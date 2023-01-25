Mackenzie Investments 2022 Year-End ETF Report:

ETFs Continue to Thrive Despite Economic Uncertainty:

Amid turbulent economy, inflows into Canadian ETFs remained strong at $35 billion in 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today released its annual Mackenzie Investments Year-End ETF Report. The report studies the evolution of the exchange traded fund ("ETF") industry in Canada in 2022 and identifies the key trends that could impact the space in 2023 and beyond.

The report finds that in 2022 Canadian ETF inflows topped $35 billion, while assets under management reached $314 billion, exceeding the $300-billion mark for the second time in history.

"The Canadian ETF industry had another strong year in 2022, and despite nearly unprecedented market conditions, experienced robust net inflows," said Michael Cooke, Head of ETFs, Mackenzie Investments. "Generally speaking, periods of economic uncertainty and volatility tend to lead to increased ETF adoption as investors seek the benefits that ETFs can provide, such as liquidity, transparency, ease of use and product choice ."

The report identifies the top short- and long-term trends that will impact the growth of the ETF sector in the months and years ahead. These include:

Changing of the guard: The industry saw massive outflows in cryptocurrency ETFs in 2022 as investors began to re-evaluate the risky assets, while previously unpopular sectors are making a comeback, such as infrastructure. Amid rocky equity markets, investors also increased allocations to low-cost, market-cap weighted equity ETFs with $7 billion in net flows.

Bonds ETFs boom despite rising rates: As rising bond yields offer more attractive entry points for investors, inflows into fixed-income ETFs, which took in $19 billion in 2022, will remain robust as the possibility of a slowing economy looms and investors embrace core asset classes for their portfolios.

Solutions will take centre stage: More solutions-oriented ETFs may come to market as companies begin to offer an expanded range of all-in-one or objective-oriented ETFs, giving investors access to an array of investments in a single product.

Digital economy driving interest: The demand for thematic funds, particularly those that deal in exponential technologies, will grow as emerging sectors such as the digital economy continue to develop and increase their global impact.

The report notes that the adoption rate of ETF products is accelerating in the Canadian marketplace, and Mackenzie Investments holds the view that the ETF industry will continue to see inflows and assets expand in the coming years.

"With the depth and breadth of product options available, investors can work backwards from their desired investment outcomes and then make choices on which ETFs best suit their portfolios. If Canadians still haven't incorporated an ETF strategy into their portfolio, now is the time," concluded Mr. Cooke.

To read the full report, please visit https://www.mackenzieinvestments.com/content/dam/mackenzie/en/insights/mi-etf-outlook-2023-en.pdf.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $186.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $249 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

The content of this article (including facts, views, opinions, recommendations, descriptions of or references to, products or securities) is not to be used or construed as investment advice, as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, or an endorsement, recommendation or sponsorship of any entity or security cited. Although we endeavour to ensure its accuracy and completeness, we assume no responsibility for any reliance upon it.

This article may contain forward-looking information which reflect our or third-party current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed herein. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, without limitation, general economic, political and market factors, interest and foreign exchange rates, the volatility of equity and capital markets, business competition, technological change, changes in government regulations, changes in tax laws, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings and catastrophic events. Please consider these and other factors carefully and not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is current only as of December 31, 2022. There should be no expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events or otherwise.

