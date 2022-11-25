Mackenzie Investments Announces November 2022 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the November 2022 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on December 2, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on December 9, 2022.
Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
Mackenzie ETF
Ticker
Distribution
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Exchange
Mackenzie Core Plus
MGB
$0.19945
55452P101
CA55452P1018
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Unconstrained
MUB
$0.09504
55454N104
CA55454N1042
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Floating Rate
MFT
$0.14208
55453X103
CA55453X1033
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Core Plus
MKB
$0.05333
55452R107
CA55452R1073
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Short
MCSB
$0.04345
55452Q109
CA55452Q1090
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian
QBB
$0.10738
55452S105
CA55452S1056
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Short-
QSB
$0.07160
55453K101
CA55453K1012
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie US Investment
QUIG
$0.00000
55455H106
CA55455H1064
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie US High Yield
QHY
$0.00000
55455K109
CA55455K1093
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Emerging
QEBL
$0.36194
55455J102
CA55455J1021
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)
QEBH
$0.55018
55454J103
CA55455J1030
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Developed ex-
North America Aggregate
Bond Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)
QDXB
$0.09019
55454P109
CA55454P1099
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate
Bond Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)
QUB
$0.12260
554557108
CA5545571088
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Global Fixed
Income Allocation ETF
MGAB
$0.04434
554552208
CA5545522081
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Global High
Yield Fixed Income ETF
MHYB
$0.08311
55454M106
CA55454M1068
Monthly
NEO
Mackenzie Canadian
All Corporate Bond Index ETF
QCB
$0.24900
55454A102
CA55454A1021
Monthly
NEO
Mackenzie US TIPS Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QTIP
$0.11818
55456B108
CA55456B1085
Monthly
NEO
Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Bond ETF
MGSB
$0.14647
554565101
CA5545651013
Monthly
NEO
Wealthsimple North
American Green Bond
Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
WSGB
$0.03388
94702B109
CA94702B1094
Monthly
NEO
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $185 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $246 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com
SOURCE Mackenzie Investments
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c3624.html