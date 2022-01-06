U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,699.50
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,344.00
    +53.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,802.50
    +36.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.10
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.16
    -0.69 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.20
    -13.90 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -0.37 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +2.82 (+16.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8860
    -0.2440 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,527.13
    -2,643.46 (-5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,102.78
    -79.82 (-6.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,895.15
    -437.01 (-1.49%)
     

Mackenzie Investments to Acquire Power Corporation of Canada's 13.9% equity interest in China Asset Management Co. Ltd.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Acquisition enhances IGM Financial Inc.'s growth profile

WINNIPEG, MB and TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM" or "IGM Financial") subsidiary Mackenzie Financial Corporation ("Mackenzie") today announced that it is entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Power Corporation of Canada's ("PCC") 13.9% interest in China Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("ChinaAMC") for cash consideration of CAD$1.15 billion. The transaction will double Mackenzie's interest in ChinaAMC to 27.8%. To partially fund the transaction, IGM will sell 15,200,662 common shares ("Lifeco Shares") of Great-West Lifeco ("Lifeco") to PCC for cash consideration of CAD$575 million. The transactions are expected to close in the first half of 2022.

IGM Financial Inc. (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)
IGM Financial Inc. (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)

Benefits of the ChinaAMC acquisition include:

  • Enhancing participation in the rapidly growing Chinese asset management industry, through a meaningful ownership position in one of the leading asset managers in China.

  • Reinforcing relationships and business opportunities between Mackenzie and ChinaAMC as Mackenzie builds global, fully diversified and differentiated solutions for its clients and strengthens distribution opportunities in China.

  • Simplifying the IGM and PCC organization structure by consolidating the ChinaAMC ownership position at Mackenzie.

  • Providing a financially attractive outcome that is expected to be accretive to IGM's earnings in the first year of increased ownership.

"The Chinese asset management industry is one of the largest and fastest growing markets in the world. We believe that an expanded investment in ChinaAMC – one of the top three asset managers in the country – is strategically important to position IGM Financial for further growth," said James O'Sullivan, President & CEO, IGM Financial. "We see this partnership as the best opportunity to accelerate growth and diversify our business."

Established in 1998 as one of China's first fund management companies, ChinaAMC has a strong leadership team, brand and multi-channel distribution business model that is supported by significant scale and sophisticated investment management capabilities. The company also has a well-established institutional business and a diversified asset mix and client base. It has demonstrated strong asset growth, with nearly RMB¥1,607 billion (CAD$309 billion)1 in AUM as at June 30, 2021, and has experienced a compound annual growth rate in long-term mutual fund assets of close to 40% over the last three years. After-tax quarterly net earnings for the third quarter of 2021 of RMB¥636 million (CAD$124 million) were up 56% year-over-year.

"ChinaAMC is well positioned to take advantage of strong growth in a market that is expected to represent a large portion of all global net sales over the next decade,"2 said Barry McInerney, President & CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "Since our original acquisition of an interest in ChinaAMC in 2017, we have built sales relationships in excess of $1 billion between our two companies. We believe our increased investment in ChinaAMC and its market will amplify opportunities going forward."

TRANSACTION DETAILS
As partial financing for the purchase of ChinaAMC shares, IGM has agreed to sell 15,200,662 Lifeco Shares to a subsidiary of PCC, for aggregate consideration of $575 million, representing a price per Lifeco Share of CAD$37.8273 , which is based on the 5-day volume-weighted average price of the Lifeco Shares at the close of business on January 5, 2022. IGM currently holds 37.337 million Lifeco Shares, or 4% of the outstanding Lifeco Shares. On a pro-forma basis, IGM will own 22.136 million Lifeco Shares, representing 2.4% of the outstanding Lifeco Shares, valued at approximately CAD$830 million based on a market price of CAD$37.48 as at January 5, 2022. IGM holds Lifeco Shares for investment purposes and, in accordance with applicable securities laws, may increase or decrease its investment in Lifeco depending on market conditions and certain other relevant factors. IGM will fund the remaining portion of the purchase price with $575 million cash from existing financial resources.

"The sale of Lifeco Shares further simplifies the IGM and PCC organization structure and enables IGM to allocate capital toward an exciting strategic growth opportunity," added Mr. O'Sullivan.

IGM's purchase of PCC's equity interest in ChinaAMC and sale of Lifeco Shares are subject to customary conditions and certain regulatory approvals in China. In addition, the sale of Lifeco Shares is conditional on IGM's purchase of the ChinaAMC shares.

The board of directors of IGM (the "Board") established a special committee of independent directors (the "Committee") to assess, review and supervise negotiations regarding the proposed terms of the purchase of PCC's equity interest in ChinaAMC and the sale of Lifeco Shares and to make recommendations relating to the transactions to the Board. After extensive consideration of the transactions, including the advice of RBC Capital Markets (financial advisor to the Committee) and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP (legal advisor to the Committee) and based on, among other things, a fairness opinion from RBC Capital Markets, financial advisor to the Committee, the Committee unanimously determined that the transactions are in the best interest of IGM and the Committee recommended to the Board that the Board approve each of the transactions. Having received and considered the recommendation of the Committee, the Board unanimously determined that each of the transactions is in the best interests of IGM and approved the transactions.

LIVE WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL
James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM, Barry McInerney, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments, and Luke Gould, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, IGM will hold a live conference call and webcast on January 6 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET to share additional information about the purchase of PCC's equity interest in ChinaAMC and the sale of Lifeco Shares, which can be accessed respectively through www.igmfinancial.com or by phone at 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239.

About IGM Financial Inc.
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $270 billion in total assets under management and advisement at November 30, 2021. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $205 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About China Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Founded in 1998 as one of the first fund management companies in China, China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) has maintained a market leading position in China's asset management industry with total AUM of approximately RMB¥1.607 trillion1 (CAD$309 billion) at June, 2021. The company currently serves over 75,000 institutional clients and 184 million retail investors. ChinaAMC boasts one of the industry's strongest investment teams with over 250 dedicated investment professionals. See fund.chinaamc.com for more information.

1)

ChinaAMC's assets under management is reported semi-annually and excludes China Asset Management Co., Ltd subsidiary assets under management.

2)

CaseyQuirk by Deloitte, Leadership in Times of Plenty: Future Winners in China's Asset Management Industry.


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this Release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and reflect IGM Financial's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are provided to assist the reader in understanding the Company's financial position and results of operations as at and for the periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the transactions, including expected accretion to annual earnings, the future growth prospects of ChinaAMC, and the timing of the completion of the transactions. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "seeks", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could".

This information is based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements, including the perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, they may prove to be incorrect.

By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

A variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's and its subsidiaries' control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company, and its subsidiaries, and their businesses, and could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, global equity and capital markets, management of market liquidity and funding risks, changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates), the effect of applying future accounting changes, operational and reputational risks, business competition, technological change, changes in government regulations and legislation, changes in tax laws, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, outbreaks of disease or pandemics (such as COVID-19), the Company's ability to complete strategic transactions, integrate acquisitions and implement other growth strategies, the transactions not being completed as expected or at all, including failure of any condition to the transactions, or the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of the transactions, and the Company's and its subsidiaries' success in anticipating and managing the foregoing factors.

The reader is cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Additional information about the risks and uncertainties of the Company's business and material factors or assumptions on which information contained in forward-looking statements is based is provided in its disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/05/c7226.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Why Ambarella Tumbled More Than 19% Today

    Changes to the market environment have suddenly cast the camera technology outfit's potential in a less bullish light.

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, January 5

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back from a fresh record high. Darrell Cronk, Wells Fargo CIO of Wealth & Investment Management and Sam Stovall, CFRA Chief Investment Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs Are in a Deep Hole—Already

    The ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund plunged 7.1% on Wednesday, as investors were spooked by the Federal Reserve's shift to emphasize the risks of inflation.

  • Nasdaq books worst day in 11 months, S&P 500 skids 1.9% after Fed minutes surprise with talk of shrinking balance sheet

    Stocks swoon, ending at session lows, after the release of the Fed's December meeting minutes show discussion around trimming the central bank's balance sheet.

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022 — if you're nervous about all-time highs, these bargains are perfect for your portfolio

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • Why AMC Entertainment, GameStop, and Sundial Growers All Sank Today

    The release of the Fed minutes today caused a broad sell-off in "risk" assets, including these meme stocks.

  • ‘The Fed is going to reverse again,’ DoubleLine’s Gundlach says, ‘and this might be the last time’

    DoubleLine Capital Founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi to discuss the probability of a recession in 2023, the Fed, car prices, stock overvaluation, the S&P 500, and China.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, down 26% since Square rebrand

    Block (SQ) shares hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, closing down more than 8%. The stock slid as part of a recent sell-off in growth names and risky assets amid concerns of Fed rate hikes.

  • Top 10 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Steve Cohen is the founder, president, and chief executive officer of Point72 Asset Management, […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, tech shares sink after Fed minutes hint at earlier liftoff on interest rates; Nasdaq slides by 3.3%

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow set a fresh record high, with investors turning away from tech. and growth stocks in anticipation of higher rates.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    On the day that Warren Buffett completed his majority stake purchase in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965 and became the company's CEO, the stock was priced at about $18 per share. The investment conglomerate looks dramatically different today, and the impact of the Oracle of Omaha's market-crushing guidance is evident with a quick glance at the company's stock price. A single Berkshire Class A share currently trades at more than $435,200, which means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the time when Buffett assumed the reins would now be worth roughly $24.2 million.

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.