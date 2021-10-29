U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,593.84
    -2.58 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,735.47
    +4.99 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,445.54
    -2.58 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.93
    -6.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.35
    +0.54 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.00
    -19.60 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3686
    -0.0108 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8830
    +0.3110 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,122.50
    +2,163.22 (+3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,513.26
    +12.29 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Mackenzie Investments Announces Changes to Four Mackenzie CL LP Funds

·2 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments announced the following changes to the names, investment objectives and investment strategies of the four Mackenzie CL LP Funds listed below, all effective today.

Logo: Mackenzie Investments (CNW Group/Mackenzie Investments)
Logo: Mackenzie Investments (CNW Group/Mackenzie Investments)

The Mackenzie CL LP Funds, which are not available for retail investors, are expected to be used for upcoming reorganizations which will be subject to regulatory and investor approval. These reorganizations follow a larger set of transactions which occurred on December 31, 2020 whereby Mackenzie Investments transitioned its responsibilities as manager and trustee of the Canada Life Mutual Funds (formerly the Quadrus Group of Funds) and the Canada Life Pathways Funds to Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Old Fund Name

New Fund Name

Changes to Investment Objectives and Strategies

Mackenzie CL Canadian Dividend LP

Mackenzie CL Global Growth LP

Change of investment objectives and investment strategies to reflect the Fund's objectives to seek capital growth over the longer term by investing primarily in a broad range of global equity securities.

Mackenzie CL Ivy Global Balanced LP

Mackenzie CL Ivy European LP

Change of investment objectives and investment strategies to reflect the Fund's objectives to seek long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in equity securities of European companies.

Mackenzie CL Ivy Foreign Equity LP

Mackenzie CL Precious Metals LP

Change of investment objectives and investment strategies to reflect the Fund's objectives to seek long-term capital growth primarily by investing directly in precious metals and in equity securities of global companies which produce or supply precious metals.

Mackenzie CL Canadian Growth LP

Mackenzie CL US Small-Mid Cap Growth LP

Change of investment objectives and investment strategies to reflect the Fund's objectives to seek long-term growth of capital and a reasonable rate of return by investing primarily in U.S. equity securities.

For more information about Mackenzie Investments and their investment funds, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $203.3 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/29/c4892.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • Why CareDx Stock Is Falling Today Despite a Positive Earnings Call

    Third-quarter 2021 results were terrific, but the disclosure of two federal investigations isn't sitting well with investors.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Why United States Steel Stock Soared Friday

    Steel prices are slightly off recent highs but remain up more than 75% year to date. Domestic steelmakers are making hay while the sun shines, and United States Steel (NYSE: X) is no exception. After the company reported third-quarter earnings last night, U.S. Steel shares are soaring today.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Surging. Here Are Some Theories for the Move.

    Shares of EV-battery maker QuantumScape are soaring. There isn't much news to pin gains on, but a confluence of factors might be at play.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • Lucid shares soar on news of first electric sedan deliveries

    As part of the weekend’s events, the first customers to receive their cars — which were built in Arizona — will participate in what is being dubbed as the inaugural Lucid Rally. The company's shares saw huge gains on the news.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • Lucid stock soars on plans to deliver first of its luxury electric cars this weekend

    Thursday and Friday's activity jumped Lucid's market cap to more than $60 billion, making it the world's 12th most valuable public automaker.

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed 8% Today

    Shares of computer memory maker Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) tumbled 7.8% as of 10:50 a.m. EDT today after the company released fiscal first-quarter 2022 earnings results last night. Heading into fiscal Q1, analysts had forecast that Western Digital would earn $2.11 per share pro forma on sales of $4.35 billion. As it turned out, Western Digital beat those predictions with a stick: Sales surged to $5.1 billion, and earnings on those sales came to $2.49 per share.

  • Why Best Inc. Stock Isn't Living Up to Its Name Today

    The Chinese supply chain specialist is selling off its "crown jewel" business unit, and investors aren't happy.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Should I Avoid SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)?

    As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, hedge funds delivered their best returns in a decade. Most investors who decided to stick with hedge funds after a rough 2018 recouped their losses by the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. A significant number of hedge funds continued their strong […]

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    The stock market is among the best ways to build wealth, but there's no one-size-fits-all strategy. For instance, an exchange traded fund (ETF) offers instant diversification, and buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is a simple way to generate solid returns.

  • Boeing's Woes Continue: Another Earnings Miss

    Three months ago, Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported a surprise profit for the second quarter of 2021. On Wednesday, Boeing reported that it fell back into the red last quarter, posting a bigger loss than analysts had expected. Boeing generated $15.3 billion of revenue last quarter, missing the analyst consensus of $16 billion.

  • Why Fiserv Stock Has Tumbled 11% So Far This Week

    As of yesterday's close, shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) are down nearly 11% so far this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The provider of payments and financial services technology reported third-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations, but included the announcement that it had lost a major customer that impacted North American processing volumes by 500 basis points in the quarter. Fiserv's stock suffered its worst single-day loss since the start of the pandemic, losing 9% on the day. On a per-share basis, adjusted profits of $1.47 were up from the $1.20 per share Fiserv posted last year, and beat by $0.02 the earnings analysts were looking for.