U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.50
    -17.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,569.00
    -44.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,648.50
    -116.25 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.10
    -4.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.81
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.00
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5780
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,554.77
    +2,687.71 (+4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,502.48
    +83.10 (+5.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,697.48
    -122.61 (-0.43%)
     

Machined Seals Market size to increase by USD 333 Mn | A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, and Datwyler Holding Inc. emerge as key players | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The machined seals market size is expected to increase by USD 333.10 million from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of over 2%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in cby End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in cby End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover machined seals market potential and make informed business decisions by purchasing our full report on the machined seals market.
Read our Free Sample Before Purchasing

The machined seals market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The machined seals market covers the following areas:

Machined Seals Market Sizing
Machined Seals Market Forecast
Machined Seals Market Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (automotive industry, heavy industry, machine tools industry, and others), Type (fluid power seals, power transmission seals, and large diameter seals), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Stringent environmental regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the machined seals market during the forecast period.

Also, the study identifies the increasing demand for machined seals in manufacturing industries as one of the prime reasons driving the machined seals market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the machined seals market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

  • A.W. Chesterton Co.

  • AB SKF

  • Datwyler Holding Inc.

  • Freudenberg SE

  • IDEX Corp.

  • James Walker Group Ltd.

  • Martin Fluid Power Co. Inc. and MFP Seals

  • Michelin Group

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Trelleborg AB

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:
Global Mechanical Seals Market - Global mechanical seals market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, general industries, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, water and wastewater treatment, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Gasket and Seals Market - Global gasket and seals market is segmented by end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Machined Seals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 333.10 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

1.12

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, Datwyler Holding Inc., Freudenberg SE, IDEX Corp., James Walker Group Ltd., Martin Fluid Power Co. Inc. and MFP Seals, Michelin Group, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Trelleborg AB.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/machined-seals-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-333-mn--aw-chesterton-co-ab-skf-and-datwyler-holding-inc-emerge-as-key-players--technavio-301410001.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Apple stock falls after missing Q4 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides the key numbers from Apple's Q4 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Canadian oil producer Suncor sees dividend doubling as sustainable

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc's strategy of returning cash to shareholders and repaying debt with its soaring profits is sustainable even if surging crude prices pull back, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. The stock of Canada’s second-biggest oil producer climbed as much as 10% after it said late on Wednesday that it would double its dividend, reversing a cut made last year when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand. Suncor also said it would buy back more shares than it previously planned and repay debt faster, just a year and a half after the pandemic's spread reduced travel and generated losses for oil producers.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Apple revenue misses expectations amid chip shortage

    Apple reported Q4 earnings missing analyst expectations on revenue.

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Ford Stock Is Soaring Because Its Dividend Is Back

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • Western Digital Stock Tumbles 10% After Earnings. Blame Supply-Chain Woes.

    FEATURE Western Digital shares fell sharply in late trading Thursday after the disk-drive and flash memory chip company provided disappointing profit guidance for its fiscal second-quarter ending in December.

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

    Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. To make matters worse, Upwork is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth. The freelance marketplace business isn't growing nearly as quickly as it was during the depths of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean that the growth story is over.

  • U.S. Steel Stock Is Jumping — and Not Just Because It Crushed Earnings

    U.S. Steel reported $5.36 in adjusted per-share earnings for the third quarter. Wall Street was projecting about $4.87 a share. The company is also raising its dividend payment.

  • Apple Stock Tumbles After a Rare Sales Miss. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    Sales of iPhones, iPads, and wearables were all lower than expected in Apple's latest quarter. Supply constraints cost the company roughly $6 billion in revenue.

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.

  • Exxon Mobil Raised Its Dividend, Ensuring It Remains a ‘Dividend Aristocrat’

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • Amazon Earnings Missed on Nearly Every Metric. The Stock Is Sliding.

    Amazon's latest results were weighed down by ongoing product shortages, higher labor and shipping costs, and more. The fourth-quarter might not be much better.