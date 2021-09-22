Mackenzie Investments Announces Name, Risk Rating and Investment Strategy Changes for Select Mutual Funds
TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced changes to the names, risk ratings and investment strategy for the following mutual funds effective on or about September 29, 2021.
Name Changes
Name changes are being made to the following mutual funds to better align with their core principles and investment objectives and to make them more relatable to all investors.
The proposed changes are as follows:
Current Name
New Name
Mackenzie All China Equity Fund
Mackenzie ChinaAMC All China Equity Fund
Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity Fund
Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental All
Mackenzie Greenchip Global Balanced Fund
Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental
Mackenzie Global Sustainability and Impact
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Balanced Fund
Risk Rating Change
Mackenzie reviews risk ratings and makes adjustments in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Regulators. The risk rating of the following Fund will change as outlined below. There are no changes to the investment strategy of this mutual fund.
Fund Name
Current Risk Rating
New Risk Rating
Mackenzie US Mid Cap Opportunities
Medium
Medium to High
Investment Strategy Changes
A change is being made to the investment strategy of Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental All Cap Fund (previously Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity Fund – see above) in order to remove constraints in the number of securities the portfolio can hold at any given time.
The following change has been made in the Fund's prospectus:
Previous description
New description
The Fund will generally maintain a concentrated
The Fund will generally maintain a portfolio of
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $208 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.
