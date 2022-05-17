U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

Machine learning as a Service Market to Reach $302.66 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 36.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Rise in demand for cloud computing and surge in adoption of analytical solutions drive the growth of the global machine learning as a service market

PORTLAND, Ore., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Machine learning as a Service Market by By Application (Marketing and Advertising, Fraud Detection and Risk Management, Predictive analytics, Augmented and Virtual reality, Natural Language processing, Computer vision, Security and surveillance, Others), by By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), by By Component (Solution, Services), by By End-Use Industry (Aerospace and Defense, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Public sector, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global machine learning as a service industry generated $13.95 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $302.66 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 36.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in demand for cloud computing, increase in implementation of technologies such as artificial intelligence and cognitive computing, and surge in adoption of analytical solutions drive the growth of the global machine learning as a service market. However, the scarcity of trained and experienced professionals restrains the market growth. On the other hand, rise in application areas and the growth associated with end-use industries among developing nations present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (300 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2692

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Several countries are utilizing machine learning as a service for population surveillance to track and trace the prevalence of Covid-19 cases. For instance, researchers from South Korea utilized surveillance camera footage and data related to geo-locations to track patients infected with Covid-19.

  • In addition, data scientists leveraged machine intelligence algorithms for predictions regarding the locations of the next outbreak. They are tracking the spread in real-time and informing the corresponding authorities about to spread to take preventive measures.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the machine learning as a service market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2692

The fraud detection and risk management segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on application, the fraud detection and risk management segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around one-fourth of the global machine learning as a service market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to rise in applications and services on digital platforms that prevent fraud taking place online through different sources. However, the marketing and advertising segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 39.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its usefulness in product advertising and final dispatch.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2692

The IT and telecom segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, the IT and telecom segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-fifth of the global machine learning as a service market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to utilization by the number of IT & telecom organizations to predict the effects of forthcoming promotional strategies and find the most profitable channels. However, the retail segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 45.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to business intelligence provided to various retail sectors and organizations that assist in raising sales, predicting churn rates, and improving fraud management.

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global machine learning as a service industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to rise in investment in the defense sector along with technological advancements in the telecommunication industry. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 39.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to high growth in the deployment of security services especially in the BFSI sector.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now, Getting Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Leading Market Players

  • Google Inc.

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • FICO

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Yottamine Analytics

  • Amazon Web Services

  • BigML, Inc.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Predictron Labs Ltd.

  • IBM Corporation

model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Deep Learning Market Expected to Reach $179.96 Billion by 2030

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Expected to Reach $1,581.70 Billion by 2030

AIOps Market Expected to Reach $644.96 Billion by 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/machine-learning-as-a-service-market-to-reach-302-66-bn-globally-by-2030-at-36-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301549044.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

