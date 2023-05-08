Machinery Network, Hilco Commercial Industrial and PPL Group to Auction Assets From World Class Injection Molding Tool Manufacturer

WARREN, Mich., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Machinery Network Auctions, Hilco Commercial Industrial, LLC and PPL Group, LLC are announcing the acquisition of late model, high-quality assets from Proper Tooling, LLC. These assets will be sold at auction in May 2023. Proper Tooling was known for its longstanding commitment to investing in superior equipment and innovative technologies and was a renowned tooling manufacturer for the Automotive industry for nearly 50 years. This 2 Day Auction, with the first day being held Live Onsite and Webcast, will feature much sought-after injection molding equipment as well as a huge assortment of manufacturing equipment. The sale is being conducted by Machinery Network Auction in conjunction with Hilco Commercial Industrial, LLC and PPL Group.

Featured Assets includes:

5 Axis CNC Machining Equipment including Roeders, OKK & Makino

Late Model Krauss Maffei Plastic Injection Molding Equipment up to 2,585 Tons

CNC Gun Drills

CNC EDMs

CNC Graphite

CNC Bridges

CNC Horizontal Machining Centers

CNC Hydraulic Spotting Presses

Much More. . .

"This assortment of late model injection molding equipment presents a great opportunity for any business that manufactures injection molded plastic products," said Gary Treisman, President of Machinery Network Auctions. "Additionally, with so much other equipment that can be repurposed for many other manufacturing or industrial uses and that the first day of this auction is taking place live onsite, this is an event that should not be missed."

For this 2 Day Auction, the first day of auctioning will be Live Onsite and Webcast on Tuesday May 23, 2023 beginning at 10AM EST. The Live Auction will take place at the Proper Tooling Plant located at 13870 E. Eleven Mile Road, Warren, MI 48089. Interested bidders can also register and participate online in the webcast sale. The remaining equipment will be sold the next day in an Online Only Auction on Wednesday May 24, 2023 starting at 10AM EST. Equipment Inspection will be available onsite Monday May 22 from 9AM – 4PM EST and in advance by appointment. For more information, please visit online www.machinerynetwork.com / www.hilcoci.com / www.pplgroupllc.com . Interested parties can also email us at: info@machinerynetwork.com or call 818.465.6700 for more information.

Machinery Network Auctions has been a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business for over 35 years. Our client-partners can always rely on us to capitalize on our extensive background in the industrial equipment liquidation, restructuring and insolvency marketplace in accomplishing their project goals and objectives.

Hilco Commercial Industrial, LLC is the preeminent global authority on providing clients with highly customized acquisition, disposition and advisory solutions with respect to commercial and industrial assets, as well as providing bespoke capital solutions. Based upon a thorough understanding of its clients' assets and the intricacies of the business operations that utilize those assets, Hilco Commercial Industrial has established a dependable reputation for delivering results to companies at every stage of their life cycles. Hilco Commercial Industrial is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, advisory, and capital solutions to an international marketplace.

PPL Group LLC is a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business with a focus on complete plant liquidations and auctions. PPL also finances equipment-heavy businesses in distress, and buys troubled manufacturing-related operating companies as an equity investor.

