Machine Control System Market to reach US$ 13.6 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read

Machine Control System Market Analysis by Type (Total Stations, Laser Scanners, Global Navigation Satellite Systems, and Sensors), Vertical (Infrastructure, Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), Equipment (Excavators, Loaders, Graders, Dozers, Scrapers, and Paving Systems), & Region – Forecast to 2022-2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, the demand for machine control systems was valued at US$ 4 billion, and it is predicted to increase at an annual pace of 8% over the forecast period. As per machine control system market analysis, the growing demand for precision in heavy machinery control and navigation is projected to fuel market expansion.

Machine Control System Market is estimated valuation of US$ 13.6 Bn by 2032

Attributes

Details

Machine Control System Market CAGR (2022 – 2032)

8%

Machine Control System Market (2026)

US$ 6.3 Bn

Machine Control System Market Attraction

Rise in construction activities in Asia Pacific to offer opportunities

Machine control systems reduce field and machine downtime while allowing for more efficient resource utilization. Failure of heavy gear at a building site can create delays in operations and result in significant financial losses.

Machine control specialists ensure that construction equipment is precisely monitored and controlled, resulting in optimized performance and quicker quality assurance on the job site. As a result, investing in machine control systems promises to save time, eliminate budget overruns, and lower machine maintenance costs, which are expected to impact the machine control system market future trends.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14270

Excavators, dozers, and graders are costly machines, and incorporating machine-guided technology into them raises installation and integration expenses. In addition, the machine control market trends indicate that building and mining companies need a lot of money to buy or rent equipment integrated with machine control technology.

While recent developments in machine control systems provide improved precision, aid in faster project completion, and have reduced maintenance costs, the costly initial outlay is a barrier to market expansion.

There is a growing market for machine-guided technology in the Asia Pacific. In the construction sector, cost-effective and time-efficient techniques must provide a secure, elevated, durable, and friendly constructed environment. As a result, machine control systems play a critical role in ensuring efficiency and reliability on building sites in emerging regions.

The machine control system market size is expected to reach the valuation of US$ 6.3 Bn in 2026, growing at a modest CAGR of 8%.

Key Takeaways

  • Over the projected period, the Asia Pacific area is expected to grow the most, with China and India leading the way. Governments in these countries have embarked on initiatives to replace aging infrastructures such as roads, bridges, sewage systems, and tunnels by effectively using the intelligent machine control system market.

  • Because of the ever-increasing population and high need for food, the agriculture segment is predicted to grow at a stable CAGR of around 10%. The demand for quick production and enhanced crop quality drives digital control system growth.

  • Segmented as per equipment, excavators fully utilize the machine control system market opportunities due to their accuracy productivity than other equipment in construction and excavating operations.

  • As per the machine control market report, the construction segment is leading the growth-share due to rising modernization and other infrastructural initiatives conducted by emerging regions.

  • The GNSS product segment dominates the market. The high use of GNSS on scrapers, dozers, graders, excavators, and aerial devices is responsible for this high share.

  • The emerging trends in the machine control system market state that the second-largest segment, total stations, is predicted to grow at a steady rate. These systems' ease of deployment and enormous product modification scope is credited with this expansion.

“Lockdowns were imposed around the world, halting many existing and prospective projects, affecting consumption for machine control systems and other construction materials. Owing to the lifting of lockdowns and vaccination rollouts, this sector has acquired traction again and is likely to rebound quickly. As a result, the machine control system market trends and forecast are now shifting again, with the demand for machine control systems is predicted to increase consistently over the forecast period.”, opines an FMI analyst.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14270

Comparative View of Adjacent Machine Control System Market

Attributes

Machine Control
System Market

Distributed Control System
Market

Industrial Control
Systems Security
Market

CAGR(2022-2032)

8%

6%

6.5%

Market Value(2026)

US$ 6.3 Bn

US$ 20 Bn

US$ 25 Bn

Growth Factor

Boost in the demand for quality construction equipment to boost sales.

Rising demand for industrialization and urbanization to govern demand.

Increase in digitalization and demand for ICS security solutions to drive growth

Opportunity

Investment in infrastructure vertical to offer abundant opportunities.

Asia Pacific holds abundant opportunities, owing to increasing needs for reporting and monitoring of individual components.

Rise in the demand for managed security services to offer opportunities.

Key Trends

Partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to drive adoption.

New product launches should be the key focus.

Investments in energy & utility verticals to offer high adoption potential.

Request Special Price@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-special-price/rep-gb-14270

Competitive Landscape

To enhance their offers in the market, machine control unit companies have used various organic and inorganic growth tactics, such as news releases, product developments, alliances, and collaborations.

  • Topcon and Hitachi (HCMUK) collaborated in March 2020 to provide an 'inventive' and 'sophisticated' machine control for a more effective workflow. HCMUK used the Topcon X53-x automated machine control software on its excavators as part of the deal.

  • Volvo Construction Equipment has expanded its machine control system market demand analysis to encompass a wider variety of wheeled loaders and introduce productivity and serviceability improvements.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Carbon Seal Rings Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, carbon seal rings market is projected to witness healthy growth over the coming decade.

Brush Rocker Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Brush Rocker market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Electric Winch Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, electric winch market is set to witness a healthy growth during 2021-2031.

Fibre Drawing Machine Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Fibre Drawing Machine Market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Automatic Dicing Saw Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, automatic dicing saw market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Vertical Platform Lift Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Vertical Platform Lift market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Hedge Trimmers Market: According to the newest research by Future Market Insight the demand for Hedge Trimmers is expected rise with a CAGR of 5 to 7% in the forecast period 2021-2031.

Glass Forming Machine Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Glass Forming Machine market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Leather Embossing Machine Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Leather Embossing Machine market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Hydraulic Intensifiers Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Hydraulic Intensifiers market is set to witness significant growth during 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/machine-control-system-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/machine-control-system-market


