Mackenzie Investments and Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. Announce Special Meeting Results for Proposed Fund Reorganization

·2 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Financial Corporation ("Mackenzie Investments" or "Mackenzie") and Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. ("CLIML") announced that investors approved the proposed reorganization of the Canada Life series of Mackenzie Global Resource Fund (the "Fund") as outlined below.

Mackenzie Investments Logo (CNW Group/Mackenzie Investments)
Mackenzie Investments Logo (CNW Group/Mackenzie Investments)

As a result of the reorganization, investors who hold Canada Life series of the Fund will be transitioned, on a tax-deferred basis, to a corresponding and substantially similar mutual fund managed by CLIML.

This reorganization follows a larger set of transactions which occurred on December 31, 2020 whereby Mackenzie transitioned its responsibilities as manager and trustee of the Canada Life Mutual Funds (formerly the Quadrus Group of Funds) and the Canada Life Pathways Funds to CLIML. As a result of the Fund being offered under multiple prospectuses, the reorganization was scheduled at a later date.

Mackenzie Fund

Canada Life Fund

Reorganization Date

Mackenzie Global Resource Fund

Canada Life Global Resources Fund

September 17, 2021

The changes outlined above will have no impact on Mackenzie series investors.

For more information on the reorganization, please refer to the management information circular dated July 19, 2021, which is available on the Mackenzie and Canada Life websites and at www.sedar.com.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with approximately $203.9 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.
CLIML is the fund management subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company, a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

