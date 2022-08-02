U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,092.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,396.00
    +31.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,903.00
    -21.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,883.90
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.79
    -0.63 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.60
    -15.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.36 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0158
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    +0.1350 (+5.18%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    +1.09 (+4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6670
    +0.5150 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,813.55
    -414.13 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.16
    +1.34 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,750.43
    +155.70 (+0.56%)
     

Machine Translation Market to Record a CAGR of 14.48%, Increasing Demand for Content Localization to Drive Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Machine translation refers to a fully automated software that is capable of translating any content from the source language into any target language. Machine translation tools can be used with or without human intervention.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Machine Translation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Machine Translation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

According to the report "Machine Translation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 13% in 2022 and a CAGR of 14.48% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (defense, IT, automotive, and healthcare) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Vendor Insights

The machine translation market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • ARGOS TRANSLATIONS Sp. z o.o.

  • Babylon Software Ltd.

  • Cloudwords Inc.

  • CSOFT International Inc.

  • Global Lingo Ltd.

  • Honyaku Center Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Lingotek Inc.

  • Lingua Custodia

  • Lionbridge Technologies LLC

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Omniscien Technologies

  • Promt

  • RWS Holdings PLC

  • SYSTRAN SA

  • Teleperformance SE

  • thebigword Group Ltd.

  • TransPerfect Global Inc.

  • Welocalize Inc.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the machine translation market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 30% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the two major markets for machine translation in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the presence of a large number of technical giants, including Google and Microsoft, which have invested significantly in machine translation.

Key Segment Analysis

The machine translation market share growth by the defense segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the need for improved electronic warfare abilities, including superior intelligence, stealth capabilities, and precision attack.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Key Market Drivers & Challenges

The increasing demand for content localization is driving the growth of the market. Content localization helps in catering to customers across the world by providing content in different languages. Media entertainment is a major end-user of digitalization and localization of content.

The open-source machine translation service tools are challenging the growth of the market. A license for SDL Trados Studio can cost thousands of dollars. Hence, many SMEs are opting for open-source translation services. This puts pressure on the pricing strategies of vendors. SYSTRAN SA (SYSTRAN) and Google are some of the companies that provide free online translation services.

Technavio provides major drivers and challenges that will shape the future of the market. View our Sample Report

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Related Reports:

Learning Management Systems Market for Higher Education by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Language Translation Software Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Machine Translation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.48%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 850.62 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 30%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., ARGOS TRANSLATIONS Sp. z o.o., Babylon Software Ltd., Cloudwords Inc., CSOFT International Inc., Global Lingo Ltd., Honyaku Center Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lingotek Inc., Lingua Custodia, Lionbridge Technologies LLC, Microsoft Corp., Omniscien Technologies, Promt, RWS Holdings PLC, SYSTRAN SA, Teleperformance SE, thebigword Group Ltd., TransPerfect Global Inc., and Welocalize Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.4 Cloudwords Inc.

  • 10.5 Honyaku Center Inc.

  • 10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.7 Lionbridge Technologies LLC

  • 10.8 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.9 Omniscien Technologies

  • 10.10 RWS Holdings PLC

  • 10.11 SYSTRAN SA

  • 10.12 TransPerfect Global Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/machine-translation-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-14-48-increasing-demand-for-content-localization-to-drive-growth---technavio-301597552.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's Charts Appear to Be Plotting a Course Higher

    In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that prices have reached the upper end of our $850-$900 price target. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is showing strength from early July as traders have been more aggressive buyers. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of TSLA, below, we can see a potential top reversal pattern as upper shadow on the latest candle pattern right at the intersection of the 40-week moving average line.

  • Google chief warns bloated staff of ‘real concerns’ over productivity

    CEO Sundar Pichai said productivity has fallen behind its targets considering its number of employees.

  • Europe’s Rhine River Is on the Brink of Effectively Closing

    (Bloomberg) -- Water levels on the Rhine River are set to fall perilously close to the point at which it would effectively close, putting the trade of huge quantities of goods at risk as the continent seeks to stave off an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Ra

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Occidental, Pioneer Natural Resources Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Lundin Mining Confirms Sinkhole Near Ojos del Salado Operations in Chile

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") confirms that a sinkhole was detected near to its Minera Ojos del Salado operations in Chile on July 30, 2022.

  • Chip stocks plunge as Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan. Here’s why the chip sector in particular could lose big if China follows through on its threat of ‘strong countermeasures’

    Taiwan plays an outsize role in the global chip supply chain, as its manufacturers are especially important suppliers of advanced chips.

  • Can You Really Retire with $5 Million? Yes, Here's How

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • OPEC+ Considers Modest Oil-Production Increase, Output Freeze, Say Delegates

    OPEC and its allies are considering either a modest increase in oil production or maintaining output at current levels when they meet Wednesday, delegates say, as the alliance seeks more time to assess a possible slowdown in global energy demand. The Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries faces some pressure to boost supply and help lower oil prices after President Biden’s high-profile trip to the kingdom last month. Meanwhile, oil prices, which soared as Covid-19 lockdowns eased and economic activity picked back up, have slipped in recent weeks on worries about global growth.

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Te

  • Manchin Sets High Bar for Tesla and GM Electric-Car Tax Credits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanIt was tempting when Democrats announced their surprise climate deal to imagine American auto executives popping champagne bottles. But any bubbly pro

  • Far from Putin’s claims of resilience, Russian economy is being hammered by sanctions and exodus of international companies, Yale report finds

    Media reports trumpeting the resilience of the Russian economy in the face of the international response to its invasion of neighboring Ukraine are based on misunderstandings that do not reflect what's happening on the ground, according to a new paper from the Yale School of Management.

  • Alibaba and Tesla Rival XPeng Are Teaming Up. Why the Stocks Are Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant and its electric-vehicle-making peer are working on driverless tech based on Alibaba's cloud computing platform.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Production Hit An All-Time High In 2021

    The United States broke records in the production and consumption of natural gas in 2021

  • Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates

    Monolithic Power (MPWR) beats second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates on strong sales in Storage and Computing and Enterprise Data.

  • This Streaming Stock Is Poised for Monster Growth (and It's not Netflix)

    Streaming services saw a bump in sign-ups through the worst months of the pandemic. Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ and Warner Bros. Discovery's (NASDAQ: WBD) HBO Max have maintained user growth, though at a slower rate. Meanwhile, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has seen an exodus of customers and is now trying new strategies to reignite growth.

  • How Much Can Retirees Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • California judge denies Visa’s motion to dismiss child pornography case

    Yahoo Finance's legal expert Alexis Keenan discusses how credit card company Visa became implicated in a Pornhub-related lawsuit and its legal liabilities.

  • 4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy on Soaring Sales

    The restaurant industry is facing several challenges but sales are still on the rise, helping stocks like Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO), Portillo's Inc. (PTLO), Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), Yum China Holdings (YUMC).