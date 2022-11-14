Mackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for its exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2022 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 15, 2022. These amounts reflect forward looking information and the actual reinvested distributions may differ materially from these estimates.
These are estimated distributions of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the respective ETFs and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
Mackenzie Investments expects to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts for its ETFs on or about December 22, 2022. The record date for these distributions is December 30, 2022. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETFs in 2022, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023.
Details of the estimated per-unit distribution amounts as of October 15, 2022 are as follows:
Mackenzie ETF
Ticker
Estimated
NAVPU as at
Currency
CUSIP
ISIN
Exchange
Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF
MGB
0.00000
16.1885
CAD
55452P101
CA55452P1018
TSX
Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF
MUB
0.00000
17.6652
CAD
55454N104
CA55454N1042
TSX
Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF
MFT
0.00000
17.4218
CAD
55453X103
CA55453X1033
TSX
Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF
MKB
0.00000
18.0424
CAD
55452R107
CA55452R1073
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF
MKC
0.88139
25.4779
CAD
55453L109
CA55453L1094
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF
MUS
0.00000
30.1697
CAD
55453M107
CA55453M1077
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF
MEU
0.00000
17.6970
CAD
55453P100
CA55453P1009
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF
MWD
0.00000
24.0357
CAD
55453N105
CA55453N1050
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF
MEE
0.00000
22.0599
CAD
55453Q108
CA55453Q1081
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF
MXU
0.00000
18.4816
CAD
55454L108
CA55454L1085
TSX
Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF
MPCF
0.00000
16.9303
CAD
55454D106
CA55454D1069
TSX
Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF
MIVG
0.38506
24.5210
CAD
55454E104
CA55454E1043
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF
MCSB
0.00000
18.6355
CAD
55452Q109
CA55452Q1090
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF
QCE
0.00000
111.0389
CAD
55454W104
CA55454W1041
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF
QCN
1.57841
111.7213
CAD
55453U109
CA55453U1093
TSX
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF
QUU
1.51504
141.8019
CAD
55454T101
CA55454T1012
TSX
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)
QUU.U
1.09112
102.3358
USD
55454T200
CA55454T2002
TSX
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF
QDX
0.00000
85.5048
CAD
55455T100
CA55455T1003
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
QBB
0.00000
87.8646
CAD
55452S105
CA55452S1056
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
QSB
0.00000
93.5240
CAD
55453K101
CA55453K1012
TSX
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF
QEBL
0.000000
73.4757
CAD
55455J102
CA55455J1021
TSX
Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
WSRI
0.67841
30.4079
CAD
94701L108
CA94701L1085
TSX
Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
WSRD
0.00000
22.0337
CAD
94701J103
CA94701J1030
TSX
Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF
QRET
0.35416
94.9379
CAD
55454K100
CA55454K1003
TSX
Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF
QINF
5.54720
104.5726
CAD
554547109
CA5545471099
TSX
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF
MDVD
0.57149
20.7619
CAD
554569103
CA5545691035
TSX
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)
MDVD.U
0.41158
14.9420
USD
554569202
CA5545692025
TSX
Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QUIG
0.00000
82.2650
CAD
55455H106
CA55455H1064
TSX
Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QHY
0.00000
77.5604
CAD
55455K109
CA55455K1093
TSX
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QEBH
0.00000
70.5487
CAD
55454J103
CA55455J1030
TSX
Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QDXB
8.43633
83.7195
CAD
55454P109
CA55454P1099
TSX
Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QUB
0.00000
79.3721
CAD
554557108
CA5545571088
TSX
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QAH
0.00000
119.2716
CAD
55455M105
CA55455M1059
TSX
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QDXH
5.97701
97.3434
CAD
55455Y109
CA55455Y1097
TSX
Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF
MGAB
0.00000
16.4369
CAD
554552208
CA5545522081
TSX
Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF
MBAL
0.00000
19.2884
CAD
554551101
CA5545511019
TSX
Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF
MCON
0.03339
18.1867
CAD
554567107
CA5545671078
TSX
Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF
MGRW
0.04436
20.4302
CAD
554570101
CA5545701016
TSX
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF
QEE
0.00000
78.1832
CAD
55455L107
CA55455L1076
TSX
Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF
MHYB
0.00000
16.5151
CAD
55454M106
CA55454M1068
NEO
Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF
MWMN
0.35044
35.1367
CAD
55455C206
CA55455C2067
NEO
Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF
QCH
0.00000
89.1864
CAD
55454U108
CA55454U1084
NEO
Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF
QCB
0.00000
87.9175
CAD
55454A102
CA55454A1021
NEO
Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Bond
ETF
MGSB
0.00000
16.8965
CAD
554565101
CA5545651013
NEO
Wealthsimple
Shariah World
Equity Index ETF
WSHR
0.00000
23.1166
CAD
94701W104
CA94701W1041
NEO
Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QTIP
0.00000
87.2180
CAD
55456B108
CA55456B1085
NEO
Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
WSGB
0.00000
21.6422
CAD
94702B109
CA94702B1094
NEO
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $185 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $246 billion in total assets under management as of October 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.
