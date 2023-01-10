Mackenzie Investments Announces Change to Multi-Asset Strategies Team
TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced a change to its Multi-Asset Strategies Team (the "Team").
Todd Mattina, Senior Vice-President, Chief Economist and co-Lead of the Team has decided to leave Mackenzie, effective January 19, 2023, to pursue a new opportunity. Nelson Arruda, Senior Vice-President and co-Lead of the Team since 2019, will continue to lead the Team. There will be no changes to the Team's investment process.
"I'd like to thank Todd for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours," said Steve Locke, Senior Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income & Multi-Asset Strategies, Mackenzie. "Under Nelson's leadership, our Multi-Asset Strategies Team of twenty investment professionals will continue to execute their rigorous investment process to manage the Team's funds under management. We will remain focused on delivering solutions that use traditional and alternative asset classes and strategies to address key investor needs."
As of January 19, 2023, Mr. Arruda and the Team will continue to manage the following funds:
Mackenzie
(including Laurentian Bank Series)
Mackenzie FuturePath
(PFSL Investments Canada)
Symmetry Balanced Portfolio
FuturePath Canadian Fixed Income Portfolio
Symmetry Conservative Income Portfolio
FuturePath Global Fixed Income Balanced Portfolio
Symmetry Conservative Portfolio
FuturePath Global Neutral Balanced Portfolio
Symmetry Fixed Income Portfolio
FuturePath Global Equity Balanced Portfolio
Symmetry Growth Portfolio
FuturePath Global Equity Portfolio
Symmetry Equity Portfolio
FuturePath Monthly Income Conservative Portfolio
Symmetry Moderate Growth Portfolio
FuturePath Monthly Income Balanced Portfolio
Mackenzie Balanced ETF Portfolio
FuturePath Monthly Income Growth Portfolio
Mackenzie Conservative ETF Portfolio
Mackenzie Conservative Income ETF Portfolio
Mackenzie Growth ETF Portfolio
Mackenzie Moderate Growth ETF Portfolio
Mackenzie Monthly Income Balanced Portfolio
Mackenzie Monthly Income Conservative Portfolio
Mackenzie Monthly Income Growth Portfolio
Mackenzie Multi-Strategy Absolute Return Fund
Mackenzie Global Macro Fund
Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF
Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF
Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF
In addition, Mr. Arruda and the Team will continue to provide asset allocation for Mackenzie's line-up of balanced funds and investment management services for institutional clients.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie is a leading investment management firm with $186.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $249 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2022.
