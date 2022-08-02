Machine Translation Market to Record a CAGR of 14.48%, Increasing Demand for Content Localization to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Machine translation refers to a fully automated software that is capable of translating any content from the source language into any target language. Machine translation tools can be used with or without human intervention.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Machine Translation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

According to the report "Machine Translation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 13% in 2022 and a CAGR of 14.48% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (defense, IT, automotive, and healthcare) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Vendor Insights

The machine translation market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc.

ARGOS TRANSLATIONS Sp. z o.o.

Babylon Software Ltd.

Cloudwords Inc.

CSOFT International Inc.

Global Lingo Ltd.

Honyaku Center Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lingotek Inc.

Lingua Custodia

Lionbridge Technologies LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Omniscien Technologies

Promt

RWS Holdings PLC

SYSTRAN SA

Teleperformance SE

thebigword Group Ltd.

TransPerfect Global Inc.

Welocalize Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the machine translation market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 30% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the two major markets for machine translation in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the presence of a large number of technical giants, including Google and Microsoft, which have invested significantly in machine translation.

Key Segment Analysis

The machine translation market share growth by the defense segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the need for improved electronic warfare abilities, including superior intelligence, stealth capabilities, and precision attack.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges

The increasing demand for content localization is driving the growth of the market. Content localization helps in catering to customers across the world by providing content in different languages. Media entertainment is a major end-user of digitalization and localization of content.

The open-source machine translation service tools are challenging the growth of the market. A license for SDL Trados Studio can cost thousands of dollars. Hence, many SMEs are opting for open-source translation services. This puts pressure on the pricing strategies of vendors. SYSTRAN SA (SYSTRAN) and Google are some of the companies that provide free online translation services.

Machine Translation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 850.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., ARGOS TRANSLATIONS Sp. z o.o., Babylon Software Ltd., Cloudwords Inc., CSOFT International Inc., Global Lingo Ltd., Honyaku Center Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lingotek Inc., Lingua Custodia, Lionbridge Technologies LLC, Microsoft Corp., Omniscien Technologies, Promt, RWS Holdings PLC, SYSTRAN SA, Teleperformance SE, thebigword Group Ltd., TransPerfect Global Inc., and Welocalize Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

10.4 Cloudwords Inc.

10.5 Honyaku Center Inc.

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

10.7 Lionbridge Technologies LLC

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

10.9 Omniscien Technologies

10.10 RWS Holdings PLC

10.11 SYSTRAN SA

10.12 TransPerfect Global Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

