben Vendittelli and Alfred Buggé, partners of Mach Capital who hold over 60 years of corporate finance and M&A experience, including advising companies on cross-border expansion plans.

"This is an exciting new chapter for K&Y Diamond," states Rene Guillaume, President. "K&Y's partnership with MACH Capital will allow the company to further accelerate its growth trajectory and support the Company in the next phase of its development."

"We are very excited to invest alongside Rene Guillaume and to support the entire K&Y team as we all embark on this next important chapter in this Company's illustrious story. From our initial meetings with Rene it was clear that our interests were perfectly aligned in ensuring the long-term value of K&Y and thereby further strengthening the legacy of his family. This transaction reflects why entrepreneurs such as Rene favor a partnership with Mach Capital considering our vision is not dictated by any exit strategies but instead by the best long-term interests of the company and its stakeholders," states Vincent Chiara, Founding Partner of Mach Capital.

K&Y was advised by Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton (Corporate Finance) and Miller Thomson LLP. MACH Capital obtained financing from Toronto-Dominion Bank and was advised by Dentons and Levy Pilotte LLP in connection with the transaction. McCarthy Tétrault LLP advised Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About K&Y Diamond Ltd. https://kydiamond.ca

Founded in 1976, Montreal-based K&Y Diamond is a leading manufacturer of high-quality ultra-precision diamond tools recognized worldwide which has evolved to become a key supplier of PCD, PCBN and single crystal diamond tools used for precision machining, form tools, and wear parts.

K&Y's unique approach to product development makes the Company a leader in bringing to market products that meet the growing demand of clients. Today K&Y's products are used in a variety of applications and across multiple industries namely ophthalmology, contact lenses and intraocular lenses, electro-optic devices, electronics, jewelry, watches, automotive and aerospace. The Company enjoys longstanding relationships with clients located in over 50 countries worldwide.

The Company has unparalleled expertise within the industry and has invested in cutting edge technology, R&D, specialized equipment and a 28,000 sq ft state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to maintain its position as one of the global market leading companies in ultra-precision diamond tools.

About Mach Capital Inc. www.machcapital.ca

MACH Capital is a family office dedicated to overseeing investments with deal values ranging from mid-market to amounts exceeding $1B. Inspired by Mr. Chiara's entrepreneurial background, the partners of MACH Capital hold a combined 60+ years of experience in carrying out M&A transactions in diverse industries and levels of complexity, including cross-border transactions.

Unlike other private equity firms or family offices, MACH Capital does not have any limited partners nor are there any exit strategies which condition our investment decisions. As such, Mach Capital's investment thesis is driven by working with founders and their management teams to achieve sustainable profitability in the best long-term interests of the company and its stakeholders, all with the support of MACH Capital's highly efficient investment platform and extensive domestic and international network. Whether it's for a minority or majority stake or outright acquisition, MACH Capital's nimble and flexible structure makes us an ideal alternative for entrepreneurs.

K & Y Diamond Logo (CNW Group/MACH Capital)

SOURCE MACH Capital

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c2104.html

