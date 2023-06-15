Mach7 Technologies' (ASX:M7T) investors will be pleased with their strong 190% return over the last five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) which saw its share price drive 190% higher over five years. Meanwhile the share price is 1.8% higher than it was a week ago.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Mach7 Technologies isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Mach7 Technologies saw its revenue grow at 27% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 24% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Mach7 Technologies seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Mach7 Technologies shareholders are up 8.4% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 24% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Mach7 Technologies that you should be aware of.

