Mackenzie Investments Announces June 2022 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
TORONTO, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the June 2022 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on July 5, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on July 12, 2022.
Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
Mackenzie ETF
Ticker Symbol
Distribution per Unit ($)
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment Frequency
Exchange
Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF
MGB
$ 0.05943
55452P101
CA55452P1018
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF
MUB
$ 0.05452
55454N104
CA55454N1042
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF
MFT
$ 0.06773
55453X103
CA55453X1033
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF
MKB
$ 0.03498
55452R107
CA55452R1073
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF
MCSB
$ 0.02993
55452Q109
CA55452Q1090
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
QBB
$ 0.17174
55452S105
CA55452S1056
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
QSB
$ 0.19794
55453K101
CA55453K1012
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QUIG
$ 0.22787
55455H106
CA55455H1064
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QHY
$ 0.35585
55455K109
CA55455K1093
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF
QEBL
$ 0.28570
55455J102
CA55455J1021
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QEBH
$ 0.26520
55454J103
CA55455J1030
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QDXB
$ 0.07639
55454P109
CA55454P1099
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QUB
$ 0.12060
554557108
CA5545571088
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF
MGAB
$ 0.01293
554552208
CA5545522081
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF
MHYB
$ 0.06607
55454M106
CA55454M1068
Monthly
NEO
Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF
QCB
$ 0.23104
55454A102
CA55454A1021
Monthly
NEO
Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QTIP
$ 1.20042
55456B108
CA55456B1085
Monthly
NEO
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF
MGSB
$ 0.03905
554565101
CA5545651013
Monthly
NEO
Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
WSGB
$ 0.04975
94702B109
CA94702B1094
Monthly
NEO
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $196 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $256 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com
SOURCE Mackenzie Investments
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/27/c5470.html