Machine Tools Market: TRUMPF Customers to Receive Tickets for Optimizing Processes, Boosting Productivity, & Surging Transparency, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Pune, India, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global machine tools market is set to gain impetus from the rising usage of robotics to surge automation and human-machine interaction. Hence, the trend of smart factories is growing rapidly because of the requirement of real-time connectivity. In August 2020, for instance, Hurco introduced a new line of CNC turning centers. Its three models are TM12Mi XP, TM10Mi XP, and TM8Mi XP. These models have live tooling in the turret. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a published report, titled, “Machine Tools Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Conventional, CNC), By Product (Metal Cutting, Metal Forming), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Machinery, Transport Machinery, & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size is projected to grow from USD 113.26 billion in 2021 to USD 164.92 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period. It stood at USD 111.36 billion in 2020.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/machine-tools-market-101693

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of the renowned providers of machine tools operating in the global market:

COVID-19 to Impact Growth Stoked by Shutdown of Plants and Shortage of Raw Materials

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the decline of sales and production in 2020. It further led to shortages of laborers, supply chain disruptions, unavailability of raw materials, and shutdown of manufacturing plants worldwide. Owing to new norms given by government bodies, a few companies have opened their facilities to clear out their backlog orders. Mazak Corporation, for instance, is currently fulfilling the pre-existing orders and is supporting the healthcare industry.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/machine-tools-market-101693

Segments-

Precision Engineering Segment Procured 14.9% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the technology, the market is divided into computerized numerical control (CNC) and conventional. By products, it is segregated into metal cutting and metal forming. Based on the application, it is fragmented into automotive, general machinery, precision engineering, transport machinery, and others. Out of these, the precision engineering segment generated 14.9% in terms of the machine tools market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the high demand from a wide range of industries, such as marine, medical, and semiconductors.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

5.5 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 164.92 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 111.36 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

By Technology, Type Product, By Application, By Region.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Smart Machine Tools is a Prominent Trend

Growing Adoption of Additive Manufacturing & Hybrid Machine Tools to Surge Demand

COVID-19 Pandemic: Disruption Due to Slowdown in Production Process May Hinder Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

Uncertainty Related to Social and Economic Factors is Hindering the Market Growth

Report Coverage-

The report delivers an elaborate assessment of numerous customers’ journeys related to the industry, regions, and segments. At the same time, it provides multiple customer impressions about machine tools and their utilization. The analysis takes a closer look at their fears and pain points across various customer touch points. The business intelligence and consultation solutions would aid interested stakeholders, such as chief experience officers to define customer experience maps catered to their requirements. They can refine customer experience and engagement with their own brands.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/machine-tools-market-101693

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Shift of Manufacturers towards Additive Manufacturing to Aid Growth

The increasing additive manufacturing activities across the globe is anticipated to propel the machine tools market growth in the upcoming years. Nowadays, manufacturers are inclining towards rapid and cost-effective production processes. It is further leading to the higher usage of additive manufacturing. However, frequent and unexpected changes in social, political, and economic circumstances of a specific country may obstruct the demand for these tools.

Regional Insights-

Governmental Campaigns to Promote Manufacturing Sector will Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Regionally, Asia Pacific held USD 58.83 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. The rising government initiatives to enhance a large number of industries would drive growth in this region. The ‘Make in India’ campaign, for instance, is aimed to provide tax benefits and foreign direct investments (FDI) to the manufacturing sector in the country. China is expected to showcase the highest growth in the forthcoming years on account of the expansion of the manufacturing sector. In North America, on the other hand, the market is likely to exhibit a considerable growth for machine tools fueled by the surging R&D activities occurring in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on R&D Activities to Deliver Novel Products to Their Customer Base

The global market contains various manufacturers that are currently aiming to bring about the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Therefore, they are creating innovative products through extensive R&D activities. Some of the others are providing unique features to their customers through smartphone apps. Below is one of the significant industry developments:

  • October 2018: TRUMPF customers who would buy new machines can gain access to an automatic ticket for digitizing manufacturing through five latest apps. They are specially designed to gather the data generated after, during, and before production. Customers would receive the required information to enhance productivity, optimize their processes, and accelerate the transparency of manufacturing operations.

Quick Buy - Machine Tools Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101693

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Machine Tools Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Product (Value)

        • Metal Cutting

        • Metal Forming

      • By Technology (Value)

        • CNC (Computerized Numerical Control)

        • Conventional

      • By Application (Value)

        • Automotive

        • General Machinery

        • Precision engineering

        • Transport Machinery

        • Others (Energy, Electrical and etc.)

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Latin America

        • Europe

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Asia Pacific

    • North America Machine Tools Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Product (Value)

        • Metal Cutting

        • Metal Forming

      • By Technology (Value)

        • CNC (Computerized Numerical Control)

        • Conventional

      • By Application (Value)

        • Automotive

        • General Machinery

        • Precision engineering

        • Transport Machinery

        • Others (Energy, Electrical and etc.)

      • By Country (Value)

        • United States

          • Automotive

          • General Machinery

          • Precision engineering

          • Transport Machinery

          • Others (Energy, Electrical and etc.)

        • Canada

          • Automotive

          • General Machinery

          • Precision engineering

          • Transport Machinery

TOC Continued.

Feed Mixer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Vertical and Horizontal), By Portability (Self-Propelled, Pull and stationary), By Capacity (<10 M3, 10 M3-20 M3 and >20 M3), By Application (Farms and Feed Factory) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

CNC (Computer Numerical Control) Machine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Metal Cutting, Metal Forming), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Machinery, Transport Machinery, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Forklift Truck Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V), By Application (Mining, Logistics, Construction, Food & Beverage, Natural Resources, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Outdoor Units, Indoor Units, and Control Systems & Accessories), By System Type (Heat Pump System and Heat Recovery System), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Single Split Systems, Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems, Chillers and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

