New Mackenzie ETF and Mutual Fund Enhance Investor Access to Corporate Knights' Global Top 100 Sustainable Companies

Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF and Mutual Fund offer Canadian investors an all-in-one core global equity solution

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - In advance of Earth Day, Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") announced the launch of the Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF ("the ETF") and Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index Fund ("the Fund"). These new investment solutions allow investors to access opportunities within the Corporate Knights' top 100 global sustainable companies.

The ETF and Fund seek to replicate the performance of the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ("CKG 100" or "the Index"), which consists of a diverse selection of global companies with strong management, enduring financial strength and exceptional performance in 25 measures of sustainability developed and maintained by Corporate Knights. To achieve this, the ETF intends to hold the constituent securities of the Index in equal weighting, rebalanced annually, while the Fund will invest in the ETF.

"More than ever Canadians want to consider the sustainability impact of their investments, and the Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF and Fund offer them efficient, simple solutions to access the growth taking place within companies that are leading the way when it comes to sustainability," said Luke Gould, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "We're proud to be working alongside Corporate Knights, a leading sustainable economy research firm, to offer these all-in-one, diversified solutions that align with Canadians' values."

Securities held by the ETF and included in the CKG 100 are publicly traded companies with over USD$1 billion in annual revenue that operate in a sustainable fashion, scoring highly in sustainability categories that include energy efficiency, waste, emissions, water use, pay equity, diversity, sustainable suppliers and more.

"The Mackenzie Global 100 ETF is a natural progression of our flagship index, which has been identifying industry leaders at the forefront of the sustainability transition since 2005," said Toby Heaps, CEO and co-founder of Corporate Knights. "We're excited to work alongside Mackenzie in their effort to deliver investment solutions that allow Canadians to move the needle by accessing the world's top sustainable companies."

"Mackenzie Investments and Corporate Knights share the belief that responsibly run businesses can create value for investors," added Mr. Gould. "With the Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF and Fund, Canadian investors can feel good about investing in growth-oriented companies that are committed to sustainable practices."

The initial offering of the ETF has closed, and it will begin trading today on the NEO exchange under the ticker symbol MCKG. The Fund will be available to retail investors through their licensed mutual fund dealers on April 20, 2023.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $194 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

All rights reserved. "Corporate Knights Global 100" and other trademarks related to the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index (the Index) are trademarks of Corporate Knights Inc. (Corporate Knights) and are used by Mackenzie Financial Corporation under license.

Every effort is made to ensure that all information contained in this publication is accurate, but no responsibility or liability can be accepted by Corporate Knights for any errors or for any loss resulting from use of this publication. Corporate Knights does not make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, express or implied, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the Index or the fitness or suitability of the Index for any particular purpose. Corporate Knights does not provide investment advice and nothing in this document should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice.

Inclusion of a security in an index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that asset. Corporate Knights maintains the Index, but does not manage actual assets. Calculation of the Index is performed by a third party.

