Machine Tool Market in India 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. and DMG MORI Co. Ltd. | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 1.9 billion is expected in the machine tool market in India during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the machine tool market in India in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Machine Tool Market in India by Type and Technology - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., HMT Ltd., ITL Industries Ltd., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Machine Tools India Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Okuma India Pvt. Ltd., and Tussor Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growth of the automotive industry and rising industrial automation in India will offer immense growth opportunities.

Machine Tool Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation

Machine Tool Market in India is segmented as below:

Type

Technology

Machine Tool Market in India 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the machine tool market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., HMT Ltd., ITL Industries Ltd., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Machine Tools India Ltd., Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd., Okuma India Pvt. Ltd., and Tussor Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Machine Tool Market in India size

Machine Tool Market in India trends

Machine Tool Market in India industry analysis

The adoption of 3D printing technology is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of used machine tools will threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the machine tool market in India is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Global CNC Machine Tools Market - Global CNC machine tools market is segmented by product (CNC lathe machines, CNC milling machines, and other CNC machines) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Global Machine Tools Market - Global machine tools market is segmented by end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, precision engineering, transportation, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Machine Tool Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist machine tool market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the machine tool market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the machine tool market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of machine tool market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology placement

CNC machine tools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Conventional machine tools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Metal cutting machines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Metal forming machines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd.

DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

HMT Ltd.

ITL Industries Ltd.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.

Machine Tools India Ltd.

Micromatic Machine Tools, Pvt. Ltd.

Okuma India Pvt. Ltd.

Tussor Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

