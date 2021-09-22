U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

Mackenzie Investments Announces Name, Risk Rating and Investment Strategy Changes for Select Mutual Funds

·2 min read
TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced changes to the names, risk ratings and investment strategy for the following mutual funds effective on or about September 29, 2021.

Mackenzie Investments (CNW Group/Mackenzie Investments)
Mackenzie Investments (CNW Group/Mackenzie Investments)

Name Changes
Name changes are being made to the following mutual funds to better align with their core principles and investment objectives and to make them more relatable to all investors.

The proposed changes are as follows:

Current Name

New Name

Mackenzie All China Equity Fund

Mackenzie ChinaAMC All China Equity Fund

Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity Fund

Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental All
Cap Fund

Mackenzie Greenchip Global Balanced Fund

Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental
Balanced Fund

Mackenzie Global Sustainability and Impact
Balanced Fund

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Balanced Fund

Risk Rating Change
Mackenzie reviews risk ratings and makes adjustments in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Regulators. The risk rating of the following Fund will change as outlined below. There are no changes to the investment strategy of this mutual fund.

Fund Name

Current Risk Rating

New Risk Rating

Mackenzie US Mid Cap Opportunities
Currency Neutral Fund

Medium

Medium to High

Investment Strategy Changes
A change is being made to the investment strategy of Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental All Cap Fund (previously Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity Fund – see above) in order to remove constraints in the number of securities the portfolio can hold at any given time.

The following change has been made in the Fund's prospectus:

Previous description

New description

The Fund will generally maintain a concentrated
portfolio of 30-35 companies whose revenues are
generated selling environmentally superior products and service.

The Fund will generally maintain a portfolio of
companies of any market capitalization, whose
revenues are generated selling environmentally
superior products and services.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $208 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

