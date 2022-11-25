U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

Mackenzie Investments Announces November 2022 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

2 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the November 2022 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on December 2, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on December 9, 2022.

Mackenzie Investments Logo (CNW Group/Mackenzie Investments)
Mackenzie Investments Logo (CNW Group/Mackenzie Investments)

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus
Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

$0.19945

55452P101

CA55452P1018

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained
Bond ETF

MUB

$0.09504

55454N104

CA55454N1042

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Floating Rate
Income ETF

MFT

$0.14208

55453X103

CA55453X1033

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus
Canadian Fixed Income ETF

MKB

$0.05333

55452R107

CA55452R1073

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short
Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

$0.04345

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

$0.10738

55452S105

CA55452S1056

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short-
Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

$0.07160

55453K101

CA55453K1012

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US Investment
Grade Corporate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

$0.00000

55455H106

CA55455H1064

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield
Bond Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QHY

$0.00000

55455K109

CA55455K1093

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Local Currency
Bond Index ETF

QEBL

$0.36194

55455J102

CA55455J1021

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Bond Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

$0.55018

55454J103

CA55455J1030

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-

North America Aggregate

Bond Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged)

QDXB

$0.09019

55454P109

CA55454P1099

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate

Bond Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged)

QUB

$0.12260

554557108

CA5545571088

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed

Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

$0.04434

554552208

CA5545522081

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global High

Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

$0.08311

55454M106

CA55454M1068

Monthly

NEO

Mackenzie Canadian

All Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

$0.24900

55454A102

CA55454A1021

Monthly

NEO

Mackenzie US TIPS Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

$0.11818

55456B108

CA55456B1085

Monthly

NEO

Mackenzie Global

Sustainable Bond ETF

MGSB

$0.14647

554565101

CA5545651013

Monthly

NEO

Wealthsimple North

American Green Bond

Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

WSGB

$0.03388

94702B109

CA94702B1094

Monthly

NEO

 

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $185 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $246 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c3624.html

