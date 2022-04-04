U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

Machine Learning As A Service Market size worth $ 38.81 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 41.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Increasing application of cloud-based solutions, technological development in artificial intelligence and cognitive computing market, and increase in market for prediction solutions are some of the factors to fuel the MLaaS market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Machine Learning As A Service Market" By Component (Services, Software Tools), By Application (Analytics And Automated Traffic Management, Fraud Detection, Predictive Maintenance), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Machine Learning As A Service Market size was valued at USD 2.48 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 38.81 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 41.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=41307

Browse in-depth TOC on "Machine Learning As A Service Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Machine Learning As A Service Market Overview

Global Machine Learning As A Service Market is experiencing an increase in development because of technological developments and a rise in the number of Research and innovation activities across the world which leads to growth of the market. Another important factor driving market expansion is the increase in the adoption of cloud-based technologies. Moreover, the growing emphasis on customer-centric behavior is driving overall growth.

The MLaaS model is expected to lead the global, giving customers the option to select from a wide variety of services designed for specific business requirements. Furthermore, the expansion of the adoption rate for MLaaS is anticipated to be propelled by the growing adoption rate for IoT and autonomous systems in businesses. Over a billion devices connected have already been deployed in industrial automation. Smart and connected innovations have augmented the formation of enormous amounts of information, which can then be investigated to produce profitable insights.

Key Developments

  • In April 2019, Microsoft initiated a machine teaching framework that utilizes algorithms to address actual problems. This helps break down the issue into smaller bits and provide indications for machine learning models and find immediate assistance.

  • In November 2018, Amazon has released an update of machine learning services in the healthcare sector. It assists in the HIPAA-compliant translation of Amazon which has been interpreted and recorded.

  • In April 2021, Microsoft Company stated an open dataset for transportation, general wellbeing, and genome sequencing, employment and economy, population and security, additional support and common datasets, complementary and prevalent datasets, and supplemental and popular sets of data to enhance the precision of machine learning models utilizing a publicly available dataset.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Hewlett Packard Enterprises, AT&T, FICO, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Google Inc., BigML Inc., Ersatz Labs, Yottamine Analytics, and Amazon Web Services.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Machine Learning As A Service Market On the basis of Component, Application, and Geography.

  • Machine Learning As A Service Market, By Component

  • Machine Learning As A Service Market, By Application

  • Machine Learning As A Service Market by Geography

Visualize Machine Learning As A Service Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/machine-learning-as-a-service-market-size-worth--38-81-billion-globally-by-2028-at-41-2-cagr-verified-market-research-301516622.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

