Machine Shops, Turned Product, And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major companies in the machine shops, turned product, and screw, nut, and bolt market include Infasco; Leland Industries; PCC; EBC Industries and EJOT Holding. The global machine shops, turned product, and screw, nut, and bolt market is expected to grow from $342.

New York, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Machine Shops, Turned Product, And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018798/?utm_source=GNW
76 billion in 2020 to $392.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $506.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The machine shops, turned product, and screw, nut, and bolt market consists of sales of machine shop products, turned products, and screw, nut, and bolt products by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that machine precision turned products or produce metal bolts, nuts, screws, rivets, and other industrial fasteners. Included in this industry are establishments that produce parts for machinery and equipment on a customized basis. The machine shops, turned product, and screw, nut, and bolt market is segmented into machine shops; and turned product and screw, nut, and bolt.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global machine shops, turned product, and screw, nut, and bolt market, accounting for 30% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global machine shops, turned product, and screw, nut, and bolt market. Africa was the smallest region in the global machine shops, turned product, and screw, nut, and bolt market.

Many machine shops; turned product; and screw, nut, and bolt manufacturing companies are using robotics and automation to improve plant efficiency and productivity. Sensors are being used in various machines to access invaluable data for improving efficiencies and reduce potential breakdowns. For instance, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), 1.2 million industrial robots are expected to be deployed by 2025, thus indicating rise in automation and robotics technology adoption to improve productivity and reduce production costs. According to KPMG report, 16% executives of global metals companies have already invested in robotics for metal manufacturing, 31% executives have set plans to possibly invest in robotics for new technology and opportunities, and 42% are willing to invest on robotics in the near future. Additionally, the report states, 63% of the executives of metal manufacturing companies are considering investing in automation. Examples of companies offering industrial robots to metals companies include FANUC, KUKA, ABB, and Motoman.

The machine shops, turned product and screw, nut, and bolt manufacturing industry is being restrained by the rise in power tariffs. Globally, there are movements to increase the use of alternative sources of electric power such as solar, wind, and nuclear power. Initiatives by non-governmental organizations (NGOs), multilateral organizations and many governments to increase the production and use of alternative sources of power and other economic factors cause a rise in overall power tariffs affecting different industries. Rise in the power tariffs increases the production costs, affecting the machine shops, turned product and screw, nut, and bolt manufacturing market.

Rapidly growing urban populations are expected to drive the demand for metal products in the forecast period. A large number of people living in rural areas are migrating to urban areas in search of a better life. This is expected to increase the need for housing and infrastructure. Infrastructure demand is expected to increase significantly in Asian countries such as China, India, Vietnam and the Philippines. According to the 2018 World Urbanization Prospects Report by the United Nations, 55% of the world’s population lived in urban areas in 2018, and the rate is expected to rise to 68% by 2050. According to the World Bank, urban population in South Asia grew by 130 million between 2001 and 2011 and is expected to grow to 250 million by 2030.
    Shares of Zomedica Corp. tumbled 17.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the veterinary health company's common stock offering, that was upsized by nearly seven-fold, priced at a deep discount. Trading volume of 40.1 million shares made Zomedica's stock the most actively traded ahead of the open. The company said overnight that the sole book-running manager for the offering, H.C. Wainwrite & Co. agreed to increase the size of the public offering "due to demand" to 91.3 million shares at a price of $1.90 to raise $173.5 million. The offering represented 16.2% of the 564.1 million shares outstanding as of Nov. 11, while the offering price was 29.6% below Monday's closing price of $2.70. Originally late Monday, Zomedica had announced an offering of 13.16 million shares to raise $25.0 million. Zomedica's upsized offering comes after the stock skyrocketed 1,070.9% year to date through Monday, compared with the S&P 500's 4.3% gain over the same time.

    Let’s talk about growth. With corona receding, politics growing less exciting, and a new year ahead, investors are getting optimistic – and that means there’s a hunt for stocks that will bring in strong returns. In other words, growth stocks. In a recent interview, Jan Hatzius, chief economist at investment giant Goldman Sachs, said that he sees GDP growth in 2Q21 hitting as high as 10%. In an environment like that, most stocks are going to show a growth trend. Now, we all know that past performance won’t guarantee future results. Still, the best place to start looking for tomorrow’s high-growth stocks is among yesterday’s winners. Bearing this in mind, we set out to find stocks flagged as exciting growth plays by Wall Street. Using TipRanks’ database, we locked in on three analyst-backed names that have already notched impressive gains and boast solid growth narratives for the long-term. Kaleyra (KLR) We will start with Kaleyra, a cloud computing company offering communications solutions. The company’s SaaS platform supports SMS, voice calls, and chatbots – a product with obvious applications and value in today’s office climate, with the strong push to telecommuting and remote work. Kaleyra boasts over 3,500 customers, who make 3 billion voice calls and sent 27 billion text messages in 2019 (the last year with full numbers available). Over the past 6 months, KLR shares have shown tremendous growth, appreciating 155%. Kaleyra’s revenues have grown along with the share value. The company’s 3Q20 results hit $38.3 million, the best since KLR went public. While Kaleyra still runs a net earnings loss each quarter, the Q3 EPS was the lowest such loss in the past four quarters. Maxim analyst Allen Klee is bullish on KLR, seeing recent growth and product offerings as indicative of future performance. “Over the past few years, Kaleyra has posted double-digit revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA. We forecast revenue growth of 9%, 22%, and 28% for 2020-2022. We project adjusted EBITDA declines in 2020 to reflect public company costs and COVID-19, but growth at over twice the rate of revenue for the following two years. We expect benefits from operating leverage, low-cost tech employees, cost volume discounts as the company expands, and margin improvement from new offerings and geographies. Over the longer term, we believe the company can grow revenue close to 30% with even faster bottom line growth," Klee opined. With such growth, it’s no wonder Klee takes a bullish stance on KLR. To kick off his coverage, the analyst published a Buy rating and set a $22 price target. This figure implies a 45% for the coming year. (To watch Klee’s track record, click here) Overall, based on the 3 Buy ratings vs no Holds or Sells assigned in the last three months, Wall Street analysts agree that this ‘Strong Buy’ is a solid bet. It also doesn’t hurt that its $19 average price target implies ~26% upside potential. (See KLR stock analysis on TipRanks) Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Next up, Vista Outdoor, is a venerable company that saw its niche gain attractiveness in recent times. Vista is a sporting goods company, with 40 brands in two main divisions: outdoor products and shooting sports. Vista’s brands include well-known names as Bushnell Golf, CamelBak, and Remington. The company has found a burst of success in the ‘corona year’ as people have turned more and more to outdoor activities that can be practiced solo or in small groups – expanding the customer base. VSTO shares are up as a result, by 214% in the last 12 months. Vista’s earnings reflect the increase in consumer interest in outdoor sports. The company’s EPS grew in 2020, turning from a net loss to a $1.34 per share profit in the fiscal Q2 report (released in November). The fiscal Q3 report, released earlier this month, showed lower earnings, at $1.31 per share, but was still considered solid by the company, as it covered winter months when the company normally sees a revenue decline. Both quarters showed strong year-over-year EPS gains. Covering Vista for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Eric Wold sees several avenues for continued growth by Vista. He is impressed by the growth in firearm and ammunition sales, and by the price increase for products in both the outdoor goods and the shooting sports divisions. “Given our expectation that the increased industry participation numbers for both outdoor products and shooting sports during the pandemic will represent an incremental tailwind for VSTO in the coming years beyond the impressive production visibility that has been created by depleted channel inventory levels, we continue to see an attractive set-up for baseline growth,” Wold commented. Overall, Wold is bullish on the stock and rates it a Buy, with a $41 price target. This figure indicates room for 27% upside in the coming year. (To watch Wold’s track record, click here) Vista is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. That rating is based on 9 recent reviews, all to Buy. VSTO shares have an average price target of $36.78, which gives an upside of 14% from the trading price of $32.15. (See VSTO stock analysis on TipRanks) Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) You might not think about the ubiquitous cargo container, but these deceptively simple metal boxes have changed the face of bulk transport since their breakout proliferation in the 1960s. These containers make it easy to organize, load, ship, and track vast amounts of cargo, and are especially valuable for their ease of switching; containers can be quickly loaded on or switched between ships, trains, and trucks. Textainer is a billion-dollar company that buys, owns, and leases shipping containers for the cargo industry. The company has over 250 customers, and boasts a fleet of 3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Textainer is also a major reseller of used containers, and operates from 500 depots around the world. Even during the corona pandemic, when international trading routes and patterns were badly disrupted, and the quarterly revenues were down year-over-year, Textainer saw share gains. The company’s stock soared 110% over the past 12 months. The bulk of these gains have come in the past six months, as economies – and trading patterns – have begun to reopen. Looking at Textainer for B. Riley, analyst Daniel Day is deeply impressed. He sees this company as the lowest priced among its peer group, with a strong market share in a competitive industry. Day rates TGH a Buy, and his $31 price target suggests it has room for 57% growth ahead of it. In support of this bullish stance, Day writes, in part, “We believe that TGH is an underfollowed, misunderstood name that is ideal for the portfolio of a deep value investor looking for cash flow–generative names trading at a steep discount to intrinsic value. With new container prices at multiyear highs amid a resurgence in container shipping, we expect upcoming earnings results to be positive catalyst events for TGH…” Some stocks fly under the radar, and TGH is one of those. Day's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See TGH stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Watching the business news first thing is a new routine for 12-year-old South Korean Kwon Joon, as he dreams of becoming the next Warren Buffett after earning stellar returns of 43% from a hobby picked up just last year: buying stocks. Kwon pestered his mother to open a retail trading account last April with savings of 25 million won ($22,400) as seed money, just as the benchmark KOSPI index began recovering from its biggest dip in a decade. "My role model is Warren Buffett," he added, in a reference to the U.S. billionaire investor.

    Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) investment in Bitcoin (BTC) is a sign that the automaker has “run out of viable internal uses” of its capital, according to GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson. The Tesla Analyst: Johnson kept his Sell rating on Tesla’s stock and maintained his price target of $67 on the stock. The Tesla Thesis: Johnson, a long-term Tesla bear, came down heavily on the Elon Musk-led company for its .5 billion dollar investment in BTC. “TSLA took a large chunk of the cash (i.e., $1.5bn, or ~12.2% of the ~$12bn in equity raised in three offerings in 2020) generated from three secondary equity offerings in 2020, and invested it in a highly volatile and allegedly manipulated crypto currency,” wrote Johnson. The analyst said the company had run out of viable internal uses of capital as it did not invest it in research and development or capital expenditure. As per Johnson, the Bitcoin news was released at a time when the company is facing “negative business developments” and is a distraction. The GLJ Research note pointed to declining car sales in China, quality control issues, delay in the German factory, and the inability to obtain the full $1.2 billion in subsidies in that country as the negative factors. The analyst said in his view BTC is an “environmental disaster” as it consumers as much power as the entire country of Switzerland. GLJ noted the potential regulatory pitfalls of the Bitcoin purchase, which they admitted were unlikely. “We see this as a sign of desperation from a CEO whose company is facing real competition for the first time ever,” said the analyst — adding that even if Tesla were to sell its BTC holdings today, it would pocket up to $200 million in profits “that fall 100% to the bottom line, offsetting any losses in its core business of selling cars.” Tesla Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.3% higher at $863.42 on Monday and fell 0.56% in the after-hours session. Read Next: What Do The Pros Think About Tesla's Bitcoin Investment? Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Feb 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin At 0,000 Before The Year Is Out, Says NovogratzBitcoin May Have Shot Past ,000 But Tesla Euphoria Has Hit Smaller Altcoins Even Harder© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 traders and investors on whether General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) should acquire a clean energy manufacturing company: Over the next year, should GE buy FuelCell or Plug Power? Buy FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL)? Buy Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG)? Buy Neither? About GE General Electric is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others. After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turns to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy. The Boston-based conglomerate’s market cap comes in at nearly $100 billion, more than double FuelCell ($7.7 billion) and Plug Power’s ($32.7 billion) market caps combined. See Also: How To Buy GE Stock Sentiment was extremely tight for this study. Our survey revealed 39% think GE should complete an M&A deal with FuelCell in 2021. FuelCell Energy designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. Meanwhile, 43% believe GE would be better served acquiring Plug Power by the end of the year. Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. Plug Power garnered an abundance of attention from investors in 2020 for its GenDrive system, a hydrogen-fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles. Only 18% thought GE should not acquire either clean energy manufacturing company in 2021. Buy FuelCell 39.40% Buy Plug Power 42.70% Buy Neither 17.90% This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Marathon Patent, Riot, Westport Fuel and Clean Energy Are MovingTesla's Rumored ,000 Model 2 For China Could Be Unveiled In Late 2021: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    The last few months have been a breakout period for Bionano Genomics (BNGO). The share price has gone stratospheric as investors have cottoned on to the potential of its genome imaging system, Saphyr, and the impact Bionano can have in the world of cytogenetics. Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter believes technical developments could lead to reduced COGs (cost of goods sold) per genome, which in turn could help the next-gen platform gain “deeper market penetration.” “Since the 2017 launch of Saphyr, there has been steady improvement in both laser optics and photon capture components from OEMs,” the 5-star analyst said. “BNGO is launching an aggressive initiative to combine these improved components with new informatics workflow to support a stepwise increase in throughput from 5,000 genomes per year to 68,000 (four modules @ 17,000) and chip cost from $500 to $100 per genome.” While cytogenetics remains the bull case’ main driver, the optical imaging platform’s addressable market could expand via newly planned studies in other verticals including prenatal, pediatrics, hematology and solid tumors. DeGeeter also believes the recent equity raises which totaled more than $380 million give the company “balance sheet flexibility.” Therefore, the analyst is more focused on the company’s progress than near-term revenue prospects. The strengthened balance sheet allows Bionano to “aggressively invest in both commercial infrastructure expansion and next-generation optical imaging technologies.” DeGeeter thinks that by 2026, 3 full years into the launch of a “next-generation platform offering up to 80% reduction in per genome disposable cost,” the company can deliver revenue of $353.1 million. Overall, the analyst estimates the cytogenetics TAM (total addressable market) could reach more than $1.5 billion. To this end, DeGeeter reiterates a Buy rating on Bionano shares and boosts the price target up from $1.5 all the way to a Street high of $15. Investors could be pocketing gains of 29%, should DeGeeter's thesis play out over the coming months. (To watch DeGeeter’s track record, click here) That’s Oppenheimer’s take, what about the rest of the Street’s view? 2 other analysts agree by providing additional Buy ratings, while one Hold can’t detract from a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, the $10.94 average price target is dragged down by the latter’s depressed objective, and therefore, shares are anticipated to remain range-bound for the foreseeable future. (See BNGO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

