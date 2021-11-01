Machine Safeguarding Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 1.34 Bn|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The machine safeguarding solutions market size is expected to increase by USD 1.34 billion from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.25%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The machine safeguarding solutions market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Market Drivers and Trends

The growth of end-user industries will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for adequate machine safeguarding solutions as more and more machine tools are being deployed in the automotive and industrial machinery sector. In addition, the increasing use of robots in industrial manufacturing will further drive the machine safeguarding solutions market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the ability and availability of small robots in the automotive industry has driven the need for sophisticated safeguarding equipment including laser scanners, safety light curtains, and perimeter guards However, poor implementation of workplace safety norms in developing countries may impede the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The machine safeguarding solutions market is segmented by Product (Switches, Controllers, Sensors, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). The Switches segment led the market share in 2020 and will continue to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 34% of the growth will originate from Europe with Germany and UK emerging as the key revenue-generating economies across the globe. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

OMRON Corp.

Rockford Systems LLC

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Uniguard Machine Guards

Machine Safeguarding Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., Rockford Systems LLC, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Uniguard Machine Guards Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

