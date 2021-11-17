U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,694.32
    -6.58 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,974.00
    -168.22 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,963.30
    -10.55 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,378.95
    -26.08 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.98
    -1.78 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.80
    +14.70 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.23 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    -0.0110 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    +0.0052 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3590
    -0.4410 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,295.25
    -415.76 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,476.34
    -2.31 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.20
    -35.77 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Machina Labs emerges from stealth with $16M raised for on-demand manufacturing robotics

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Machina Labs today announced a $14 million Series A for its robotics and AI-based manufacturing. The round, led by Endeavors and featuring Congruent Ventures and Embark Ventures, brings the Los Angeles firm’s total funding to $16.3 million to date.

The news also finds the company effectively coming out of stealth, following pilots with NASA and the United States Air Force. Government contracts (DoD specifically) have long played an important part of the early stages of robotics platforms, and Machina Labs doesn’t appear unique in that respect.

We're launching a robotics newsletter! Please sign up to get Actuator in your inbox as soon as the first issue hits! For free!

It is, however, beginning to accept commercial partners, as it looks toward more growth with this new funding. The timing is certainly right, with U.S.-based manufacturing only further hamstrung amid a pandemic that has ground much of the global supply chain to a screeching halt.

Image Credits: Machina Labs

Machina’s initial play is focused, in part, on sheet metal manipulation, which it has used to design tank parts, while exploring the potential for in-space manufacturing for NASA -- though, for obvious reasons, that bit is a ways off. Meantime, the company is currently offering on-demand manufacturing-as-a-service at the factory in its native Los Angeles.

“Manufacturing must be reinvented to keep up with the pace of change in this highly competitive market,” co-founder and CEO Edward Mehr said in a statement. “We’re excited to finally reveal Machina Labs’ manufacturing platform, which combines the latest advances in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to democratize access to rapid manufacturing so that anyone with a great idea can manufacture parts quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively. These software-defined, robotic facilities are the factories of the future, and we’re thrilled to have our investors on board to help us get there.”

This fresh round of funding will go toward increasing the company’s headcount in LA and additional R&D for its platform.

Recommended Stories

  • "Herping" is fun for some folks, but once was enough for me

    Researchers work hard to rid South Florida of invasive animals of all types.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Slumped Again Today

    Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) stock price slide is accelerating today. On Tuesday, shares of the Singapore-based e-commerce, payments, and online gaming company slid more than 3% after the company reported better-than-expected sales for the third quarter but a huge earnings miss. Today, that share slide is turning into an avalanche, with Sea Limited stock down another 10% as of 10:15 a.m. EST.

  • Why Canoo Holdings Stock Is Sharply Higher Today

    Shares of electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV) were moving higher on Tuesday, after the company reported third-quarter earnings and said it will begin production of its first vehicle sooner than expected. As of 3 p.m. EST, Canoo's shares were up about 18.3% from Monday's closing price. Canoo reported its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Monday, and they were better than expected.

  • Warren Buffett Wishes He Owned A Whole Lot More Of These 6 Stocks

    When more than half Warren Buffett stocks lag the S&P 500 this year — you wish you owned a whole lot more of the winners.

  • 3 High-Flying Growth Stocks With 104% to 123% Upside, According to Wall Street

    These stocks have soared since the beginning of 2020, and they could more than double over the coming 12 months, according to high-water price targets.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

    Investors beyond their working years need picks that balance above-average payouts with reliable longevity.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Sank Today

    Singapore-based e-commerce, payments, and online-gaming company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped 3.5% through 2:45 p.m. EST Tuesday afternoon after reporting mixed results for its fiscal Q3 2021. Analysts had forecast Sea would lose $0.65 per share on less than $2.5 billion in sales for the quarter. As it turned out, Sea booked sales of $2.7 billion -- but lost $0.84 per share in the process.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Reporting Earnings?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • Why It's Time to Buy Zynga Stock

    Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) share price got a nice bounce last week after it reported strong third-quarter earnings results. The mobile-game developer reported a sequential decline in bookings (a non-GAAP measure of revenue) over the second quarter, but bookings still grew 6% year over year, driven by a higher contribution from in-game advertising. The growth in advertising was a notable surprise given the anticipated negative impact of Apple's new privacy changes in iOS 14.5 that limits app developers' ability to track users across apps for advertising purposes.

  • Why Butterfly Network Stock Rose More Than 14% on Tuesday

    What happened Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) climbed more than 14.8% on Tuesday. The digital health company closed at $7.52 a share on Monday, opened at $7.70 on Tuesday, and hit a high of $8.

  • Dividend Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks by Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss dividend stock portfolio: 10 stock picks by hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to Dividend Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks by Hedge Funds. Following the pandemic, many companies were compelled to decrease dividends. The recent quarters have seen […]

  • Why The TJX Companies Stock Jumped 10% at the Open Today

    Shares of the discount retailer got a boost from the company's quarterly earnings update. Here's a quick look at why.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Veteran investors know that you typically pay a premium for growth stocks. With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of three growth stocks that are currently down, but far from out. Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) may not be a household name, but there's a good chance you or someone living in your household is somehow affected by Qualtrics.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is Plunging Today

    An analyst slashes his price target on the EV battery stock the same day the company hits a milestone.

  • Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) adds US$8.4m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 83%

    Bit Brother Limited ( NASDAQ:BTB ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 86% in the...

  • AMC Q3 Earnings Highlight Management's Thinking Outside the Box

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) reported third-quarter earnings on Nov. 8, and the announcement highlighted that management is thinking way outside of the box. Encouraged by a group of nontraditional shareholders, CEO Adam Aron is considering several surprising ways to add incremental revenue to its mainstay movie theater business. During the company's third-quarter conference call, Aron announced that AMC is expanding within the popcorn-selling industry in a significant way.

  • Baidu Posts Sharp Loss but Revenue Rises 13% on Cloud Growth

    Baidu the Chinese search-engine giant, reported a third-quarter loss of 16.6 billion yuan ($2.6 billion) after recording significant charges, but revenue jumped 13% and beat analysts’ estimates. U.S.-listed shares of Baidu (ticker: BIDU) fell 3.2% to $165.85. The loss in the latest third quarter included a non-cash loss in long-term investments of 18.9 billion yuan.

  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries' (NASDAQ:KLIC) five-year earnings growth trails the 34% YoY shareholder returns

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly...

  • Why Cruise Stocks Sank Today

    In cruise news today, shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are all down, falling 2.1%, 3.8%, and 7.6%, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. EST. It said that although it's not quite profitable yet, with 40% of its capacity operating again by the end of the quarter and 57.4% occupancy rates, it's on track to reach a "crucial inflection point" in the first quarter 2022 with operating cash flow turning positive.