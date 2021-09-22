Mackenzie Investments Announces Name, Risk Rating and Investment Strategy Changes for Select Mutual Funds

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced changes to the names, risk ratings and investment strategy for the following mutual funds effective on or about September 29, 2021.

Name Changes

Name changes are being made to the following mutual funds to better align with their core principles and investment objectives and to make them more relatable to all investors.

The proposed changes are as follows:

Current Name New Name Mackenzie All China Equity Fund Mackenzie ChinaAMC All China Equity Fund Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity Fund Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental All

Cap Fund Mackenzie Greenchip Global Balanced Fund Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental

Balanced Fund Mackenzie Global Sustainability and Impact

Balanced Fund Mackenzie Global Sustainable Balanced Fund

Risk Rating Change

Mackenzie reviews risk ratings and makes adjustments in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Regulators. The risk rating of the following Fund will change as outlined below. There are no changes to the investment strategy of this mutual fund.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Mackenzie US Mid Cap Opportunities

Currency Neutral Fund Medium Medium to High

Investment Strategy Changes

A change is being made to the investment strategy of Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental All Cap Fund (previously Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity Fund – see above) in order to remove constraints in the number of securities the portfolio can hold at any given time.

The following change has been made in the Fund's prospectus:

Previous description New description The Fund will generally maintain a concentrated

portfolio of 30-35 companies whose revenues are

generated selling environmentally superior products and service. The Fund will generally maintain a portfolio of

companies of any market capitalization, whose

revenues are generated selling environmentally

superior products and services.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $208 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

