Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Mach7 Technologies Limited's (ASX:M7T) future prospects. Mach7 Technologies Limited provides enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability for healthcare enterprises in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and internationally. On 30 June 2023, the AU$168m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$1.0m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Mach7 Technologies' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 5 of the Australian Healthcare Services analysts is that Mach7 Technologies is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$2.7m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 49%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Mach7 Technologies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically a healthcare tech company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Mach7 Technologies currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making healthcare tech company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

