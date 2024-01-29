Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

Market forces rained on the parade of Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering Mach7 Technologies, is for revenues of AU$29m in 2024, which would reflect a measurable 4.6% reduction in Mach7 Technologies' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 586% to AU$0.03 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of AU$36m and AU$0.012 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of AU$1.22, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 4.6% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 26% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 19% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Mach7 Technologies' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Mach7 Technologies' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Mach7 Technologies.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Mach7 Technologies analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

