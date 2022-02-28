U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Machine Learning Global Market Forecasts to 2026, by Solution, Type, Organisation Size and Deployment Mode

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Machine Learning Market

Global Machine Learning Market
Global Machine Learning Market

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Learning: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global workforce transformation in the wake of COVID-19, growing adoption of machine learning in the healthcare and education sectors, and a surge in cloud machine learning are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current machine learning market. However, network privacy and security concerns, lack of interoperability, and high initial cost are hindering the market growth.

In the report, the global market for machine learning has been segmented based on solution, organization size, deployment mode, system, application, end-use and geography. Based on solution, the machine learning market has been categorized into software and services.

Based on organization size, the machine learning market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on deployment mode the machine learning market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on end-use, the machine learning market has been segmented into BFSI, healthcare and life science, retail, IT and telecom, government and defense, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others.

By geography, the machine learning market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and RoW. The North American region is currently the most dominant market for the global machine learning market. Heavy investment in the R&D of unified communication technology, presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure and high adoption of advanced technologies (such as AI, IoT, and cloud) are some of the key factors driving the North American market. Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growing market for machine learning globally

The scope of the study includes machine learning platforms and associated services. However, hardware components like data servers, GPUs, and other hardware devices; physical services for repair and maintaining of IT Infrastructure; revenue generated for B2C adoption; and third-party vendors are not part of the scope.

The Report Includes:

  • An overview of the global market for machine learning

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026 and identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

  • Characterization and quantification of market potential for machine learning by type, solution, organization size, deployment mode, end use, and region

  • Coverage of evolution and future of machine learning technology, and discussion on process flow of machine learning

  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

  • Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Alphabet (Google), Amazon.com Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce.com and Intel Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Market Dynamics

  • Evolution of Machine Learning Technology

  • Technology Analysis

  • Process Flow of Machine Learning

  • Future of Machine Learning

  • Case Study Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Data Providers

  • Platform Providers

  • Application Developers/Agents

  • Solution Providers

  • Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Machine Learning

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Machine Learning

  • Supervised Learning

  • Unsupervised Learning

  • Semi-Supervised Learning

  • Reinforcement Learning

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution

  • Software

  • Software Platform Components

  • Services

  • Integration and Deployment

  • Training and Consulting

  • Support and Maintenance

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Benefits for Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

  • On-Premises

  • Cloud

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End Use

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Retail

  • IT and Telecommunication

  • Government and Defense

  • Manufacturing

  • Energy and Utilities

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Strategic Analysis

  • Key Product Launches and Developments

  • Key Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements

  • Key Acquisitions and Expansions

  • Funding of Emerging Startups

  • Comparison of the Platforms Used by Major Cloud Vendors

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

  • Alteryx

  • Amazon Inc.

  • Anaconda

  • Baidu Inc.

  • Bigml Inc.

  • Fair Isaac Corp. (Fico)

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)

  • H20.Ai

  • IBM

  • Intel Corp.

  • Knime

  • Mathworks

  • Microsoft

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Rapidminer

  • SAS Inc.

  • SAP Se

  • Salesforce

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xfkps

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


