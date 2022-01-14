Mackenzie Master Limited Partnership announces final distribution of partnership income

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Financial Corporation (Mackenzie Investments), part of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), today announced that Mackenzie Master Limited Partnership (Stock Symbol MKZ–UN, CUSIP 554905109) has finalized a distribution of partnership income as follows:

Mackenzie Investments logo (CNW Group/Mackenzie Investments)

Rate: $ 0.096 per unit Payable Date: January 21, 2022 Record Date: December 31, 2021 Period of income: January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with approximately $210.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

