Machine Learning Global Market Forecasts to 2026, by Solution, Type, Organisation Size and Deployment Mode
Global Machine Learning Market
Global workforce transformation in the wake of COVID-19, growing adoption of machine learning in the healthcare and education sectors, and a surge in cloud machine learning are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current machine learning market. However, network privacy and security concerns, lack of interoperability, and high initial cost are hindering the market growth.
In the report, the global market for machine learning has been segmented based on solution, organization size, deployment mode, system, application, end-use and geography. Based on solution, the machine learning market has been categorized into software and services.
Based on organization size, the machine learning market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on deployment mode the machine learning market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on end-use, the machine learning market has been segmented into BFSI, healthcare and life science, retail, IT and telecom, government and defense, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others.
By geography, the machine learning market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and RoW. The North American region is currently the most dominant market for the global machine learning market. Heavy investment in the R&D of unified communication technology, presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure and high adoption of advanced technologies (such as AI, IoT, and cloud) are some of the key factors driving the North American market. Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growing market for machine learning globally
The scope of the study includes machine learning platforms and associated services. However, hardware components like data servers, GPUs, and other hardware devices; physical services for repair and maintaining of IT Infrastructure; revenue generated for B2C adoption; and third-party vendors are not part of the scope.
The Report Includes:
An overview of the global market for machine learning
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026 and identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications
Characterization and quantification of market potential for machine learning by type, solution, organization size, deployment mode, end use, and region
Coverage of evolution and future of machine learning technology, and discussion on process flow of machine learning
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Alphabet (Google), Amazon.com Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce.com and Intel Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Market Dynamics
Evolution of Machine Learning Technology
Technology Analysis
Process Flow of Machine Learning
Future of Machine Learning
Case Study Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Data Providers
Platform Providers
Application Developers/Agents
Solution Providers
Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Machine Learning
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Machine Learning
Supervised Learning
Unsupervised Learning
Semi-Supervised Learning
Reinforcement Learning
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution
Software
Software Platform Components
Services
Integration and Deployment
Training and Consulting
Support and Maintenance
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Benefits for Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
On-Premises
Cloud
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End Use
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail
IT and Telecommunication
Government and Defense
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Strategic Analysis
Key Product Launches and Developments
Key Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements
Key Acquisitions and Expansions
Funding of Emerging Startups
Comparison of the Platforms Used by Major Cloud Vendors
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
Alteryx
Amazon Inc.
Anaconda
Baidu Inc.
Bigml Inc.
Fair Isaac Corp. (Fico)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)
H20.Ai
IBM
Intel Corp.
Knime
Mathworks
Microsoft
Oracle Corp.
Rapidminer
SAS Inc.
SAP Se
Salesforce
