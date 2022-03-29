U.S. markets open in 8 hours 42 minutes

Machine Learning as a Service Market to Clock CAGR of 36.10% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Machine learning integration in the retail industry reduces inventory holding costs, which improves consumer happiness. This creates a major prospect for the machine learning as a service market to flourish.

- Machine learning-powered marketing is projected to disrupt traditional marketing methods and propel the global machine learning as a service market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global machine learning as a service market was valued at US$ 3.9 Bn in 2020. The global market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 36.10% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global machine learning as a service market is predicted to surpass the US$ 118.4 Bn mark by 2031. Players in the global machine learning as a service market are entering into collaboration with government and various regulatory bodies to standardize the MLaaS business.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Machine learning (ML) is in high demand as the usage of IoT (Internet of Things)-based services grows. As a result, integrating IoT technology into many industrial verticals aids in providing improved consumer experiences. This element is expected to drive the global machine learning as a service market in the years to come. The global machine learning as a service market is predicted to develop in response to the rising demand for AI-based solutions amongst all small and medium businesses (SMEs) to enhance productivity as well as efficiency.

Due to increase in the number of start-ups and use of machine learning in the U.S. and Canada, the North America machine learning as a service market is estimated to hold major share during the forecast period. Another element contributing to North America's dominance is the existence of large market players that are focusing on R&D activities. As a result, the machine learning as a service sector is booming in North America.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16907

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) provides developers with a variety of services such as data visualization, predictive analytics, and advanced machine learning algorithms, as well as the adoption of sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud in various industry verticals. This makes it easier to provide machine learning apps to end users. As a result, this factor is likely to encourage the use of machine learning as a service during the forecast period.

  • The ever-changing retail industry necessitates adaptability as well as improved client interactions. Smaller merchants are also following the trend of data usage, utilizing cost-effective cloud-based machine learning technologies to better understand their consumers. Such insights are resulting in considerable growth prospects for the players across the globe.

  • The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising government investments in start-ups and increasing adoption of AI and ML in various industries in countries such as Japan, China, and India for better operational productivity. As a result, the demand for machine learning as a service is likely to increase in the region in the years to come.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=16907

Machine Learning as a Service Market: Growth Drivers

  • As cloud technologies become more integrated with preferred delivery methods across various industry verticals, developers are likely to offer major cloud-based solutions to manage business operations. This is likely to boost the global machine learning as a service market in the forthcoming years

  • Since machine learning necessitates a big IT infrastructure to hold data and then use expensive data analytics tools, cloud services offer a bigger infrastructure and stronger security mechanisms for machine learning data, thereby reducing data breaches. These are some of the important reasons that are likely to drive the global machine learning as a service market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16907

Machine Learning as a Service Market: Key Competitors

  • Amazon Web Services

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • Ersatz Labs Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Yottamine Analytics

  • Google Inc.

Machine Learning as a Service Market: Segmentation

Component

  • Software Tools

  • Services

Application

  • Marketing and Advertisement

  • Predictive Maintenance

  • Automated Network Management

  • Fraud Detection and Risk Analytics

  • Others

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=16907

Enterprise Size

  • Small & Medium Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

End User

  • BFSI, IT & Telecom

  • Automotive

  • Healthcare

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Retail

  • Government

  • Others

Browse Latest IT & Telecom Industry Research Reports by TMR

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/machine-learning-as-a-service-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/machine-learning-as-a-service-market-to-clock-cagr-of-36-10-during-forecast-period-observes-tmr-study-301511904.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

