U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,748.75
    +58.50 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,928.00
    +390.00 (+1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,511.25
    +225.50 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.80
    +30.90 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.35
    +0.72 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.00
    +16.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    20.97
    +0.38 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9880
    +0.0053 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.22
    -2.40 (-7.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0041 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7200
    +0.1000 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,937.54
    +766.11 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.12
    +17.76 (+4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.58
    +129.82 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Macif success: Insurer cuts cost and gains flexibility with Guidewire cloud launch

·5 min read

GFT helps French mutual insurer Macif migrate their largest business line to Guidewire InsuranceSuite on the cloud

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 180,000 quotations, 70,000 contracts, and 300 claims submitted in the first three weeks. French mutual insurer Macif is now using Europe's leading core insurance platform on the cloud.

GFT Logo
GFT Logo

 

Macif has deployed Guidewire InsuranceSuite for their largest business line, Mobility, on Guidewire Cloud. The successful project, which was managed by global digital transformation leader GFT, sets new standards in the industry and brings substantial savings and competitive advantages for Macif.

"This new solution should allow us to go to market faster with new value propositions, and offer more customised solutions to our members through the technical architecture of Guidewire's products," says Yann Arnaud, Macif Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer. "In addition, this should improve the quality of our underwriting, policyholder lifecycle tracking, and claims handling, through the intuitive nature of the applications; indeed, their ease of use has surpassed our expectation."

"We wanted to be able to focus more on our core competency – taking care of our members – and spending less time on managing IT systems," adds Fabrice Leyglene, Macif CIO. "This cloud solution also makes the white-labelling of our products and services for re-sellers much easier. So this migration directly serves to further our business strategy. And finally, we will be able to integrate relatively easily the most advanced cloud solutions in the market into the various elements of our value chain."

Emmanuel Naudin, Regional Vice President, Sales – EMEA, Guidewire, added: "This is the largest implementation of Guidewire InsuranceSuite on the cloud in Europe so far. Macif are showing with this that they are at the forefront of technological innovation in the insurance industry. The solution ran very well from day one, and that is a testament to the great collaboration between Macif, our partner GFT, and Guidewire."

"This was an ambitious undertaking. The magnitude of this cloud implementation is a milestone for Guidewire in Europe. But we knew we could do it, Macif trusted that we could, and by using resources and experts from five countries in Europe and America, we got the job done," says Mathieu Liabaud, Managing Director GFT France.

Free up resources, focus on core competencies, cut costs

With this step, Macif gains numerous cost and business benefits. Specifically, the benefits are:

  • White-labelling of products or services for re-sellers becomes much easier.

  • The software is maintained and managed by Guidewire, freeing up Macif's IT department to focus on matters more central to the business.

  • Not requiring on-premises hardware and manpower for maintaining the systems reduces IT spending.

  • The SaaS solution can always be up to date with minimal disruption.

  • The solution is easy to use, giving customer service employees more time to interact with members and build their relationships.

  • New products or services are quicker and easier to launch than with Macif's legacy system.

Macif's entire P&C business to be implemented in future deployments

Macif is using Guidewire InsuranceSuite for its policy administration, underwriting, and claims management. The recent migration of Macif's Mobility business line follows the initial migration of their Fleet business line. All other P&C business lines are scheduled for implementation on Guidewire Cloud in follow-up releases in the next couple of years. For the migration of Macif's Mobility business line, up to 130 GFT experts from France, Canada, Spain, Poland, and Costa Rica were involved.

This press release is also available for download via the GFT newsroom

About Macif

As a mutual insurer, Macif strives daily on behalf of its 5.7 million members and customers to protect the present and secure the future. Macif delivers uncomplicated and effective insurance products and services for property and casualty insurance, health and personal protection, and finance and savings. With more than 18.4 million contracts under management, the Macif generated revenues of more than €6 billion in 2021. Since January 2021, Macif has been affiliated with Aéma Groupe. Aéma Groupe, which grew out of the merger between Aésio Mutuelle and Macif, envisions a fairer and more humane world every day by making foresight a central part of the relationship with its members, policyholders and corporate clients. For more information, visit www.macif.fr.

About GFT – Shaping the future of digital business

As a pioneer for digital transformation GFT develops sustainable solutions across new technologies – from cloud engineering and artificial intelligence to blockchain/DLT.

With its deep technological expertise, strong partnerships and comprehensive market know-how GFT offers advice to the financial and insurance sectors, as well as in the manufacturing industry. Through the intelligent use of IT solutions GFT increases productivity and creates added value for clients. Companies gain easy and safe access to scalable IT-applications and innovative business models.

Founded in 1987 and located in more than 15 markets to ensure proximity to clients, the GFT team consists of over 10,000 determined talents. GFT provides them with career opportunities in all areas of software engineering and innovation. The GFT Technologies SE share is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange (ticker: GFT-XE).

www.gft.com

www.blog.gft.com

www.linkedin.com/company/gft-group/

www.twitter.com/gft

About Guidewire

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. Approximately 520 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742447/GFT_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macif-success-insurer-cuts-cost-and-gains-flexibility-with-guidewire-cloud-launch-301639938.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Rivian, Utz Quality Foods, CarMax

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Wall Street Capitulation Calls Get Ever Harder as Stocks Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- After a furious spate of retail selling unseen since December 2018 and beaten-down risk appetite, all the ingredients were in place heading into the big stock rebound Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Rec

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Dow Jones Surges 765 Points To Start New Stock Market Rally Attempt, What To Do Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open. A new stock market rally attempt started Monday, as the Dow Jones industrials surged.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Buffett's designated successor Greg Abel boosts Berkshire stake

    Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60, said that on Sept. 29 he purchased 168 Class A shares of Berkshire, each costing more than $405,000, on behalf of a family trust.

  • Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday

    Incumbent chip maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a banner victim of this year's tech stock sell-off, had an unusually good Monday. The company's shares rose by almost 5% on the day, due in part to a general rebound of tech titles generally and chip makers specifically, and partly due to a looming divestment. After market hours on Friday, Intel's assisted- and autonomous-driving tech unit Mobileye filed a prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO).

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up Tesla After Stock Plunges on Deliveries Miss

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund purchased 108,380 Tesla shares, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF bought 23,833 shares, according to a trade notification.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • Stocks, Bonds Rally as Peak-Rate Wagers Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in global markets extended into a second day, lifting US index futures and European stocks, as investors wagered central banks will have to slow the pace of monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepe

  • 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October

    October conjures visions of haunted houses, ghostly apparitions, and leering jack-o'-lanterns. The S&P 500 is down 24% from its high, and the Nasdaq Composite is down 33%, putting both indexes in the jaws of a bear market. High-quality companies like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have seen their stock prices fall into bargain territory, creating an excellent buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Tesla's cost of delivery a 'growing pain,' analyst says

    Oppenheimer Sr. Research Analyst Colin Rusch joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss third-quarter production for Tesla, vehicle deliveries, inflationary pressures, supply chain woes, recessionary risks, and the outlook for the automotive company.

  • Why Ford, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Shares Rose Today

    Third-quarter data from automakers is beginning to trickle in, and EV adoption seems to be as strong as has been expected.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Roku Stocks Popped on Monday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose as much as 3.2%, semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped as much as 3.7%, and streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged as much as 4.3%. The latest report on manufacturing data provided investors with the excuse they were looking for to buy shares of beaten-down technology stocks. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 50.9%, down from 52.8% in August.

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $20.54, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session.

  • Credit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Dixit Joshi won’t forget his first day as Credit Suisse Group AG’s chief financial officer in a hurry. And yet the experience won’t have been entirely unfamiliar for the former Deutsche Bank AG high flier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit