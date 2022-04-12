U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

Maciej Pilat Named Country Sales Manager Poland & Baltics for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group

Cryogenic Industries
·2 min read
Cryogenic Industries
Cryogenic Industries

TEMECULA, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Maciej Pilat has been named Country Sales Manager for Poland and the Baltics.

Maciej is an experienced System Integrator with a demonstrated history of success in the mechanical and industrial engineering industries. He has over 15 years’ experience as a Cryogenic system integrator and business development manager including over 7 years with Messer (Poland) and 4 years with Chart Industries. He earned a Master of Technology (M.Tech.) degree in Food Science and Technology from Uniwersytet Rolniczy im. Hugona Kołłątaja w Krakowie.

He has broad global experience having worked in Europe, Asia, America and the Middle East. Based in Poland, he will manage and develop business opportunities there and in the Baltic region, reporting to Ole Jensen, Vice President, NCEIG Europe.

“Maciej’s industry and market knowledge will be of great benefit to NCEIG Europe, as we develop the opportunities in this region,” according to Ole Jensen.

With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com


