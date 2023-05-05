Machine Vision Camera Market size to grow by USD 1,494.12 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing adoption of machine vision systems for medical and life science research to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global machine vision camera market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,494.12 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of machine vision systems for medical and life science research is a major factor driving the growth of the machine vision camera market. Researchers around the world are realizing the benefits of cell imaging tools for life science and medical research through cellular imaging, a technique that creates a visual representation inside the body for clinical analysis and medical intervention and aids in preliminary analysis and detection of diseased tissue. Cellular imaging is non-invasive and valuable for analyzing cells in real time. Additionally, integrated cell imaging systems create high-resolution 3D cell culture models in the drug discovery process. Therefore, these factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023-2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Global Machine Vision Camera Market 2023-2027

Machine vision camera market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global machine vision camera market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer machine vision camera in the market are Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV, Alpha MOS, AMETEK Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, Decision Technology LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., JAI AS, Keyence Corp., National Instruments Corp., OMRON Corp., SICK AG, Sony Group Corp., TKH Group NV, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Story continues

Vendor Offerings -

Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV - The company offers machine vision cameras such as Quartz series and Sapphire series.

Alpha MOS - The company offers machine vision cameras such as Alvium CSI 2 and Bonito pro.

Banner Engineering Corp. - The company offers machine vision cameras such as VE smart camera.

Machine Vision Camera Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This machine vision camera market report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (PC-based camera, smart camera, wireless camera, and wearable camera), type (line scan, area scan, and 3D scan cameras), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the PC-based camera segment will be significant during the forecast period. PC-based systems easily interface with direct-attached cameras and image capture cards and are fully supported by configurable vision application software and PC-based vision cameras. They have efficient processing power and can handle complex operations at high speed. The wide range of performances allow the PC system to compensate for unexpected variables in specific tasks. For instance, Omron Automation Americas announced a complete machine vision solution package that can be easily installed on any PC-based system. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global machine vision camera market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global machine vision camera market.

APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the global market growth during the forecast period. A major contributor for the growth is the increasing development and adoption of machine vision systems in countries such as China, Japan, and Indonesia. The booming automotive and semiconductor industries in China and Japan also supports market growth in the region. Hence, expansion projects announced in these countries are extensively contributing to the market growth in these countries.

Machine Vision Camera Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The augmented demand for smart cameras is an emerging machine vision camera trend which will fuel the global machine vision camera market growth. Smart cameras often support MCV by digitizing and transmitting still images for computer analysis, in which, a smart camera has a single embedded image sensor. These cameras are typically designed specifically for specialized applications where space constraints require a small footprint. Smart cameras are used for various automation functions, as a complement to a multipart MCV or as a standalone image processing unit. Thus, an increasing demand for smart cameras drives the market in various industrial applications.

Major challenges -

The high cost of implementing machine vision cameras is a major challenge that may impede the growth of the market. Machine vision systems use cameras, software, and advanced technology and the overall price of these systems is rather high and requires a high initial cost, which poses a major obstacle for end-users, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in both developed and developing countries. Due to customization and other operational requirements based on the intended use of multiple cameras in industrial applications, costs also increase. In order to deploy a vision system, the end user customizes the vision system to the application being deployed. Apart from the maintenance costs associated with tuning these systems, the base price of smart cameras is also higher. That is because smart cameras are equipped with advanced technology to deliver sharp, accurate images and automatically adjust lights and sensors to precisely focus images.

What are the key data covered in this Machine Vision Camera Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the machine vision camera market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the machine vision camera market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the machine vision camera market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the machine vision camera market vendors

Machine Vision Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,494.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV, Alpha MOS, AMETEK Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, Decision Technology LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., JAI AS, Keyence Corp., National Instruments Corp., OMRON Corp., SICK AG, Sony Group Corp., TKH Group NV, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

