U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,652.78
    -91.74 (-2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,384.11
    -542.83 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,691.67
    -381.64 (-3.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,712.28
    -40.23 (-2.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.66
    +4.21 (+4.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.70
    -10.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    20.28
    -0.38 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9766
    -0.0030 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8610
    +0.0350 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1099
    -0.0069 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2900
    +0.2220 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,434.36
    -631.28 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.26
    -11.77 (-2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Machinery Global Market Report 2022

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machinery Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global machinery market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global machinery market is expected to grow from $3,220.15 billion in 2021 to $3,552.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The market is expected to grow to $5,057.47 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

  • Identify growth segments for investment

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major companies in the machinery market include Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Company, Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Komatsu Ltd, Johnson Controls International plc, Gree Electric Appliances Inc, Midea Group co ltd, Canon Inc, and Tetra Laval International S.A.

The machinery market consists of sales of agricultural, industrial and commercial machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce agricultural, industrial and commercial machinery. These establishments assemble parts into components, sub-assemblies, and complete machines.

The main types of machinery are automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic machinery refers to the machinery that works automatically without human intervention. The cAsia Pacificities are small, medium, and large. The various applications are automotive, precision engineering, transport, and other applications.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the machinery market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the machinery market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Rapid advances in technology are expected to drive innovation in machinery manufacturing, thus driving the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics are being used in manufacturing thus resulting in higher productivity, lower operating costs, and higher margins.

For instance, according to a global survey by The Economist Intelligence Unit, about 90% of corporate executives felt that artificial intelligence (AI) will have a positive impact on a company's growth and 86% of respondents considered that AI will help improve productivity. Lower operating costs lead to higher margins, this allows companies to increase product portfolio and to enter new markets by making investments made through cost savings.

IoT applications are also being integrated into these devices to enable services such as remote monitoring, central feedback systems and to offer other services. Mobile applications, advanced sensors, and embedded software also created new opportunities for companies in this market. These factors are expected to drive the machinery manufacturing market during the forecast period.

The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the machinery manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and manufacturing activity declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.

The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia. Machinery manufacturers depend heavily on the supply of raw materials, parts, and components from different countries across the globe.

As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials and components. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the machinery manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.

HVAC systems are being integrated with building automation systems for the overall management of a building to maximize energy efficiency. BAS receives analog or digital inputs from the sensors installed in HVAC and the integrated system is managed by a single dashboard accessed from a computer.

These integrated systems improve building performance, save energy, and shrink the environmental footprint. HVAC systems account for 60-70% of the total energy consumption of a typical commercial building, thus integrated systems enable commercial establishments to reduce power consumption.

For example, advanced BAS technology integrates lighting, water, elevators, security, and HVAC systems into a single automated platform. An integrated lighting and HVAC system automatically controls the lighting and temperature to ideal levels, thus reducing energy consumption and costs. GE and Trane are offering solutions that integrate HVAC with BAS.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Machinery Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Machinery Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Machinery Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Machinery Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Machinery Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Machinery

9. Machinery Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Machinery Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Machinery Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Machinery Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Machinery Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Machinery Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Machinery Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Automatic

  • Semi-Automatic
    11.2. Global Machinery Market, Segmentation By Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Small

  • Medium

  • Large
    11.3. Global Machinery Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Automotive

  • Precision Engineering

  • Transport

12. Machinery Market Segments
12.1. Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Construction Machinery; Agricultural Implement; Mining And Oil And Gas Field Machinery
12.2. Global Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Woodworking And Paper Machinery; Other Industrial Machinery; Printing Machinery And Equipment; Semiconductor Machinery; Food Product Machinery
12.3. Global Commercial And Service Industry Machinery Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Other Commercial And Service Industry Machinery; Photographic And Photocopying Equipment; Optical Instrument And Lens
12.4. Global Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - HVAC And Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment; Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment; Heating Equipment (except Warm Air Furnaces)
12.5. Global Metalworking Machinery Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Special Die And Tool, Die Set, Jig, And Fixture; Machine Tool; Industrial Mold; Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery; Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory
12.6. Global Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Commercial Internal Combustion Engines; Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units; Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment; Speed Changer, Industrial High-Speed Drive, And Gear
12.7. Global Other General Purpose Machinery Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

13. Machinery Market Metrics
13.1. Machinery Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Machinery Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zfo48

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/machinery-global-market-report-2022-301643708.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock plunges on preliminary Q3 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for AMD after issuing preliminary third-quarter results.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in October and Hold Forever

    Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.

  • Stock futures plunge on hotter than expected September jobs report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how stock futures are trading after September jobs report data is released.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • Will Altria Stock Go Up in Smoke?

    Dividend investors concerned about the long-term viability of Altria's traditional tobacco business can find global answers.

  • AMD Stock Is Hitting Lows. Here's When to Buy.

    AMD stock is hitting 52-week lows as it reports disappointing preliminary revenue results. Here's when to buy the chipmaker's shares.

  • Tesla Won’t Stop Falling Until Musk Stops Selling. Here’s Where the Stock Is Headed.

    Tesla stock is forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. And with CEO Elon Musk likely selling more stock to fund his Twitter purchase, shares of the electric-vehicle giant might have further to fall.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Carnival a Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), the world's biggest cruise operator, is an example. Considering this extreme drop, it may be tempting to pick up a few Carnival shares. Carnival had it rough during the early days of the pandemic.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola

    Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

    Few people command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $615 billion in value for shareholders and generated an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. In other words, there's plenty of reason for Wall Street and investors to pay attention to what Buffett is buying, selling, and holding.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Is Tesla Stock a Buy Right Now?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is arguably one of the most innovative companies in the world. The business is growing rapidly as consumers look to electric vehicles to offset rising gas prices. In this video, I will consider whether the stock is a buy using my beginner-friendly framework for analysis.

  • Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Withering Today

    As of mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) stock was doing the opposite of growing. On news of a payout for one of the agricultural and cannabis cultivation retailer's departed executives, investors were trading the shares down by over 4%. After market hours Tuesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro detailed in a regulatory filing the pay package it's doling out to former CFO Cory Miller.

  • Top 13 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss top 13 high-dividend stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read Top 5 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Dividend stocks are gaining popularity among investors as these stocks can potentially […]

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rallied This Week

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas companies, including Warren Buffett holdings Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), along with shale pure-play Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), were up strongly on the week, rising 12.4%, 14.7%, and 20.1%, respectively, through Thursday. After oil stocks fell in September on mounting recession worries, OPEC+ surprised the markets this week with a larger-than-expected coordinated production cut. On Wednesday, members of OPEC+ agreed to a 2 million barrel-per-day production cut, which was larger than expected and in defiance of U.S. calls to continue producing amid global inflation challenges.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Completes Sale of ILEC Business to Brightspeed

    Lumen (LUMN) closes the sale of ILEC business in 20 states to Brightspeed.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]

  • Here's Why Dividend Cuts Are a Risk for Mortgage REITs

    The past two years have been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). First, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the mortgage-backed securities market to freeze, triggering a wave of margin calls. The margin calls caused every mortgage REIT to sell parts of its portfolio at fire-sale prices to raise capital.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $24.80, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session.

  • U.S. dollar rises, bitcoin sinks, Tesla and Amazon stocks under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.