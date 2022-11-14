U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,994.72
    +1.79 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,855.29
    +107.43 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,292.86
    -30.47 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,877.27
    -5.47 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.81
    -3.15 (-3.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.30
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    +0.38 (+1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0336
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8740
    +0.0610 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1757
    -0.0084 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3240
    +1.5690 (+1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,562.32
    -1.86 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.05
    +14.76 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

·5 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2022 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 15, 2022. These amounts reflect forward looking information and the actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

Mackenzie Investments (CNW Group/Mackenzie Investments)
Mackenzie Investments (CNW Group/Mackenzie Investments)

These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 22, 2022. The record date for these distributions is December 30, 2022. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2022, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023.

Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts as of October 15, 2022 are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Estimated
year-end
reinvested
distribution
per unit

NAVPU as at
October 15, 2022

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

0.00000

16.1885

CAD

55452P101

CA55452P1018

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF

MUB

0.00000

17.6652

CAD

55454N104

CA55454N1042

TSX

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF

MFT

0.00000

17.4218

CAD

55453X103

CA55453X1033

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF

MKB

0.00000

18.0424

CAD

55452R107

CA55452R1073

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF

MKC

0.88139

25.4779

CAD

55453L109

CA55453L1094

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF

MUS

0.00000

30.1697

CAD

55453M107

CA55453M1077

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF

MEU

0.00000

17.6970

CAD

55453P100

CA55453P1009

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF

MWD

0.00000

24.0357

CAD

55453N105

CA55453N1050

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEE

0.00000

22.0599

CAD

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF

MXU

0.00000

18.4816

CAD

55454L108

CA55454L1085

TSX

Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF

MPCF

0.00000

16.9303

CAD

55454D106

CA55454D1069

TSX

Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF

MIVG

0.38506

24.5210

CAD

55454E104

CA55454E1043

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

0.00000

18.6355

CAD

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

0.00000

111.0389

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN

1.57841

111.7213

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

1.51504

141.8019

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)

QUU.U

1.09112

102.3358

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF

QDX

0.00000

85.5048

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

0.00000

87.8646

CAD

55452S105

CA55452S1056

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

0.00000

93.5240

CAD

55453K101

CA55453K1012

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF

QEBL

0.000000

73.4757

CAD

55455J102

CA55455J1021

TSX

Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRI

0.67841

30.4079

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

TSX

Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRD

0.00000

22.0337

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

TSX

Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

0.35416

94.9379

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

TSX

Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF

QINF

5.54720

104.5726

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF

MDVD

0.57149

20.7619

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)

MDVD.U

0.41158

14.9420

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

TSX

Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

0.00000

82.2650

CAD

55455H106

CA55455H1064

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

0.00000

77.5604

CAD

55455K109

CA55455K1093

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

0.00000

70.5487

CAD

55454J103

CA55455J1030

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

8.43633

83.7195

CAD

55454P109

CA55454P1099

TSX

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

0.00000

79.3721

CAD

554557108

CA5545571088

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

0.00000

119.2716

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

5.97701

97.3434

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

0.00000

16.4369

CAD

554552208

CA5545522081

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF

MBAL

0.00000

19.2884

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF

MCON

0.03339

18.1867

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

TSX

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF

MGRW

0.04436

20.4302

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

QEE

0.00000

78.1832

CAD

55455L107

CA55455L1076

TSX

Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

0.00000

16.5151

CAD

55454M106

CA55454M1068

NEO

Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF

MWMN

0.35044

35.1367

CAD

55455C206

CA55455C2067

NEO

Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF

QCH

0.00000

89.1864

CAD

55454U108

CA55454U1084

NEO

Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

0.00000

87.9175

CAD

55454A102

CA55454A1021

NEO

Mackenzie Global

Sustainable Bond

ETF

MGSB

0.00000

16.8965

CAD

554565101

CA5545651013

NEO

Wealthsimple

Shariah World

Equity Index ETF

WSHR

0.00000

23.1166

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

NEO

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

0.00000

87.2180

CAD

55456B108

CA55456B1085

NEO

Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

WSGB

0.00000

21.6422

CAD

94702B109

CA94702B1094

NEO


Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $185 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $246 billion in total assets under management as of October 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c9342.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Aurora Cannabis and Tilray -- but Not Curaleaf -- Wilted on Monday

    Marijuana stocks as a class rallied strongly last week as investors found good news in the earnings reports of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) -- and perhaps a bit of hope for federal marijuana reform after Democrats' stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. While they initially rose strongly -- by as much as 5% in early trading Monday -- marijuana stocks have given back most of those gains. For example, as of 10:15 a.m. ET, Canopy was still up 0.7%, but Aurora was trading down 0.7%.

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Forecasts Dramatically

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a...

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.

  • AMD stock pops on Wall Street upgrades

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

  • Meta Platforms Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) on Oct. 28, 2021. Since that fateful day, Meta's stock declined more than 60% as it repeatedly disappointed its investors with its sluggish growth, feverish spending, and opaque plans for the future. Let's compare the main reasons to buy, sell, and hold Meta to see if this out-of-favor tech giant will finally bounce back in 2023.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • B&G Foods is Down 60% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    This unique food maker's stock fell out of favor, for good reason. After a dividend cut, is the risk worth taking here?

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • Does XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Have the Potential to Rally 310% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) points to a 310.4% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    AbbVie (ABBV) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Is Trending Stock Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) a Buy Now?

    Exxon (XOM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Company News for Nov 14, 2022

    Companies in The News Are: WBA, AMZN, COIN, AQN

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    The rocky conditions in today's rising-interest-rate environment put these two stocks at risk for dividend cuts.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip in Warner Bros. Discovery Stock?

    Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) posted a disappointing third-quarter report on Nov. 3. Warner Bros. stock dropped 13% on Nov. 4 in response to those ugly numbers, and it remains more than 50% below its opening price on April 11, the first day it started trading independently from its former parent, AT&T (NYSE: T). What happened to Warner Bros.?

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought $9 Billion in Stock in Third Quarter

    Warren Buffett’s company kept the spending spigot on, with roughly a third of that money going toward energy companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.