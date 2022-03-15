Mackenzie Investments Announces March 2022 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the March 2022 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on March 22, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on March 29 2022.
Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
Mackenzie ETF
Ticker
Distribution
Currency
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Exchange
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF
MKC
$0.11080
CAD
55453L109
CA55453L1094
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF
MUS
$0.05222
CAD
55453M107
CA55453M1077
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF
MEU
$0.01612
CAD
55453P100
CA55453P1009
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF
MWD
$0.02837
CAD
55453N105
CA55453N1050
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF
MXU
$0.00956
CAD
55454L108
CA55454L1085
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF
QCE
$0.86825
CAD
55454W104
CA55454W1041
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF
QCN
$0.88997
CAD
55453U109
CA55453U1093
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF
QUU
$0.57949
CAD
55454T101
CA55454T1012
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)
QUU.U
$0.45665
USD
55454T200
CA55454T2002
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QAH
$0.54912
CAD
55455M105
CA55455M1059
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF
QDX
$0.16199
CAD
55455T100
CA55455T1003
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QDXH
$0.19465
CAD
55455Y109
CA55455Y1097
Quarterly
TSX
Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
WSRI
$0.07255
CAD
94701L108
CA94701L1085
Quarterly
TSX
Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
WSRD
$0.00000
CAD
94701J103
CA94701J1030
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF
QRET
$0.68326
CAD
55454K100
CA55454K1003
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF
QINF
$0.60419
CAD
554547109
CA5545471099
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF
MDVD
$0.07624
CAD
554569103
CA5545691035
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)
MDVD.U
$0.06023
USD
554569202
CA5545692025
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF
MBAL
$0.10017
CAD
554551101
CA5545511019
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF
MCON
$0.09300
CAD
554567107
CA5545671078
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF
MGRW
$0.10614
CAD
554570101
CA5545701016
Quarterly
TSX
Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF
WSHR
$0.02222
CAD
94701W104
CA94701W1041
Quarterly
NEO
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $203 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $268 billion in total assets under management as of February 28, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com
SOURCE Mackenzie Investments
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/15/c4252.html