Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market Size is projected to reach USD 12.62 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5%: Spherical Insights

The Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market Size to grow from USD 12.62 billion in 2021 to USD 19 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period, According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. The North America is dominating the market share of the global machine glazed kraft paper market.

According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market Size to grow from USD 12.62 billion in 2021 to USD 19 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. The machine-glazed kraft paper market has grown because of its high strength and ideal combination of gloss and smoothness. In addition, the growing variety of applications from numerous end-use sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, automotive, textile, and personal care, as well as increased desires for superior printing quality and sustainable packaging is also contributing to the market expansion.

Key Insights

The global machine-glazed kraft paper market was valued at USD 12.62 billion in 2021.

The market is growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2030

The global machine-glazed kraft paper market is expected to reach USD 19 billion by 2030

On credit portfolios, the COVID-121.9 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and businesses in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programmes. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to revaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

Story continues

The kraft paper segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the product type, the global machine-glazed kraft paper market is categorized into Kraft Paper and Tissue Paper. The kraft paper segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Kraft sheets that have been machine-glazed are excellent for packing since they are durable, economical, and environmentally friendly. As consumers become more aware of the environmental burden, they gravitate toward eco-friendly businesses and products, including kraft paper packaging. So, over the past few years, certain retail establishments have begun adopting machine-coated kraft paper bags.

The wraps segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the global machine-glazed kraft paper market is categorized into Bags and Pouches, Sacks, Labels and Release Liners, Wraps, Coating, and Lamination, Envelops, Trays & Bowls, and Others. The wraps segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Because it perfectly complies with all packaging standards, machine-glazed paper is highly sought after by end-use industries for a variety of packaging applications. Manufacturers of machine-glazed paper have a wide range of opportunities, including product development, capacity expansion, the use of commercial wood waste in the production of MG paper, and many more.

The food and beverages segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global machine-glazed kraft paper market is categorized into Food and Beverages, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Textile, Building and Construction, and Others. The food and beverages segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market for machine-glazed kraft paper is growing as a result of an increase in aesthetically pleasing and environmentally friendly packaging across many end-use sectors worldwide, particularly in emerging economies. Some of the most important uses are in the food and beverages industries .

Report Scope

Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global machine-glazed kraft paper market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market, By Product Type

Kraft Paper

Tissue Paper

Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market, By Basis Weight

Up to 40 GSM

71 to 100 GSM

41 to 70 GSM

Above 100 GSM

Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market, By Grade

Unbleached

Bleached

Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market, By Application

Bags and Pouches

Sacks

Labels and Release Liners

Wraps

Coating and Lamination

Envelops

Trays and Bowls

Others

Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market, By End-user

Food and Beverages

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Textile

Building and Construction

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

List of Key Market Players:

The Mondi Group

BillerudKorsnas

SCG Packaging

Gascogne

KapStone

WestRock

Segezha Group

Smurfit Kappa

Nordic Paper

Tolko Industries

Canfor Corporation

Other

Market News

On March 8, 2022, Elopak and Nippon Paper Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding, to advance their partnership and liquid-paper packaging efforts (MoU).

On December 20, 2021, Verso stated that BillerudKorsnäs would purchase the company in order to expand its operations in North America and give one of the largest producers of virgin fibre paper and packaging a competitive edge in terms of price and quality.

