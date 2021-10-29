Mackenzie Investments Announces Changes to Four Mackenzie CL LP Funds

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments announced the following changes to the names, investment objectives and investment strategies of the four Mackenzie CL LP Funds listed below, all effective today.

Logo: Mackenzie Investments (CNW Group/Mackenzie Investments)

The Mackenzie CL LP Funds, which are not available for retail investors, are expected to be used for upcoming reorganizations which will be subject to regulatory and investor approval. These reorganizations follow a larger set of transactions which occurred on December 31, 2020 whereby Mackenzie Investments transitioned its responsibilities as manager and trustee of the Canada Life Mutual Funds (formerly the Quadrus Group of Funds) and the Canada Life Pathways Funds to Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Old Fund Name New Fund Name Changes to Investment Objectives and Strategies Mackenzie CL Canadian Dividend LP Mackenzie CL Global Growth LP Change of investment objectives and investment strategies to reflect the Fund's objectives to seek capital growth over the longer term by investing primarily in a broad range of global equity securities. Mackenzie CL Ivy Global Balanced LP Mackenzie CL Ivy European LP Change of investment objectives and investment strategies to reflect the Fund's objectives to seek long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in equity securities of European companies. Mackenzie CL Ivy Foreign Equity LP Mackenzie CL Precious Metals LP Change of investment objectives and investment strategies to reflect the Fund's objectives to seek long-term capital growth primarily by investing directly in precious metals and in equity securities of global companies which produce or supply precious metals. Mackenzie CL Canadian Growth LP Mackenzie CL US Small-Mid Cap Growth LP Change of investment objectives and investment strategies to reflect the Fund's objectives to seek long-term growth of capital and a reasonable rate of return by investing primarily in U.S. equity securities.

For more information about Mackenzie Investments and their investment funds, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

Story continues

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $203.3 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/29/c4892.html